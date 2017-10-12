With Fed Chair Pick, Trump Has Opportunity To Affect Change

By Parke Shall

It isn’t often that a political figure gets to make a profound difference on the global economy in short order. Usually, politicians' effects on the global economy come over the course of time. Policy that they have implemented and legislation that has taken place under their watch sometimes takes months, if not years, to have any type of gradual effect on the global economy. Since the Federal Reserve chair and other central banks are supposed to be untethered from politicians, the effect that politicians can have on capital markets and the global economy isn’t as sweeping as many would first think.

Then, every once in a while, a politician gets the opportunity to help implement sweeping change. The election of a new Federal Reserve chair is one of these times. Depending on the Federal Reserve chair's overall sentiment on monetary policy, it may in fact be the single most financially impactful decision that a politician can make.



Dovish candidates are said to favor more stimulus and more action by central banks in order to make sure that economies avoid austerity and markets avoid corrections. Hawkish candidates generally have more of a focus on maintaining the purchasing power of currency, allowing the markets in an economy to correct themselves when they are in bubbles, and generally not being as much of a guiding hand when it comes to the economy and the capital markets.

The last few Fed chairpeople have been the epitome of dovish. Starting with Greenspan and ending with Yellen, Fed chairs have done almost exactly what they have needed to do: by any means necessary, stabilize the economy and stabilize capital markets. In fact, the last truly hawkish Fed chair person that we believe we have had was Paul Volcker. It was his decision to raise interest-rates that helped "end the high levels of inflation seen in the United States during the 1970s and early 1980s."

This brings us to our point today. President Donald Trump campaigned on the notion that the stock market was in a bubble. He was also seemingly at odds with Janet Yellen at one point during his early stages as president-elect. Trump has alluded to the notion that he believes we are in a bubble on more than one occasion, but has since shifted his stance after he took over the presidency. Since he has been president, he has praised himself and his cabinet for the stock market reaching all-time highs, apparently ignoring his earlier campaign stance and becoming more focused on taking credit for "the bubble."

Now, as talk begins to swirl about who Trump may nominate for the Fed chair next, we believe a broader discussion needs to also take place: a discussion about monetary policy and what the actions of the Federal Reserve over the last couple of decades could mean to us eventually. We wrote an article about this just days ago, suggesting that unprecedented Fed policy over the last few decades may lead to unprecedented catastrophe. We stated:

The fact is that quantitative easing and can't really be considered a success until the Federal Reserve can unwind all of the stimulus it has performed and leave the market in stable shape. It is easy to point to the stock market now, once it has received all of the benefits of QE, and state that things are going splendidly. However, if the Federal Reserve gets to a point where it really tries to unwind its balance sheet and raise interest rates, we're guessing the market is going to be the furthest thing from making new all-time highs. But, like a drug addict who continues to push their dosage higher and higher before they overdose, we continue to get higher and higher. Nobody knows when the scales will finally tip far enough to create a catastrophe that will undermine confidence not only in the Fed, but likely in our currency as well.

The sooner that we get somebody in as Federal Reserve chair that may realize this, the better off we may be over the course of the long run.

For a politician, that requires somewhat of the ultimate sacrifice. There are not many politicians out there that are eager to put somebody in a position of power when they know it could create tumultuous times or volatility for the voters.

This unfortunately becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy. As politicians are not able to find it in themselves to make the sweeping changes necessary that could upset the voter base, everything remains complacent and the status quo continues. This is a lot of how President Trump got elected; he pandered to a group of Americans that wanted some real change and were tired of politicians saying they were going to do one thing and then not following through.

From an investment standpoint, this would give us two different types of outlooks moving forward, depending on the dovishness or hawkishness of the eventual elected Fed Chair.

In a case where a dovish chair is appointed, we believe we would likely see more of the same going forward. The Fed will likely work diligently to make sure that equity markets remain comfortable and that asset prices and inflation continue on the track the path they are already on. In a strategy like this, we still think looming problems for equity markets would be on their way down the road, but would not be imminent like they would be in the case of a hawkish Fed Chair.

We would likely wind up seeing QE4 after the next round of bubbles burst. This stimulus may be effective for a short period of time, but what lies ahead would then become even more questionable than if we had just let the market correct. We'd essentially have an even bigger bubble to deal with. Our investing strategies for this case would likely be to hold some exposure to stocks still, as well as bonds. However, we would caution that another stimulus-induced bubble may not last very long.

We feel the market has already started to lose some patience with QE, despite the excellent returns the S&P has provided over the last 10 years. It feels as though confidence could be wearing thin, as noted by larger fund managers like Gundlach, Singer and Icahn all making commentary (on top of Janet Yellen) that the market may look overextended. The dollar would likely see weakness in this scenario and eventually, though not immediately, gold and other metals as well as commodities may catch a longer-term tailwind as the effects of a weakened dollar start to take their toll.



In the case of a hawkish fed chair, that is when you would want to start to increase your exposure to things like precious metals, emerging markets' foreign currencies. You'd want some short exposure to the market and companies with questionable debt loads, as rising rates would cause the cost of servicing debt across the board to rise. The market would likely correct in a significant and meaningful way and we would caution potential investors to wait a while, before they see immense value, to consider jumping back into stocks.

It may take months, it may take years. Bargain-bin pricing for stocks is when P/Es get near 10X (or under). While this seems like a far cry from where we are right now, it has happened in the case of numerous recessions and it will happen again. We think any type of correction by accelerated raising of interest rates may take a little bit longer than people would think.

In the meantime things like precious metals should appreciate and the dollar itself should also appreciate as a hawkish fed chair would likely be least likely to roll the printing press as much as a dovish chair. In this case, you would want limited exposure to equities and increased exposure to emerging markets and things like precious metals; at least until the market has seen a significant correction.

When the time now comes for President Trump to actually have some sweeping influence on monetary policy, we strongly believe that he should consider hawkish options for the benefit of the economy over the course of the long term. We continue to believe, as we have stated in numerous past articles, that dovish policy is only leading us down a path to a larger catastrophe than we have witnessed in the past. While nominating a hawkish official for the Fed chair may be an unpleasant experience now, we hope President Trump realizes that it could potentially save us from a larger tragedy in the future.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.