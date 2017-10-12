3 Reasons For Slow Boeing 777X Sales

The Boeing (BA) 777 is one of Boeing's most profitable aircraft and with the Boeing 777X, the jet maker and investors are hoping to give that success a continuation. The Boeing 777 production has been cut several times and with the Boeing 777X being feathered into the system, production is expected to fall to an effective rate of 3.5 aircraft per month in 2018.

With the Boeing 777X, world's biggest jet maker tries to benefit from the installed base of it biggest twin-engine jet. Compared to the Boeing 787, the Boeing 777X is a relatively slow seller. One could say that the Boeing 777X has little appeal overall. I think that is jumping to conclusions that might not be correct and in this article, I want to have a look at what in my view are the 3 main reasons for the Boeing 777X being a slow seller at present.

Oil prices

The Boeing 777X was officially launched during the 2013 Dubai Air Show. The main efficiency drivers of the Boeing 777X are the more efficient propulsion system and advanced aerodynamic wing design. Much of the Boeing 777X appeal to customers and its pricing is based on oil prices being high. With oil prices dropping, there no longer was an urgent need for airlines to invest in fuel efficient aircraft.

Replacement

Some say that the Boeing 777X is late to the market leaving the Boeing 777 program with a production gap. Considering that fuel prices dropped shortly after the Boeing 777X was launch you could say that is the case and Boeing would have bagged more orders if it would have launched the Boeing 777X earlier, but nobody could have reasonably expected fuel prices to fall and fuel prices to fall this low.

Additionally, Boeing's launch scheme for commercial aircraft has been crowded for the past couple of years. In 2013, the Boeing 787-9 began flight testing and in 2016, the Boeing 737 MAX enjoyed its maiden flight with service entries for the various aircraft planned in 2017 until 2020. In 2017, the first Boeing 787-10 made its first flight with the first delivery scheduled for 2018. So even, if Boeing would have made requirement investments for the Boeing 777X production earlier, it would likely not have a lot of space to accommodate an early service entry with the Boeing 787 and Boeing 737 MAX models already requiring design and flight test effort.

So, I don't view the time of launch something that has negatively impacted orders for the Boeing 777X. The bigger problem is that Boeing is counting on replacement of the Boeing 777-200LR and Boeing 777-300ER installed base.

So far, Boeing has delivered 59 Boeing 777-200LRs and 758 Boeing 777-300ERs. Those aircraft are relatively young, which means that its replacement cycle is not expected to kick in yet. Additionally, the replacement of the Boeing 777-200LR, for which the Boeing 777-8 is intended, is a niche market with the Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) A350 as a strong competing product. So, looking at deliveries there is a potential replacement requirement for 817 aircraft, but Boeing will not be supplying all of those replacements with the Boeing 777X.

Figure 1: Boeing 777-200LR and -300ER deliveries

What is important to note is that there have been 2 peaks, 1 around 2009 and 1 around 2015. Typically, an aircraft lasts 25 years, which would put the peaks in replacement at 2034 and 2040 respectively. So, in those years a replacement is expected as these aircraft near their end of economic viable life. With that in mind, you could say that the Boeing 777X has been launched way too early with the first delivery expected in 2020.

Airlines, however, are often leasing their aircraft and for wide body aircraft the average lease term is between 10 and 12 years. For the Boeing 777 in particular, this is 10 years. Considering this average lease term and the fact that airlines tend to have a preference for replacing these aircraft with new ones, the Boeing 777X comes just in time with a bigger replacement peak expected around 2025.

Boeing 787

While the Boeing 787 does not directly compete with the Boeing 777X in terms of capacity, I do think that the Boeing 787 is a market opening aircraft that allows airlines to successfully operate long haul routes with smaller aircraft and that could potentially cannibalize Boeing 777X sales in the same way that the Boeing 777 ate away sales for the Boeing 747 program.

The Boeing 787s are smaller and have a lower base market value compared to the Boeing 777X, which makes it lower risk investments for airlines and deployable on a wide variety or routes due to its size.

Conclusion

While the Boeing 777X is an aircraft that has some risk in its order book due to regional dependence, I think it is far too early to write the Boeing 777X off. The Boeing 777X has amassed 326 orders for its variants. In comparison, the Boeing 777-300ER has 91 orders when it launched and Boeing has sold 829 units by September 2019. Currently fuel prices are not putting pressure on airlines to add to the Boeing 777X order book and airlines also have the opportunity to consider the Boeing 787 or Airbus A350 as alternative.

The biggest take away is that the bigger replacement cycle for the Boeing 777X has yet to kick in and we might very well see the Boeing 777X order book benefiting from that in the future. This replacement cycle can be boosted by higher oil prices.

