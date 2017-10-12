Who To Follow: Sorting Out The Shorts

With that in mind, I wanted to highlight a few of my favorite short-oriented authors.

They often set off fascinating conversations and back-and-forths that can be more instructive than the article itself.

I love reading the short ideas we publish on Seeking Alpha because they reflect a great deal of research and work. They are often controversial, which can lead to interesting discussions readers can learn from.

I'm not alone. SA's managing editor for breaking news, Stephen Alpher, attended the Traders4ACause conference in Las Vegas last week. One of the speakers he heard was Andrew Left, notably of Citron Research, who said that Seeking Alpha "has changed the game for shorts as so many more ideas are covered out there." (Interestingly enough, Left is also an SA PRO subscriber, a service that features many profitable short ideas).

I thought it would be worth sharing a few authors who should be on your radar if you are interested in short ideas. I'd love to hear other suggestions below (note - many of the articles linked are part of SA PRO):

Richard Pearson's Articles - Richard Pearson is among our better known short idea contributors, and has been posting short ideas on SA for at least 5 years. He often finds corporate misbehavior - see his article on ForceField Energy - and stories that don't add up to the market's view. A lot of legwork goes into these ideas.

Ioannis Tsoutsias, CFA's Articles - Ioannis Tsoutsias plays in a more popular, but in some ways more dangerous area for shorts - go-go stocks. El Pollo Loco (LOCO), Shake Shack (SHAK), Zoe's Kitchen (ZOES), Twilio (TWLO) are some of the stocks he has covered and made successful calls on. I very much enjoyed his deconstruction of Twitter rumors last year.

Jay Yoon's Articles - I don't think I'm straying too far afield when I say you have to have something extra to be a public short-seller. There's an attention to detail and a willingness to stick your neck out that not everyone possesses. Jay Yoon's work shows an exacting focus on accounting. His pieces often identify gaps between cash flow and balance sheet statements, between management statements and reality, and between what a company is making and what it needs to make to survive. It's an impressive degree of persistence that has often been validated in subsequent events.

Suhail Capital's Articles - Suhail Capital's work on Veeva (VEEV) is among the best analysis on a single stock I have seen in 5+ years working at SA. Suhail's work is also very entertaining. The most impressive trait they show is the ability to change their mind, as you'll see if you click on that link above of their work on Veeva.

Blue Pacific Partners' Articles - A former Greenlight Capital analyst, Blue Pacific Partners has done very interesting work on large caps, especially Deere (DE). It's a tough tape to work against, but the business analysis is top notch.

Keubiko's Articles - Keubiko is well known on SA, whether in the comment streams or their own article, as well as on twitter. While much of their work focuses on relatively obscure companies that have still managed to ride hype to an unsustainable valuation, there's also the fair share of close reading on small caps or grim bankruptcy trails.

***

That's a non-exhaustive short (ahem) list of authors worth watching. Many of the authors I follow are worth considering as well if you are interested in these type of ideas. I don't think you need to be a short seller to benefit from reading these articles - as a warning for one's own portfolio but especially as a lesson in investing, these can be fantastic. This is one of the best articles we've published on Seeking Alpha.

Anybody I missed? Please let me know below.

