Biotech Forum Daily Digest: Revisiting The Rocket Known As CymaBay Therapeutics

The high beta biotech sector continues to trade in what for a volatile area of the market, a very narrow trading range. Outside of a major move in the overall market this might continue to be the case over the next month. The heavyweights of the industry don't start reporting third quarter results in earnings for another five to six weeks and the M&A market remains moribund. Deal activity across the industry remains at multi-year lows. Solid progress on a significant tax reform package might boost confidence to make acquisitions, but that is hard to see happening given the current dysfunction across the political spectrum. Individual small and mid-cap stocks continue to make substantial moves based on trial results, FDA actions and analyst commentary.

Hurricane Irma devastated Puerto Rico which is still trying to recover. The massive storm also severely impacted the island's pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities. The FDA came out yesterday stating the damage could cause shortages in 40 different medicines that are manufactured there. Just another casualty of this year's big hurricane season.

Shareholders of beaten down Ardelyx (ARDX) got some good news after the bell on Wednesday. The company positive results from a second Phase 3 clinical trial, T3MPO-2, assessing tenapanor for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C). The study met its primary endpoint and all secondary endpoints. It should be noted that the incidence of diarrhea crept up a bit to 16% from the first study (14.6%). This is on par with market leading Linzess. However, it is approximately three times higher in trials than Trulance from Synergy Pharmaceuticals (SGYP). That compound should be approved for IBS-C by the FDA late in January.

Trevena (TRVN) is axing 30% of its staff and halting all developmental efforts aside from getting it pain management compound Olinvo across the finish line. The moves should save some $40 million over three years and the company plans to submit the NDA for Olinvo by the end of the month. While unfortunate for the employees, I think this is the right decision for the company to go 'all in' on Olinvo given this is Trevena's only late stage compound in development. The company ended the second half of 2017 with almost $85 million (the majority of its market cap) in cash on the balance. Management guided this would fund all operations through the third quarter of 2018. These moves should extend that runway. The company will now live or die on the success or failure of Olinvo.

Analysts really must have liked what was in Aerie Pharmaceutical's (AERI) briefing documents around its compound Rhopressa targeting glaucoma that came out Wednesday. Four analyst firms reiterated Buy ratings on the ocular concern yesterday including Mizuho Securities and Cantor Fitzgerald. Price targets proffered ranged from $62 to $70. The shares rose more than 15% in trading on the day as a result.

Speaking of Synergy Pharmaceuticals (above). Analysts have been warming up to this name of late. On Monday, Oppenheimer reiterated a Buy rating and $6 price target on SGYP. H.C. Wainwright did the same yesterday with a more optimistic $8 price target. Wainwright's analyst added this color:

Manufacturer’s benchmark sales dollars for TRx in the last week of September were $941K, which in our view positions the company reasonably to meet or even exceed our 3Q17 projected topline number of $5.7M". He has just over $85 million in annual sales penciled in for FY2018.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) seeing a lot of positive action from analysts as well lately. Leerink Swann reiterated its Buy rating on NBIX on Tuesday and raised its price target to $72 on the firm from $67 previously. Jefferies, BMO Capital and Barclays all upgraded to or reissued Buy ratings last week on NBIX. Price targets within those ratings ranged from $69 to $84.

In the first analyst action on BioDelivery Sciences (BDSI) in a month, Cantor Fitzgerald assigned a Buy rating and $5 price target on BDSI. The company also announced this morning that is reach a settlement around patent litigation on its product BUNAVAIL with generic drug giant Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA).

Last week we discussed three small biotech 'Busted IPOs' that have returned 100% to 200% in recent months. Today we look at a small biopharma concern that have those lucrative plays looking like pikers. And yes, it is yet another example of a 'Busted IPO' that has turned into a rocket and it will be our focus for today's Spotlight feature.

Company Overview:

CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) is a California biopharmaceutical company that is focused on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases, especially those of the liver. The company came public in early 2014 and currently sports an approximate market capitalization of $400 million and trades just under $9.00 a share.

Pipeline:

Arhalofenate

This is a compound that was licensed to Kowa Pharmaceuticals late in 2016. Kowa is responsible for all development and commercialization costs in the United States and CymaBay will receive milestone payouts and royalties on any commercial sales. The company also owns development and commercialization rights to this drug outside the U.S.

The compound has shown good results targeting gout in five Phase 2 trials. Cymabay believes Arhalofenate can "prevent or reduce flares while also lowering sUA could differentiate it from currently available treatments for gout and classify it as the first potential drug in what we believe could be a new class of gout therapy referred to as Urate Lowering Anti-Flare Therapy"

Seladelpar

This is the biggest asset in company's pipeline. This is a potent, selective, orally active PPARδ agonist that has shown very encouraging results in targeting primary biliary cholangitis {PBC} in Phase 2 trials. Seladelpar has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration orphan drug designation and similar status in Europe. It is also in earlier stage testing against NASH. The company intends to develop a phase 3 program for seladelpar in the near future for PBC. PBC is a autoimmune disorder that affects the liver. This condition impacts one out of every 3000 to 4000 individuals and is much more prevalent in women than men.

CymaBay has two other compounds in earlier stage development which we will not review for this analysis. For the company's entire pipeline, click here.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Not surprisingly, the analyst community is growing increasingly optimistic on CymaBay. The current median analyst price target on CBAY is just under $14.00 a share. On September 12th, Piper Jaffray reissued their Buy rating and $12 price target. Oppenheimer assigned coverage on the stock the next day with a Buy rating and $15 price target. Late in September, Cantor Fitzgerald also assigned coverage on CymaBay with a Buy rating and $16 price target. Oppenheimer's analyst had this color to add behind his positive view on the company:

The Dear Doctor letter for Ocaliva raises awareness of unmet medical need for patients with primary biliary cholangitis {PBC}, in our view. Since patients with Child-Pugh B/C cirrhosis were not studied in Ocaliva trials, we believe the FDA’s collaboration with ICPT to leverage PK modeling for dosing guidance which is included in the label and emphasized in the Dear Doctor letter highlights the importance of providing novel treatments to PBC patients. We expect these events, including the Dear Doctor letter for Ocaliva, to have a positive impact on the treatment of all PBC patients, including those with cirrhosis, and ultimately drive favorable market dynamics.”

After a recent capital raise, the company has over $100 million in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet.

Verdict:

I am fully on the "House's Money" with the remaining half of my original stake (average cost of remaining stake .94 cents according to E-Trade) on CBAY. However, given the progress of its pipeline, analyst opinion and upcoming catalysts; I still see the shares going still higher. This is one I would probably only accumulate over time if I was initiating a new position given how fast it has climbed. A Buy-Write option strategy might be another strategy that makes sense here given that one can probably get $1.80 to $1.90 for the April $10 calls.

For a deeper look at CymaBay, I highly recommend a piece published this week by Jonathan Faison; a new author here on SA biotech investors should follow if they don't already in my opinion.

