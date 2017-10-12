2 More Stocks That Warrant Consideration, Even This Close To Their 52-Week Highs

A few days ago, I had an article published on Seeking Alpha that discussed two stocks that looked attractive even though they were very close to their all-time highs. After examining those two stocks, I wondered if any other stocks that we own or have on our watch list would be good buys at what some might consider expensive levels. The following two stocks are just a few pennies off of their 52-week highs, but might still offer some value.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Current Yield # Years div growth 5 Year Div Growth Rate 2.51% 55 7.0% CFRA 12-month price target CFRA Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $148 $126.60 $114 F.A.S.T Graphs Current PE F.A.S.T Graphs 5 Year Avg PE Price Target 18.9 16 Under $132

With a market cap of almost $360 billion, Johnson & Johnson is one of the largest companies in the world. JNJ isalso one of the most diversified health care companies you can find. According to Morningstar, 45% of total revenue comes from the pharmaceutical segment of the company. A little more than 35% of revenues come from JNJ’s medical device division, with the consumer products segment responsible for the remainder of company revenues. JNJ’s drug pipeline addresses a whole host of areas, such as pain management, cardiovascular, immunology, anti-psychotics, contraceptives and more. The medical devices and diagnostic division also sell a wide variety of products. JNJ’s Lifescan’s blood glucose monitoring products help those with diabetes control their illness. The company also produces products that help with orthopedic joint reconstruction for the knee and hip as well as has a line of disposable contact lenses. The consumer division offers women’s health products, Band-Aid Brand bandages, nutritional products, skin and hair care items and nonprescription drugs such as the pain reliever Tylenol. For those of us with very small children, you probably are aware of the Johnson’s Baby line (with a 4 month old, many of these products are now a staple in the Bro family household). JNJ’s diverse revenue stream have allowed it to turn into a global company. And Johnson & Johnson truly is a global company, selling products in more than 250 countries, with about half of revenues coming from international markets.

Let’s examine the company’s most recent quarterly report which came out on 7/18/2017. The company’s second quarter earnings per share number came in at $1.83, 3 cents above analysts’ estimates. Revenue was $18.84 billion. This figure was up 1.9% from Q2 2016, but revenue missed estimates by $110 million. Sales grew 1.6% in the U.S. and 4.4% outside of the U.S. Currency exchange rates were a 2.1% headwind. The company also raised their 2017 revenue guidance from $75.4 billion to $76.1 billion to $75.8 – 76.1 billion. EPS for 2017 were also raised from $7.00- $7.15 to $7.12 - $7.22. While JNJ didn’t quite beat on the revenues for Q2, raising their guidance for the remainder of the year makes me very bullish on the stock. The company reports Q3 earnings on 10/17/2017.

Johnson & Johnson is one of the true Dividend Champions. With 55 years of dividend growth, there are only 12 companies in the United States that can boast about a growth streak that is greater than or equal to JNJ’s. I strongly believe that Johnson & Johnson should be a core holding for every dividend growth investor out there. When discussing stocks with friends and family, I strongly recommend that JNJ be one of their first purchases. For 5 and a half decades, Johnson & Johnson has raised dividends. You can’t have that type of dividend growth and not be a strong company. Over the past 5 years, the average raise has been 7%. On 4/27/2017, JNJ gave shareholders a 5% increase. Share currently yield 2.5%.

Every month I update the March to Freedom fund’s performance right here on Seeking Alpha. I highlight how some of our top performers have done since the start of the year. Not once have I included Johnson & Johnson as a top performer. While other stocks are flashier, JNJ goes about its business and has seen its share price climb 15.61% since the start of the year. I’ll happily take those gains, knowing that the company’s dividend growth streak is one of the safer ones around. Shares are currently about 2.3% off of the stock’s 52-week high.

F.A.S.T. Graphs says JNJ’s PE is 18.9, about 15% above the company’s 5-year average PE of 16. CFRA sees a 12-month price target of $148, which would offer investors 10.53% of upside potential based on the 10/10/2017 closing price of $133.9. CFRA says fair value is $126.60, meaning shares are 5.45% overvalued. Morningstar is the least bullish on Johnson & Johnson, saying fair value is $114. This would have shares at a 14.86% premium to fair value. Average these numbers out and I find shares to be 6.28% overvalued. That is just outside of my no more than 5% overvalued rule. If I wanted more JNJ, I would be willing to pay this premium.

As I’ve stated before, Johnson & Johnson is a Core Holding and it might be the last stock we would ever sell. If the stock wasn’t one of our largest holdings, I would buy right here. Once the rest of our portfolio holdings are properly positioned, Johnson & Johnson will be at the top of my shopping list.

We have bought shares of Johnson & Johnson 3 times: first on 12/23/2013 at $92.82, then on 7/16/2014 at $102.69 and lastly on 5/5/2015 at $103. Including dividends, we have a 50% gain. JNJ is now the March to Freedom fund’s fourth largest holding.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Current Yield # Years div growth 5 Year Div Growth Rate 2.20% 15 16.70% CFRA 12-month price target CFRA Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $75 $57.89 $83 F.A.S.T Graphs Current PE F.A.S.T Graphs 5 Year Avg PE Price Target 23.3 14.2 Under $68

With a market cap of almost $600 billion, Microsoft is not only the world’s largest software company, it is also one of the largest companies of any kind. Since Satya Nadella rose to the CEO position in 2014, Microsoft has become one of the most important cloud companies in the world. MSFT’s Azure now has the second largest share of the public cloud as the company’s products, such as Office 365, are being used more and more by companies in this space. Office 365 has gained popularity from both large and small costumers. Quicken Loan and Key Bank are some of the larger companies that have adopted the product, while Fed-Ex (FDX), Progressive Insurance (PGR) and others have chosen Microsoft 365 for their companies. According to management, “Microsoft 365 brings together Office 365, Windows 10 and Enterprise Mobility & Security in a complete, secure solution to empower employees, safeguard businesses and simplify IT management”. Having products that are adopted by companies large and small offers MSFT a source of reoccurring revenue.

Microsoft reported Q4 numbers on July 20, 2017. EPS numbers came in at $0.98, beating estimate by $0.27. Revenue was up 9.1% year over year to $24.7 billion, beating estimates by $430 million. For the fiscal year, MSFT had almost $97 billion in revenue, which is up 5% in constant currency from the previous year. Also heard on the conference call is how the annualized revenue from the company’s commercial cloud business comes in at just under $19 billion. MSFT says they are on track to have more than $20 billion in cloud revenues by fiscal 2018. While PC sales seem to be in perpetual decline, there are still more than 500 million active devices that carry Windows 10. Personal Computing revenue was down 2% in the quarter to $8.8 billion. Microsoft’s Office suite is one of the most popular programs available. This product line was up 13% year over year as the company grew its subscriber base.

The company has almost $133 billion in cash on its balance sheet, though much of this is overseas and would be subject to a repatriation tax. With tax reform on the docket, perhaps companies with large overseas cash balances will be allowed to bring that money back to the U.S. If this were to occur, MSFT, and it’s shareholders, would be a big winner. Of course, this government has proven to be highly ineffective when it comes to accomplishing much of anything, so I would not count on tax reform being a done deal.

Microsoft has rewarded shareholders with a dividend raise each of the past 15 years. I could’ve included the company in my article about stocks with consistent dividend growth. Over the past 1, 3, 5 and 10-year time periods, Microsoft has raised their dividend 14%, 14.9%, 16.7% and 14.8%, respectively. Last year’s dividend raise came in at 8.33%. Not quite in the same ballpark as previously raises, but a solid one nonetheless. If the company holds true to previous raises, Microsoft should announce 2017’s dividend raise in December.

Microsoft has had a very nice 2017. The share price has climbed almost 23% year to date. As you might expect after a run like that, the stock sits just off of its 52-week high of $76.63. Even after an impressive gain in price this year, I still find Microsoft’s business and fundamentals to be appealing. Let’s examine the valuation.

F.A.S.T. Graphs says the current PE multiple is 23.3. When you compare this to the 5-year average of 14.2, you see that the stock is 39% overvalued. Based on this figure, that is quite a premium you’d have to pay to own Microsoft. CFRA lists their 1-year price target at $75, which is right around the current share price from the 10/10/2017 close of $76.29. CFRA’s fair value comes in at $57.89, putting shares at about 24% overvalued. Morningstar is more bullish, putting fair value at $83. This would have shares trading at a 9% discount to fair value. Average these numbers out and I see shares at 14% overvalued. I am willing to pay 5% above my fair value and this puts Microsoft well outside of that range. If I was looking to initiate a position or add to our holdings, I would aim to get shares under $68.

We have purchased shares of Microsoft three times. First time we bought shares was on 2/10/2015 at $43, next on 4/17/2015 at $42 and finally on 4/29/2016 at $50.33. Including dividends, our position is up 82.34%. MSFT is one of our better performing holdings. I don’t consider technology stocks to be Core Holdings due to the ever changing nature of the industry. Even though our Microsoft holding is our third largest position, I would like to own more of the name in the future. I will keep an eye on the name going forward.

Conclusion

Johnson & Johnson and Microsoft have been very good to our portfolio and to those of you who own both names. Even though both are large positions for us and are not too far off of their 52-week high, I think both are compelling stories. JNJ for its diversified business and impressive dividend growth streak and Microsoft for its business model, cash hoard and relatively consistent dividend growth over the years. Right now, JNJ might be a much better value, but if you believe in MSFT’s cloud business, now might not be the worst time to add the name to a portfolio.

Feel free to leave a comment on which you would buy. If you enjoyed what you have read, please consider hitting the follow button. Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ MSFT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.