Staying Bullish In An Age Of Skepticism

One of the hardest things for an investor today is to remain bullish in the face of almost unprecedented skepticism. Investors and non-participants alike still have bad memories of the turbulent years between 2000 and 2009 when seemingly everything that could go wrong in the world did go wrong.

Despite more than eight years of rising equity prices since 2009, however, few are able to embrace an optimistic outlook of America's future. While some remain pessimistic, others are plagued with indecision as they ponder a stock market which has left them behind and has risen to extraordinary heights. Herein lies one reason for the public's skepticism toward stocks, namely the fear of buying equities at what they believe could be a major market peak.

The great irony of the above mentioned fear is that it's partly responsible for the long continuance of the bull market. With so much skepticism toward stocks, the big money investors who bought early on in the bull market haven't yet begun to distribute their holdings since the public isn't interested in buying. No distribution means no bear market since stocks remain in strong hands.

An indication of the public's relative lack of enthusiasm toward equities can be seen in the following chart. This shows the past 12 years' results of the weekly investor sentiment poll conducted by the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII). The red line in the chart is the 40-week (200-day) moving average of the percentage of investors who identified as bullish over the last 12 years. The long-term average is currently closer to the long-term low (28%) than it is the long-term high (45%). Clearly, not many individual investors are bullish on the stock market's intermediate-term prospects, nor have they been for some time.

Chart created by Clif Droke

Despite this clear lack of bullish bias on the part of individual investors, many analysts and observers insist that investors are actually bullish and is heavily exposed to the market. For example, analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in a recent note to their clients said that sell-side optimism levels had reached six-year highs by the end of September. The BofA Merrill Lynch model examines the consensus of sell-side optimism and pessimism levels relative to a 15-year rolling average and watched for shifts in the trend.

Merrill considers this model to be a contrarian indicator, so for instance too much sell-side bullish sentiment implies a stock market ripe for a correction. Conversely, too much sell-side pessimism suggests the market is primed for a rally. Moreover, a reading above the red line in the following chart is classified as a "sell" signal, while a reading below the green line is a "buy" signal.

The irony is that while Merrill notes that sell-side sentiment is elevated, it also acknowledges that sentiment is under what it classifies as the "danger level" (the 15-day year average), which implies positive stock market returns in the foreseeable future. So while Merrill would have its clients believe that the stock market is vulnerable to possible selling pressure due to elevated levels of bullish sentiment, the longer-term implication of Merrill's own model is still very much bullish.

Source: BofA Merrill Lynch Global Research

What's more, BofA Merrill Lynch investment strategists Michael Hartnett and Jared Woodward take the sentiment fear-mongering a step further by proclaiming, "The best reason to be bearish is…there is no reason to be bearish." One would be hard pressed to find such a contradictory argument in the archives of institutional research reports. There's nothing wrong with having a contrarian viewpoint of the market, but this in my opinion is a prime example of what happens when analysts try too hard to be contrarian. The end result is that they typically outsmart themselves.

At the end of the day, the only sentiment that matters is what does the market itself - that is the informed investors who control the major trend - believe about the business outlook in the foreseeable future? The verdict of the smart money crowd is rendered every day on Wall Street and can be quickly discerned by examining the number of NYSE stocks making new 52-week highs and lows on a daily basis. The new highs-new lows are arguably the single best way of gauging the incremental demand for equities. As long as more stocks are making new 52-week highs than lows on a daily basis, the overall demand for stocks is assumed to be increasing. This in turn paves the way for a lively bull market and shows the path of least resistance for stocks is to the upside.

The following graph shows the NYSE cumulative 52-week highs-lows index, which is in a well-established rising trend. This, combined with the fact that the number of stocks making new 52-week lows has been well under 40 recently, tells us that the broad market's internal condition is still healthy on an interim basis. Anyone who maintains that "smart" investors are selling and that the market remains vulnerable to a major decline is simply ignoring the strong evidence to the contrary that this indicator provides.

Chart created by Clif Droke

The best remedy against being too cynical in a powerful bull market is to constantly remind yourself that "the tape tells all," and as long as investors monitor the market's major internal signals (e.g. the 52-week highs-lows), they'll find themselves on the right side of the market most of the time. Cynicism, and its close cousin contrarianism, are no excuse for missing out on this bull market of historic proportions. As simple as it may sound, the market obviously sees something about the 6-9 month outlook (the time frame typically discounted by equities) it likes, otherwise it wouldn't be rising.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.