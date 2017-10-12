Citigroup: Good Results, But Stock Out Of Breath

However, I continue to be cautious regarding record-high levels of household debt, particularly in the U.S.

Recently, I called Citigroup (C) one of the best bank stocks to own among the Big 4 -- along with Bank of America (BAC). This morning, the company reported 3Q17 earnings and did not disappoint. Today's earnings beat was Citigroup's 11th back-to-back, confirming that the current environment of economic strength continues to support the banking sector.

Citigroup by the numbers

Revenues of $18.2 billion were up +2% YOY and landed $230 million above consensus. Driving the modest improvement was a robust institutional client segment once again, the brightest star in the banking business this year. Investment banking pushed forward by another +14% in the YOY comparison, in a decelerating trend but matching my high expectations for the sub-division. Institutional client expenses remained under check, not unlike last quarter. As a result, the revenue upside trickled down nicely to the bottom line, and the segment's net income increase of $400 million over year-ago levels more than offset the $90 million YOY decrease in Citigroup's global consumer banking segment.

Consumer loan balances grew YOY at a healthy clip of +3.5%, with noted strength in the largest North America market, up +4.4%, partially offset by softness in Korea and Singapore (the two largest international geographies). But my reiterated fears about record-high levels of household debt, particularly in the U.S., reared its ugly head once again. In a recurring theme, NCL (non-conforming loans) ticked up to 2.26%, significantly above last year's 12-month low of 1.87%. Ninety-plus day delinquencies reached 0.76%, reversing an improving trend that had been forming since the beginning of this year. The Costco (COST) portfolio purchase and the early fall season's hurricanes were blamed for the increase in credit losses, but I am skeptical that all the headwinds might be one-off in nature.

As I have stated in previous quarters, I remain cautious regarding record-high levels of household debt in the U.S. With the Fed's 3Q17 report due to come out, last quarter's numbers (see graph below) indicate that non-housing debt continues to climb at a very fast pace, and now sits well above 2008 levels even when student loans are excluded. Not only that, but thirty-day delinquencies, at a total sector level, have been ticking up in every major loan category, from auto to credit card, from mortgage to personal. I continue to believe that increasing debt could add significant risks to consumer banking and limit future growth opportunities, even if not in the immediate term. Source: FRBNY

My views on Citigroup stock

Citigroup continues to ride the macro tailwinds and perform well. The bank has the lowest levels of leverage within the Big 4 peer group, measured by trailing twelve-month assets over equity, and better prospects for short-term EPS growth.

Despite trading at a discount to peer JPMorgan (JPM) on both a forward P/E and price-to-tangible book perspectives, C is pushing against 52-week highs. What seemed like a bargain stock one year ago, with P/E sitting below 12x, might be a bit more fairly valued at a 14x-to-15x multiples.

In the end, I continue to find C one of the best stocks in the banking sector. But given recent strength, I would not be surprised to see share prices stall a bit, even in the wake of good 3Q results, as the stock catches its breath.

