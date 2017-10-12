Better High-Yield Dividend Stock: Altria Or Philip Morris?

Both stocks are quality dividend holdings, but Altria is the better buy today.

By Bob Ciura

When it comes to dividend stocks, tobacco giants Altria Group (MO) and Philip Morris International (PM) are hard to beat. They both offer dividend yields well above the S&P 500 average. And, both are members of the Dividend Achievers list, a group of stocks with 10+ consecutive dividend increases. You can see the entire list of all 265 Dividend Achievers here.

Altria in particular has a very impressive streak of dividend increases. It has increased its dividend 51 times in the past 48 years. That said, Altria has had a fairly difficult year, with its shares down 4% year to date. On the other hand, Philip Morris has performed quite well, up 25% so far in 2017.

MO Year to Date Price Returns (Daily) data by YCharts

Both stocks can be valuable holdings for their high dividend yields. But Altria may be the better tobacco stock at the present time, based on valuation and dividends.

Business Overview

Altria and Philip Morris are both tobacco companies, that share the Marlboro cigarette brand. Altria sells Marlboro in the U.S., while Philip Morris has the international distribution rights. Altria dominates tobacco in the U.S., as Marlboro controls nearly half of domestic market share.

Source: 2017 CAGNY Presentation, page 42

Altria’s other products include Skoal, Copenhagen, Black & Mild, and Ste. Michelle. It also has a 10% ownership stake in global beer giant Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD).

Philip Morris has a more concentrated portfolio. It sells Marlboro and other cigarette brands in more than 180 markets, outside the U.S. PM has six of the world's top international 15 brands. Altria is more diversified, with smokeless tobacco and wine businesses, along with its beer investment.

Both companies are highly profitable. Altria and Philip Morris have the No. 1 cigarette brand, Marlboro, which gives them the ability to raise prices. And, they benefit from economies of scale, with low manufacturing and distribution costs.

Philip Morris is dealing with the strong U.S. dollar, which reduced 2016 profits by $1.3 billion. But the underlying business is performing well. Organic revenue, excluding excise taxes, increased 4.4% in 2016. Adjusted earnings per share increased 12% last year. Pricing is a key driver of growth for Philip Morris, particularly in emerging markets.

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation, page 11

The company is off to a good start to 2017. Revenue, excluding excise taxes, rose 4.4% through the first half of 2017. Adjusted earnings-per-share increased by 5.2% in that time.

Altria’s adjusted earnings-per-share increased by 8% in 2016, and rose 3.3% through the first half of 2017. Earnings growth was fueled by higher prices. For example, last quarter the average price of Marlboros was $6.63 per pack, up 7% year over year.

Going forward, the challenge for Altria and Philip Morris is to overcome declining smoking rates.

Growth Prospects

For Altria and Philip Morris, the biggest risk to future growth is falling smoking rates. Cigarette volumes are declining across the industry, which is a major challenge. Altria might be in a better position, since it has a more diversified product line.

Philip Morris reported a 7% decline in cigarette volumes last quarter. Cigarette volumes declined 9% through the first six months of 2017.

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation, page 8

Altria’s domestic cigarette shipment volume declined by 4% over the first half of 2017, less than half the rate of Philip Morris’ volume decline.

Fortunately, Altria and Philip Morris are working on “reduced-risk” products that include e-vapor and e-cigarettes. These products heat tobacco, rather than burn it, which according to the two companies, produces fewer harmful health effects. Both companies are preparing to launch IQOS in their respective markets, at some point over the next year.

Altria has submitted product applications to the FDA, while Philip Morris has seen encouraging results from its preliminary market testing of IQOS.

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation, page 10

These products will greatly help Altria and Philip Morris overcome falling smoking rates. In the meantime, both companies can still grow earnings, through a mix of price increases, share repurchases, and cost cuts.

Both companies expect strong earnings growth in 2017. For Altria, 2017 adjusted earnings-per-share are expected in a range of $3.26 to $3.32. This would represent 7.5% to 9.5% growth from $3.03 in 2016. Philip Morris expects 2017 earnings-per-share in a range of $4.78 to $4.93. This would represent 6.7% to 10% growth from $4.48 in 2016.

Valuation & Dividend Analysis

Altria and Philip Morris have similar business models, but Altria has enjoyed stronger earnings growth as of late. However, this has not been reflected in their valuations. Altria stock has languished this year, while Philip Morris International has performed very well. The result is that future risk-reward seems to be tilted in Altria’s favor.

In terms of 2017 adjusted earnings-per-share guidance, Altria has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.7, compared with 23.5 for Philip Morris. Altria is approximately 16% cheaper than Philip Morris, on a relative valuation basis.

The other effect of their diverging stock prices over the course of this year is that Altria now has a higher dividend yield than Philip Morris.

MO Dividend Yield (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

After Altria's recent dividend increase, its forward yield of 4.1% is considerably higher than Philip Morris' 3.7% yield. This might not seem significant, but Altria has rarely had a higher dividend yield than Philip Morris over the past several years.

Not only does Altria have a higher yield than Philip Morris, but it also could offer higher dividend growth. In 2017, Altria and Philip Morris raised their dividends by 8% and 3%, respectively. This trend could continue. Altria has a projected 2017 dividend payout ratio of 80%, compared with 88% for Philip Morris.

Final Thoughts

Altria and Philip Morris are both high-quality businesses. They both have an operating history of over 100 years, along with dividend yields above 3%. This places both stocks on Sure Dividend’s list of "blue chip" stocks. You can see the full list of blue chip stocks here.

And, they both should continue to raise their dividends each year, thanks to their earnings growth. However, Altria has a higher dividend yield, and a lower valuation. Philip Morris has been the much more rewarding stock to own over the past year, but Altria looks like the better investment today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.