McDonald's: Buy This Breakout

McDonald's (MCD) share price is breaking out higher as optimism is growing around its innovative new strategies. MCD's share price has experienced strong momentum higher since 2016, which doesn't look to be letting up yet. Moreover, the company's expansion effort looks to be paying off, which could lead to further share price gains. Investors are benefiting as MCD's share price rises, while management is also committed to returning capital back to shareholders. Buying shares outright is advised, but for investors uncertain about purchasing new shares at record highs, a unique options strategy also makes sense.

Price Action

McDonald's has seen its share price rise significantly in recent years as management laid out steps to turnaround its operations. MCD's share price was stagnant from 2012 until late 2015 as fast food in general fell out of favor, with consumers preferring perceived healthier options. Moreover, many believed MCD was a diminishing brand, with many new upstarts coming into market, aiming to take market share. In an effort to reverse its image, management initiated a turnaround effort. Some of the key points of the turnaround were to refranchise nearly 4000 locations in order to become less asset heavy. Management also aimed to cut expenses and rebrand itself as an innovative restaurant chain that would revolutionize fast food.

The combination of vision, and ability thus far to make their turnaround come to fruition has led its share price higher by nearly 65% in the last two years. With the trend clearly higher, and fundamental factors keeping investor optimism high, expect this trend to continue as MCD's management implements its strategies.

Growth Plan

McDonald's aims to continue growing revenue by targeting fast growing international markets, as well as implement cutting edge service practices. In its most recent earnings call, MCD stated that its international comp sales continued to impress. International strength was broad based, as MCD grew sales and guest counts in every one of its top nine markets for the first time since 2008. Moreover, in its High Growth segment, comp sales grew 7%, with positive results across the entire segment for the third consecutive quarter.

China's momentum was the strongest driver in this segment. China has been a major strategic target of MCD, as management aims to open 2,000 new restaurants across the world's most populous nation over the next five years, bringing its total in China to 4,500. China will soon become MCD's largest market outside of the United States, according to McDonald's CEO Steve Easterbrook.

In addition, Foundational Markets had the largest percentage sales increase, generating comp sales growth of 13%, led by Japan's double-digit comp sales, along with strong results in each of the segment's geographic regions.

MCD is also committed to the Experience of the Future [EOTF] initiative that features a streamlined menu, more decisions made at the local and regional level for customers, as well as rolling out consumer-facing technology such as mobile order, mobile pay, and delivery. While EOTF is still in its beginning phases, it has already started to make McDonald's a more agile organization, while also closely aligning with constantly changing consumer restaurant preferences.

Management broke down what their expectations were for EOTF in the company's most recent earnings call, quoted below:

"The more convenient we make it for our customers to enjoy McDonald's, the more they reward us with their business. Experience of the Future, or EOTF, as we call it, fundamentally changes the way customers interact with our brand. We are providing an experience that is more personal and less stressful, matching our best people with technology platforms like self-order kiosks, digital menu boards and table service. Changes in the layout of our dining rooms and service areas create better customer flow and give us the ability to enhance our McCafé and dessert business."

So far MCD has tested out some of its EOTF initiatives in international markets, with the hope being that it is rolled out everywhere in coming years. For example, Poland was MCD's EOTF incubator market, and according to management its operations have been extremely successful:

"On a recent visit to celebrate the market's 25th anniversary, Kevin and I experienced firsthand the big difference it makes for customers when our restaurants introduce and integrate all Experience of the Future elements at once. Moreover, we've talked quite a bit about Canada and their best-in-class Guest Experience Leaders. The market continued to enhance and build on the program with table service. And customer satisfaction scores are up significantly over the past two years. In China, we introduced Chef Crafted burgers made with recipes from a Michelin Star Chef."

Ultimately, management is not waiting for future growth to come to them, they are actively planning and implementing new initiatives that seem to be working. MCD is working with a global reach, and its attempt to utilize new technology, as well as make a footprint in fast growing international markets should continue to lead revenue growth higher.

Capital Allocation

Lastly, MCD is committed to its capital allocation program, returning profits to shareholders. The chart below shows both the company's dividend yield, as well as its shares outstanding. Over the last decade, MCD's shares outstanding have declined by nearly 1/3, a fairly significant pace. Moreover, MCD has steadily increased its dividend over the last decade, with management likely continuing its efforts.

In its most recent earnings call, management stated that the cash flow freed up by refranchising, and thus making it a less asset heavy company, would be returned back to shareholders. Key P&L growth rates for 2017 and 2018 will be choppy as a result of the refranchising activity. Meanwhile, with regards to earnings per share, there will be limited long-term impact from refranchising, as MCD plans to use the cash proceeds to repurchase shares, and continue to raise its dividend. As management continues to deliver stronger free cash flow going forward, expect shareholders to see a larger slice of the pie.

The Trade

Finally, there are a number of way to play the current bullish sentiment in MCD. Buying the stock outright makes sense if you believe in management, and feel that the initiatives in play will lead to long-term growth. Moreover, for those that may be concerned that the current share price is at record levels, and may be stretched, a low cost options strategy could work.

With the current share price at $163, I am targeting the January 2019 165/175 Bull Call Spread. This position costs $4.10, with the potential to make $5.90, or 143% should MCD move past 175, or 7% higher by expiration.

I would like to see a pullback in the stock at some point in the future for a really great entry point. Trusting that the stock will go higher in the future however, either of the two strategies listed above look attractive.

Conclusion

MCD looks like an attractive buy at current levels due to a number of factors. For one, price momentum higher is very strong, and with the trend still intact, more gains could still be on the horizon. Moreover, management is focused on revenue growth using innovative strategies, which are already beginning to pay off. Additionally, management is committed to returning capital to shareholders, which should continue to add value going forward. Although MCD is up big over the last two years, getting long exposure as its share price breaks higher from recent consolidation is an attractive play.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MCD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.