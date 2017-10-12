Infinity Pharmaceuticals: Oral Presentation Implies Near-Term Upside

I will be adding this one to the ROTY Contenders List and suggest that readers who have done their due diligence can make a small initial pilot purchase.

To date no dose-limiting toxicities or drug-related serious adverse events have been observed in regards to IPI-549.

Shares have risen over 40% in the premarket as I write this, but I believe more upside is ahead.

As I write this, shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI) have risen over 40% in the pre-market session on news that monotherapy data for clinical candidate IPI-549 has been selected for a late-breaking oral presentation at the Society of Immunotherapy of Cancer annual meeting in early November.

This comes after news in late September that the company was expanding its existing collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY). The two firms were exploring IPI-549 in combination with Opdivo and chose to now include patients with triple negative breast cancer who had not been previously exposed to anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 therapy. IPI-549 is also being evaluated in an early-stage study in patients with advanced solid tumors and is thought to be the only selective PI3K-gamma inhibitor in the clinic. The two companies were already evaluating the drug candidate in patients with non-small cell lung cancer, melanoma, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. Specifically, these are patients whose tumors showed initial resistance or developed resistance to immune blockade therapy.

Figure 2: Prior dose escalation data IPI-549 in combination with Opdivo (source: corporate presentation)

In July Infinity Pharmaceuticals amended its license agreement with Takeda for IPI-549, so that the smaller company would no longer have to pay future royalties on global net sales of selective inhibitors of PI3k-gamma (including IPI-549) to Takeda. As part of the amendment, an unsecured $6 million convertible note was issued to Takeda maturing in July 2018 with 8% annual interest. The principal with interest can be paid in cash or stock, while Infinity still remains on the hook to pay up to $170 million in development, regulatory and commercial milestones. Keep in mind that Infinity must also pay Mundipharma International Corporation Limited and Purdue Pharmaceutical Products L.P. 4% royalties on worldwide net sales of IPI-549 (falls to 1% in the United States after hitting specific sales level).

For the second quarter the company announced cash and equivalents of $66.2 million and net loss of $17 million. Management has guided for 2017 net loss to fall in the range of $40 million to $50 million, while year end cash balance (along with available-for-sale securities) should amount to $40 million to $50 million.

I also note that a well-known healthcare institutional investor I keep tabs on, BVF, owns 7.86 million shares. Orbimed Advisors, Foresite Capital Management and Baker Brothers also own positions.

Over the past five years the stock has lost 90% of its value or so, due to several factors including prior toxicity and safety issues associated with PI3K inhibition.



Figure 4: Opportunity in patients who relapse or don´t respond to checkpoint inhibitors (source: corporate presentation)

To date, IPI-549 was shown to be well tolerated in combination with Opdivo, while preliminary results suggest that pharmacokinetics of the drug candidate remain unaffected by Opdivo. Of particular importance, no dose-limiting toxicities or drug-related serious adverse events have been observed to date.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals is a Buy.

I will be adding this one to the ROTY Contenders List. Readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence can purchase an initial pilot position. Then, I would suggest adopting a buy the dips strategy.

Risks include disappointing data in ongoing monotherapy and combination trials for IP-549, as well as setbacks in enrolling patients as well as other issues (especially safety concerns). Management has guided for cash to last into the first quarter of 2019, but I expect the risk of dilution is substantial in the near to medium term. It´s important to note that previous partnerships have not turned out well, although I am cautiously optimistic that Bristol-Myers decides to ink a deal on decent terms.

