WestJet Airlines: Potential Long-Term Investment To Hold On To?

WestJet's fleet or aircrafts is growing rapidly with new destinations and additions to their fleet coming in the near future.

Business Overview

Westjet Airlines (OTC:WJAFF) is a Canadian airline that is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta and has been in operations since 1996. This airline’s main goal when they first came into business was to compete in the local airline market in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan with large flights still going to Urban centres such as Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal and Halifax. Today, WestJet competes heavily in the North American airline market, where they flew over 21 million people in 2016, and have had substantial growth in their guests, revenue and seat miles (as shown below).

Source: 2016 WestJet Annual Report (Page 1)

In the first two quarters of 2017, revenue is up 9.5 percent in comparison to the prior year’s six-month period. On the flip side, operating margin, EBT margin, net earnings, EPS, and ROIC are all slightly lower, with operating expenses being higher than the year before. Positives to take away from this however is that the operating margin is still an OK 7 percent (in comparison to other airlines in the industry, but very low overall across all types of industries and sectors) and the company still continues to make a profit.

Source: 2017 WestJet Second Quarter Report (Page 3)

Growth Prospects

Source: WestJet 2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Webcast (Slide 14)

Much of their growth is healthy and expected to be long term. Rewards groups/points are an important aspect of a company’s growth as they provide information to the company in regards to if people are willing to sign up and stay with the company in future sales and travel. Since 2010, WestJet has racked up more than 4 million members of these rewards programs, ensuring that not only is their growth healthy but expected to continue in the future.

From an investor’s perspective, earnings per share have grown on average since 2001. With already a positive EPS in its first two quarters of 0.82 cents per share (however slightly lower than last year), they are estimated according to Value Line to still produce a strong EPS of 2.3 by the end of the fiscal year for 2017.

Source of data: Value Line - WestJet

One last growth prospect that is important to notice is their strategy to expand their fleet, global network and scheduled services. According to their second quarter results:

Source: WestJet 2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Slide 9)

2017-2018 winter schedule focuses on introducing exciting new routes, increasing flight frequencies throughout our premium traveller market, enhancing connectivity across our current network and improving our financial and operational performance. As part of our 2017-2018 winter flying schedule, we announced three new routes: Vancouver and Edmonton to Huatulco, Mexico and from Calgary to Belize. The schedule also includes a significant increase in frequencies to several WestJet destinations out of our three primary airport hubs, Calgary International Airport, Toronto Pearson International Airport, and Vancouver International Airport.

The airline also added four new Q400 aircraft and removed lease extensions of four Boeing 737-700 aircraft leases, with three also scheduled to expire in 2017 and were extended for an additional six years and one lease for 2018 was extended until 2019. These new (but smaller) planes acquired are meant to for airports/individuals who are looking for more affordable travel. These will be especially desirable Canadian cities that are not yet with WestJet and look for more affordable travel in the future.

Source: 2016 Annual Report

Other important purchases which will be in the future (2018-2021), where the company entered into a purchase agreement with Boeing to purchase up to 20 new Boeing 787 Dreamliners, with 10 being delivered between the first quarter of 2019 and December 2021, and the second 10 being delivered between 2020 and 2024. Other than those expectations, WestJet plans to grow their overall fleet to 190 after lease expirations.

Source: WestJet Second Quarter 2017 Page 26

Source: WestJet 2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Webcast (Slide 22)

With the delivery of these new aircraft, WestJet will have the ability to serve new destinations in Asia and South America, as well as expanding our service offerings to additional European destinations. In light of these new possibilities, WestJet has filed an application with Transport Canada for designation to operate direct flights from Canada to China. (WestJet Second Quarter Report)

Source of Quote: WestJet Second Quarter 2017 Page 6

Recession Performance

WestJet’s Performance during the 2007-2009 recession were as follows:

2006 adjusted earnings-per-share: $0.96

2007 adjusted earnings-per-share: $1.63 (69.8% increase)

2008 adjusted earnings-per-share : $1.46 (10.4% decrease)

2009 adjusted earnings-per-share : $0.73 (50 % decrease)

2010 adjusted earnings-per-share : $0.94 (28.8% increase)

The company was largely effected by the recession and for obvious reasons: with lower economies mean lower household and disposable incomes. This leads to decreased air travel as people/business have less disposable income to spend on flights. This should be noted for any investor looking to purchase WestJet in the future if the economy does become increasingly unstable, then they may not be the best addition to your portfolio.

Competitive Advantage

In comparison to other competitors, WestJet holds strong in the Canadian market and is expanding rapidly. As already stated, WestJet is acquiring new destinations for their airline which will allow them to increase their sales and business globally. They have already added more than 30 new destinations in the last 5 years, and plan to continue this global surge in the near future. They will always struggle to compete at the same level as Air Canada, however, keep in mind that surprisingly, WestJet has produced approximately two-thirds of the industries profits.

Source: WestJet 2017 Annual Shareholders Webcast 2017 (Slide 22)

Another key component that will allow them to thrive against their competitors in the future is they ability to provide very similar products to Air Canada at a lower cost. If the market dips, this could be a factor to their sales as still being one of the lowest cost airfare providers will allow them to stay competitive in sales and hopefully continue to produce earnings.

Another edge over their competitors from an investment standpoint if one is looking to invest in an airline is their ability to provide shareholders with a dividend that is quite strong in comparison to their competitors.

WestJet also has a low Price-to-book ratio as well as an average price to earnings ratio in comparison to some of its North American competitors.

Comparison to S&P

WestJet has a much lower P/E ratio and P/B ratio in comparison to the S&P 500 (As of Markets closing on October 11, 2017).

S&P 500 Price to Book Ratio (As of Oct 11) – 2.76

S&P 500 Price-to-Earnings Ratio (As of Oct 11) – 15.68

Final Thoughts

Overall, WestJet is a fairly attractive investment for individuals who are looking for long-term growth. Their earnings have varied throughout the years but continue to grow over the long haul and should continue to follow similar suit as they grow their fleet as they provide new destinations in the international and Canadian market.

My own personal opinion is that although they did create profits during the recession, and struggled to do so, they appear to be in a much better financial situation now than what they were in 10 years ago. They also have a much larger market share than they did 10 years ago. Their P/E ratio and P/B ratio in comparison to their competitors and the S&P are also very strong and show that they are valued at a fairer price than some of the competitors. Not to mention the fact that they also do provide a 2.07% dividend, WestJet is definitely a stock that could give some solid value to any investor’s long-term growth portfolio.

