Buy And Hold Is Not Dead

This article is a response to an article where the title was “Why buy and hold doesn’t work”. There are two subsets of buy and hold, buy and forget, or buy and hold with a small amount of management. The author of the article I am responding to went with the buy and forget strategy. The majority of the time, using a buy and forget strategy is not wise especially when owning individual stocks. There are very few stocks falling into the category of being true buy and forget stocks. Some of the largest and most prominent examples of buy and forget stocks over the long term are Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), 3M (MMM), Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B), and Procter & Gamble (PG).

Why buy and forget doesn’t work

The sample portfolio created by the author has perfect examples of why buy and forget does not work. As you can see in the table below, five of the eight portfolio selections cut their dividend sometime between 2013 and 2016. What is interesting is if you look at the performance chart the author provided in his article, the only stocks to outperform the S&P 500 (SPY) were Altria, Intel, and Sysco, which not surprisingly were the only companies that did not cut their dividend.

Dividend Cut 2013-2016? Kinder Morgan (KMI) Yes Exelon Corp. (EXC) Yes AstraZeneca Plc (AZN) Yes Westpac Banking Corp. (WBK) Yes Potash Corporation (POT) Yes Sysco (SYY) No Altria Group (MO) No Intel (INTC) No

Buy and hold with some management

As the above table shows, if the only thing an investor did was look to make sure a company within their portfolio did not cut their dividend, their performance would likely increase if they removed those dividend cutting companies and replaced them with other companies on stronger footing in terms of dividend stability. Since I showed that the buy and hold version of buying and forgetting is not the best strategy, it's pretty clear that buy and hold with some management is the superior choice. It does not take a lot of effort to monitor a portfolio for dividend cuts or major fundamental changes to the underlying business or the threat of major new competition like what happened with Kroger (KR) when Amazon (AMZN) purchased Whole Foods.

What to buy?

There are three routes to take; an investor can use either ETFs/mutual funds, individual stocks, or a mix of both. For those that want to use just ETFs or mutual funds, the choices are endless, and selection comes down to personal preference and long-term goals. For those investors looking to use individual stocks, I agree with the author that I am responding to that the starting point for stock selection should be to look for companies with a competitive advantage. There are a couple places to search for potential buy and hold candidates: The holdings of the Dow (DIA) or the S&P 500 SPY, the holdings of the VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) or I recently wrote an article covering eight industry groups where there were a limited number of competitors within their respective industries.

Closing Thoughts

In closing, this is a perfect example of why buying and forgetting with zero management does not work. Conversely, the example shows why using some form of management in a buy and hold portfolio is a superior strategy, even if it is only watching for major events like a dividend cut, underlying fundamental change, or new competition.

