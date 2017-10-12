International Speedway: Another Positive Reaction To Another Weak Quarter

I still think ISCA is badly overvalued and remain short - but the catalyst problem here is such that at some point, I might have to throw in the towel.

From a long-term standpoint, my bearishness toward International Speedway (ISCA) hasn't wavered. ISC admittedly is much cheaper than a 25x multiple to FY17 (ending November) EPS guidance suggests, as cash flow numbers are much stronger. But NASCAR remains a sport in a secular, multi-year decline. Much of that cash flow is being reinvested in the business, at questionable returns. And, I still believe there is a significant profit, and cash flow, cliff coming next decade, when the 10-year NASCAR TV deal expires.

From a near-term standpoint, however, I'm questioning my short of ISCA. A 2025 cash flow cliff - even if I'm correct - seems like the worst catalyst problem in the market. Until then, so much of ISC's revenue, through both its share of broadcast revenue and its corporate sponsorship deals, is contracted that profit models really don't diverge much.

ISCA essentially is an argument about valuation and sentiment. And, what strikes me as a ridiculous reaction to a Q3 earnings beat - a move that mirrors similar gains at rival Speedway Motorsports (TRK) after its Q2 report - seems to show that the bulls are winning on both fronts. For now, I'm staying short. But it's starting to look like investors and the Street see ISC's results this year as "good enough". If that's the case, then ISCA may be able to stay overvalued for quite a while.

A Q3 'Beat'

Q3 revenue of $131.9 million did increase 2.3% year-over-year, beating consensus expectations for a basically flat result. Admissions revenue fell just 0.3%, which likely drove some of the post-earnings enthusiasm, particularly after a 3.6% decline in the first half and a 5.2% drop in 2016. Broadcast revenue increases - contracted as part of the media rights deal - drove a nice increase in "motorsports and other event related" revenue, and food, beverage and merchandise sales ticked up 2.5% as well.

From a top-line standpoint, looks like a better quarter, to be sure. But it's not necessarily that much better - and the idea that it suggests any sort of change in ISC's long-term outlook stretches credulity. For one, fiscal Q3 had just four races. And, per the 10-Q, pretty much all of the non-broadcast revenue gains came from the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona. Attendance rose at that event - it declined at the other three Monster Energy Cup races, including two at Michigan. Coke Zero drove an incremental $1.7 million in sponsorship, hospitality, and other sales; the other three events were roughly flat. Bear in mind that ISC spent $400 million.

Even including Daytona, attendance in the quarter dipped about 3% year-over-year, as management on the Q3 conference call cited a 3% price increase. And, Q3 FY16 offered an easy comparison: attendance fell double digits, based with President John Saunders on the Q3 FY16 call specifically calling out an Olympics-driven date move at Michigan as hurting the figure. And yet, Daytona aside, attendance likely was down 5%+ again.

ISC did give (relatively) strong guidance for advance ticket sales for the key fourth quarter, which Saunders said were "trending up just a tick versus last year". But there, too, the comparison has to be taken into account: sales were down 10% at the same time last year.

There's nothing in Q3 to suggest any real change in the long-term trend for attendance and admissions revenue. And that trend is unequivocally negative:

Source: author from ISCA filings. FY17 estimate assumes flat revenue in Q4 Y/Y

One key pillar of the bear case here is that the admissions revenue declines will offset broadcast revenue increases, leading to basically flat free cash flow (at best). Even without broadcast revenue declining when the TV deal is up, that doesn't support a price above the low $30s. That pillar is just as intact coming out of Q3 as it was going into it, and yet the market has reacted like the quarter somehow changed the trajectory. Again, it was four races, and attendance still dropped 3%. That is not good news for ISCA.

The Q3 Call

Yet, to listen to the Q3 call, one would think ISC's attendance problems were over. The first questioner, Morningstar analyst Jaime Katz, pointed to the improvement in advance sales from after Q2, when they were running down 5%. Saunders, in his reply, pointed to the new playoff format, young drivers, and ticketing initiatives (including discounted kids' tickets) as driving "a little bit of stabilization". Later, Gabelli analyst Barry Lucas referred to "elevated fan interest" and prefaced another question by saying that "it feels like the structural change in the format of the race is a meaningful contributor" to better sentiment around the sport.

I don't mean to criticize Lucas, but I simply have no idea to what he's referring. Attendance for both ISC and Speedway Motorsports is down. NASCAR TV ratings have been abysmal this year, dropping double-digits for basically every race. Anecdotally, there are a lot of complaints from fans around the new segment-based format, and there are a lot of former and current fans long frustrated with the direction of the sport. The idea that the sentiment surrounding the sport is improving seems purely contradicted by the data relative to ratings and attendance. The sport, by any measure, is shrinking, not growing.

Saunders, as he has in the past, justified his optimism by citing growing digital consumption and supposed ratings declines elsewhere in sports. But both baseball and basketball have had significantly smaller drops in their most recent seasons, with NBA playoff ratings in particular up in recent years. The drop in NASCAR ratings and attendance isn't just a factor of less live sports viewing overall (which, even if it were, isn't bullish for ISCA stock) or increasing digital viewing/following. The number of NASCAR fans is declining - and has been for years, based on every available measure.

Nothing in Q3 implies a change in that trend. And 2018 is going to get worse. Dale Earnhardt Jr., the sport's most popular driver for the last fourteen years, is retiring. Saunders called it "good news" that Earnhardt would move to the broadcast booth, ensuring that he at least would be at the track. But it's hard to imagine the legion of Dale Jr. fans showing up to Watkins Glen or Talladega to see Dale Jr. talk.

Saunders compared Earnhardt's retirement to that of Peyton Manning a year ago - but that's not the right comparison. The more likely outcome is one similar to that faced by the NBA when Michael Jordan retired - a retirement that contributed to crashing ratings and fan interest. It doesn't seem a coincidence that TV ratings, in particular, have taken another leg down this year given the recent exits of Jeff Gordon and Tony Stewart. The loss of Dale Jr. is a much, much bigger deal.

Is That A Short Case?

The long-running problem with the bear thesis is the lack of a catalyst. I still think ISC profits tumble in 2025, but a) other investors very well may disagree and b) they may not care, either. The stock still trades at roughly 15x normalized free cash flow, based on FY17 EBITDA guidance (plus contributions from the casino JV in Kansas), and using maintenance capex of $50 million (the midpoint of management's estimate of $40-$60 million). And that may be good enough for the bulls - particularly if Q3 results are taken as a positive.

Even if the short case here is right, the market needs to believe it as well - and that still may take a few quarters. Q4 advance sales suggest better news on the admissions front. Q1 results will consist solely of the Daytona 500, which should show growth. Even if the Earnhardt retirement impacts FY18 attendance - and potentially ISCA stock - its effect won't be seen in ISC numbers until next July. As the old saw goes, shorts are always early, but an ISCA short looks ridiculous even by that standard.

For now, however, I'm staying stubborn, and staying short, even adding to my position as ISC touched $40 post-earnings. I'm skeptical investors are willing to give ISCA a growth multiple, even on a free cash flow basis, which if true would put a ceiling on the stock near current levels (which have provided resistance in the past). Incremental capital spend isn't changing the case that much, with ISC once again settling for single-digit ROIC in its new Volusia Point development ($12 million for $1 million in EBITDA). As good as free cash flow looks, pretty much all of it over the next five years is spoken for, with $500 million going into capex and another $280 million in dividends and share buybacks. The former spend will have blended returns in the mid-single-digits, and the latter isn't as impressive as it sounds against a current $1.7 billion market cap.

I still believe a pullback is on the way, and I still think the sentiment toward ISCA (and TRK, itself at a two-year high) is going to reverse eventually. But if the reaction toward Q3 earnings is any indication, that reversal may take some time - and a lot more time than I'd like.

Disclosure: I am/we are short ISCA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.