Wells Fargo Utilities And High Income Fund - Good Start, But Not Enough

The fund currently yields a 6.86% distribution and is trading at a discount of 1.72% to its Net Asset Value.

ERH is a closed-end fund sponsored by Wells Fargo, seeking a high level of current income and moderate capital growth through utilities and high-yield fixed income.

Our last two articles were subscriber requests focused on municipal closed end funds. We took a deep dive into the Legg Mason Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund (MNP) and the Putnam Municipal Opportunities Fund (PMO). What we found was one diamond in the rough and another fund, which had systemic issues.

One of my favorite followers here on Seeking Alpha pointed my attention to the Wells Fargo Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEMKT:ERH). Is it another gem? Or another utilities fund with real underlying issues like the Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG).

Let's take a look!

Fund Basics

Sponsor: Wells Fargo

Managers: Niklas Nordenfelt (Jul 09, 2010), Tim O'Brien (April 30, 2004), Phil Susser (July 9, 2010)

AUM: $145 million in investment exposure, $123 million common assets

Historical Style: Utilities and high-yield bonds

Investment Objectives: The fund seeks tax advantaged high current income with capital appreciation through investment in U.S. non-investment grade debt securities, preferred and convertible preferred stocks and convertible debentures of utility companies.

Number of Holdings: 352

Current Yield: 6.86% based on market price, monthly distributions

Inception Date: April 28, 2004

Fees: .95% Base Expense + .16% Interest Expense, 1.21% Total Expense (As of last semi-annual report)

Discount to NAV: 1.72%

Sources: CEF Connect, Wells Fargo Website, and YCharts.

The Sales Pitch

The fund has a very interesting sales proposition. Even though the fund is categorized as a utilities fund, it is far from it. Right there in the name we know the fund also invests in high-yield bonds: Utilities and High Income in one fund.

Source: Wells Fargo CEF Website

The Alpha/Fund Strategy

The fund has a fairly nimble strategy allowing it to invest wherever it feels in both the capital stack and geography. The fund might also invest in options, both for stock replications or generating income through writing covered calls.

Source: Wells Fargo CEF Website

The Portfolio

As of the last update, the fund had a fairly substantial net cash position. As of the last update as per YCharts, cash and equivalents made up 11.87% of the fund.

Source: YCharts

About half the fund was invested in equities, 26% allocated to bonds and 7.72% in preferred stocks.

The fund is fairly concentrated with the top 10 holdings of the fund representing over 40% of the fund.

Source: YCharts

Household utility names such as First Energy (FE), American Electric Power Co. (AEP), PNM Resources (PNM) and NextEra (NEE) make up the top holdings.

Looking at the sector allocations tells us that about 44% of the fund is currently invested in Utilities, plus a portion of the preferred stock exposure.

Source: Wells Fargo CEF Website

On the fixed income side, we see true to name the bonds are predominately junk or "junkier" with a significant amount of bonds being rated B or lower.

Source: Wells Fargo CEF Website

The fund's geographical allocation changes fairly frequently. As of the latest disclosures, the holdings are largely North America-centric with a mere 7.5% in European assets and 4.1% in Asian holdings.

More than 99% of the fund's holdings are in developed markets.

Source: YCharts

You might have noticed by now the large amount of graphics and data sourced from YCharts compared to my other articles. The reason for this is that Wells Fargo does a horrible job in supporting and providing pertinent information for their closed end funds on their website or in the semi-annual reports.

Leverage

This is a fairly small fund and the lending facility is small as well. The fund currently has a $25 million revolving line of credit on which $22 million is drawn. The credit facility does not have a termination date; however, it can be terminated with a 180-day notice.

The fund's rate is LIBOR plus .70%. This is a fairly cheap spread for CEFs whose leverage is LIBOR-based.

Source: Wells Fargo ERH Semi-Annual Report

As of the last update, the fund's average effective interest rate was 1.34%.

Today that interest rate is higher as LIBOR rates have increased significantly over the last year.

1-Month LIBOR based on US Dollar data by YCharts

I estimate that the fund's current interest rate is right around 1.9%. Where this will show up, of course, is in the expense ratio along with educing the net investment income.

Distribution Quality (Income Idea Preview)

The fund currently distributes a $.075 per share monthly distribution. The distribution has been fairly steady over the last seven years.

How? Managed distributions, of course. The distribution yield is currently 6.86% as of Oct. 11, 2017.

Source: CEF Connect

The distribution rate has stayed in this range during the fund's existence after an initial distribution cut.

Source: CEF Connect

What is good to see is that the fund has not paid realized gains or return on capital over the last few years. From the CEF Connect data, we see that the distribution has been covered strictly from net investment income; this means dividends and interest payments on bonds.

Source: CEF Connect

This is what I wanted to see from a fund like UTG.

Next, we take a look at the latest financial results and where things get a bit concerning.

Source: Wells Fargo ERH Semi-Annual Report

For the six months ending Feb. 28, 2017, the fund has distributed $4.159 million in distributions. That distribution was covered by the $4.264 million in net investment income.

Unfortunately, the fund also realized $2.778 million in losses. Offsetting those losses were $1.476 million in paper gains. Distributions subtracted from the net increase in the fund resulted in $1.162 million being distributed/lost in the fund, as it would be reflected in the NAV.

On an ongoing basis, we see the fund currently has an over-distribution of $307,173, or $.0332 per share. This is the data that is used in populating the "Key Information" provided by sites such as CEF Connect and others.

Source: CEF Connect

Currently, the fund is covering the distribution from Net Investment Income. Unfortunately, there is still some over-distribution. More concerning, however, is the realized losses in the fund over the last year or so. While the fund's distributions are in a far better position than UTG, I am still concerned with the negative UNII.

Below are the financials showing the history of the net investment income and how it covered the distribution over the last few years.

Source: Wells Fargo ERH Semi-Annual Report

As we can see, the fund's NII has covered the distributions in 2014 and 2015, the fund over-distributed in 2012, 2013 and 2016.

The Numbers

The fund is currently distributing a market price distribution yield of 6.86% and is trading at a discount of 1.72% to its NAV, or net asset value.

Source: CEF Connect

Like many CEFs, the fund was hit in Q4 2016. Interestingly, while the NAV did fall, the price barely moved and used Q4 2016 as a launching pad for this year's gains. Q4 2016 was also the point at which the discount to NAV evaporated and from where the price per share has traded at parity or a slight premium to NAV until today.

For someone who got into the fund with a discount, this was a terrific fund to own. For new shareholders, however, this is not an opportunity of any means. Looking back over the fund's lifetime, we can see the fund has operated at both sizable discounts of 10% or more or prior to 2006 or from 2011 through today, and has also traded at ridiculous premiums prior to and during the Great Financial Crisis. PIMCO owners take note for those CEFs trading at insane premiums for no apparent reasons.

Source: CEF Connect

In either case, I categorically do not invest in CEFs trading close to parity or at a premium. More often than not, CEFs trade at a discount to NAV. Why take the extra risk of trying to find a fund, which can recover the extra premium which you paid for the "privilege" of risking your money?

Looking next at the performance year to date, the fund has achieved a total return of 15.88%. The price per share increased 9.95% while the NAV increased 8.1%. This shows us that the fund's discount to NAV has decreased about 1.5% since the start of the year.

ERH data by YCharts

Over the last year, the fund has brought investors an 18.20% total return. The price per share increased 10.04% while the NAV is up only 6.04%. The discount to NAV has decreased about 4% over the last year.

ERH data by YCharts

To put the fund's performance into perspective, let's compare it to a number of peers and benchmarks.

The fund is generally categorized as a utilities fund. We will compare it to a number of CEF peers such as the Reaves Utility Income Fund, the Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund (DPG), the BlackRock Utility & Infrastructure Fund (BUI), the Macquarie Global Infrastructure Fund (MGU), and one of my favorite multi-asset, real asset and infrastructure funds, the Nuveen Real Asset Income & Growth Fund (JRI).

Let's get started with YTD numbers.

ERH Total Return Price data by YCharts

This year so far, the utility CEFs are all over the map with high fliers such as the Macquarie MGU returning 38.41% or the Reaves Utility Fund UTG disappointing investors with a mere 4.76%. The Wells Fargo ERH fund has come in right in the middle of the pack achieving 15.88%.

Over the course of the year, the fund does do a tad better coming in second in our field behind MGU.

ERH Total Return Price data by YCharts

Over the last three years, the fund continues its "middle of the pack" performance achieving a 26.64% total return, coming in behind the BlackRock Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Macquarie Global Infrastructure and the Reaves Utility Income Fund.

ERH Total Return Price data by YCharts

Looking back over five years, the fund continues to lag; it has, however, continued to outperform the Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund.

ERH Total Return Price data by YCharts

With this fund, we are fortunate enough to have a long-term track record. Unfortunately, only two other funds have as long of a pedigree, the Reaves Utility Income Fund and the Macquarie Global Infrastructure Fund.

ERH Total Return Price data by YCharts

Quite clearly, ERH has been outclassed. Even though the distribution has been generally covered from the net investment income, as I have questioned earlier, how does a fund realize losses in an upmarket?

Perhaps this is why the fund is only up 11.44% over the last 10 years. Most of it, of course, comes from the massive drop it and others have sustained during the 2008/09 financial crisis. Perhaps something changed since the GFC? Perhaps the fund has been too conservative? Who knows.

Bottom Line

Investors who got into the fund at a discount are surely celebrating. An investor on the sidelines, however, should probably seriously consider not investing in the fund.

On one hand, yes, for a utility income fund, the distribution here is quite healthy and better than what you would find in other funds. On the flip side, however, the current discount to NAV of a mere 1.72% is almost insulting.

Source: CEF Connect

Even though the current discount is better than the one-year average, it is quite a bit lower than the three- and five-year averages.

Source: CEF Connect

The second issue is, of course, the mediocre capital gains performance as we have witnessed in both long-term numbers and the financial documents.

The one thing that did irritate me and fits into the "lack of transparency" provided by the fund is looking at the holdings in the latest semi-annual report.

Source: Wells Fargo ERH Semi-Annual Report

What on earth are "Other Securities"? There are millions of dollars invested in "other securities" and Wells Fargo cannot provide us with the names?

Not a fan.

Bottom line, the fund has a solid foundation and looked like an attractive fund. Unfortunately, if we balance out the good with the bad, and add the "what the heck" factor, the fund does not do anything to make me consider it for an investment.

For more information on the fund, please visit the fund's website here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.