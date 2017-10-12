Old Coke, New Coke = Old Coke Zero, New Coke Zero

Let's Go to the Movies!

One of the nice things about being retired is that you don't have to go into work on Monday mornings. You also do not need to plan out your work week nor spend the time thinking about it. Many times during my career as a wealth manager, a majority of my weekend focus would be spent on thinking and planning what would happen at work on Monday morning and for the rest of the week.

With Mondays being "free" nowadays, I can do more things on Sunday nights than ever before and not worry about work the next day. This past Sunday evening, I went to the movies and saw the film "Blade Runner 2049" (so I'm a Harrison Ford fan). Sunday nights are a good time to go to the movies because many people have to wake up early for work the next day or have school, so not many people are usually at the movie theater.

I mention all of the above because "Blade Runner 2049" gave me the inspiration to write this article.

I'm not going to spoil the movie for anyone, but I will say that there is plenty of product placements (aka advertising) throughout the film. Product placement happens a lot in movies to offset costs. For example, an actress in a movie might drive a certain brand of automobile and you'll know what brand of car it is because you see the symbol of that car company. Product placements do not happen by accident- they are very well planned. When a movie costs over $150 million dollars to make, using product placement ads are likely a necessity to offset some of the costs.

The interesting thing about product placement ads in "Blade Runner 2049", is while the movie takes place in the year 2049, the advertisements in the film are for products that are sold in present times. Therefore, the movie makers must of thought that these present day products will still be around in the year 2049 or 32 years from now! Well, I do not know what the future holds, but I thought the choice of advertised products that were placed in the movie were interesting. I'm only going to write about one of them.

Every retiree knows about this company whether they like it or not. In the film, this company's main product is proudly displayed! It takes up a quarter of the size of the movie screen and lights up the theater. A close up and very bright advertising sign against the city skyline at night. It is impossible to miss - even if you blink. That advertised product is the focus of this article and its name is Coca Cola (KO).

I was going to write about Coke at some point because I own KO, but after seeing that pretty red and white advertising sign on the big screen, I knew it was a sign for me to write about Coca Cola Company right away. Plus, with Coca Cola up to its old shenanigans, the time was right.

Coke is It! Just Not Now!

Up to now, I have written articles that explain recent income stock buys and covered call writing in my retirement portfolio. In this article, my goal is to talk about this great blue chip company that I already own in my IRA, and why I would NOT buy more shares of KO stock at this time. Also, if I did not already own the stock and covered calls in my IRA account, KO would remain on my watch list until an opportunity to get in came about. KO is not on sale right now and I would wait for it to go on sale before entering a position. What could cause KO to go on sale? Keep reading, my friends.

Early disclosure: I own Coke. I drink Coke. I like Coke. Coca Cola is a great blue chip company, bar none. KO stock easily fulfills my personal retiree income investing requirements: a blue chip stock, pays a reliable dividend, is well known, has decent option premiums, has been around a long time and looks like will be around for a long time into the future (according to "Blade Runner 2049", Coke is still running strong 32 from now!) However, Coke is not on sale right now. And since it is not on sale, I'd just keep KO stock on my watch list for now until an opportunity comes up. I think it's only a matter of time.

My View of Coca Cola Company

I realize Coke is a very common stock to write about and there are many articles on Seeking Alpha for the reader. After all, it's a very widely held stock and a Warren Buffett favorite, people know the company, drink the soda, see the ads all over the place, etc. If you look up KO in the Seeking Alpha search bar, you will find a great wealth of information on the company by my fellow SA contributors from dividend analysis to company analysis to all other types of analysis, statistics, estimates, predictions, charts, why to buy or why you should not buy, etc. etc. Their articles and analysis of KO are excellent sources of information. If you want or need some facts and figures on Coca Cola Company, check out one of those great Seeking Alpha articles.

Here, we do not write about those kinds of analysis in these articles because it has already been done and done again. I provide readers with my personal, straight-talking views about the stock based on my experience as a former wealth manager and current retired person. I also own the stocks I write about and use the products the underlying company sells. Let's move on.

I Heart Coke's Chart

Over many, many years KO had been in and out of my portfolios and my old clients' portfolios. I also enjoy drinking Diet Coke, but prefer drinking Coke Zero.

For the purposes of this article, I'm only going on write about the past 5 years in which I have owned Coke on and off - since the times KO was trading in the $30s. As typical with my retirement income strategy, I have sold covered calls and have had those options either assigned or had them go worthless. I bought my current position at $43 this past spring and have the $47 strike covered calls going out to next year, but I'm not going to focus on that position for this article.

Take a look at this 5 year price chart of Coke:

KO data by YCharts

What a chart of beauty! If you are an income investor that sells covered calls this is the type of stock chart you hope to see. Notice the multiple range bound prices of KO. Look at all the times an investor could of bought the stock at the low ends of the range, wrote covered calls, and repeat after the stock sold off. The stock also shows higher highs and higher lows over the last five years. This is exactly the type of bullish behavior I'd like to have for all my income stocks. The chart is about predictable as it gets for a blue chip income stock. A slow and steady movement up and then a little sell off down and then a little bit even higher and then a little sell off, and on and on.

Right now the stock is trading at $46.01, still right near the high end of the range. According to the tail end of the chart, the stock is starting to trend lower since hitting its recent high. So here we go again with KO, now trending down after hitting a high in the stock price.

If KO stock follows along its 5 year price history, income investors should be able to buy KO near the low end of the current range, approximately $42-$43, if they're patient.

While my income investing style is all about getting income now, I like buying and adding to my income stocks when they are on sale and not when they are on fire. With Coke stock, it seems only a matter of time until it gets to sale prices. I think one way the stock arrives there is thanks to Coke Zero, or rather, Coke...Zero...Sugar!

We Have Seen This Story Before

Why change a good thing? This is not the first time KO tried to change things around with a their successful products and failed. Retirees are old enough to remember Coke's idea to bring change to good old Coca Cola soda with the quirky launch of "New Coke" in the 1980's - which ended in disaster. Coca Cola quickly went back to the old ways of regular Coca Cola soda and life went on.

Coke Zero was a personal favorite beverage of mine and to millions of others, maybe billions of others. Coke Zero was enjoyable and it worked as a refreshing change from Diet Coke. Many folks like me consumed Coke Zero since its inception and were happy with the product. I'm sure Coke prospered from its sales. What could possibly go wrong?

Recently, and for reasons unknown by me and probably many other Coke Zero fans, Coca Cola Company decided to change Coke Zero to Coke Zero Sugar. This was not just a name change! Coke changed the taste of the new soda as well. Coke Zero Sugar tastes very different. To me, the new Coke Zero simply does not taste as good as the original Coke Zero and so I've stopped drinking it. I know I'm not the only one out there who feels this way and also stopped drinking the new Coke Zero. Ironically, on top of each Coke Zero Sugar container you see a label which reads "NEW IMPROVED TASTE".

Says who? Certainly not me. I'm thinking that KO is using an old marketing mind trick with placing that tag on the top of each can, figuring the consumer will believe what it reads. Not up in here!

The End of Coke Zero Sugar

You do not to be a million dollar Wall Street analyst to figure out that 1) many people dislike change in something they enjoy; 2) the name change to "Coke Zero Sugar" simply lacks appeal; and 3) the "new improved taste" is grossly misleading because Coke Zero just doesn't taste good anymore as Coke Zero Sugar. This is coming from a retiree that has had way, way more cans of Coke Zero than she should have had over the years.

I will stick my head out and state that in my opinion, sales of the new Coke Zero (Sugar) will be in decline, SIGNIFICANTLY, whether it shows in the upcoming quarterly results or future quarterly results. Furthermore, I will predict that due to the declining sales of Coke Zero Sugar, KO will eventually revert back to good old regular Coke Zero. History repeats itself in the world of Coca Cola.

Once the declining Coke Zero Sugar sales start showing in the earnings and the Ibanks begin to notice, I expect KO to go back on sale. That should make for a good buying opportunity - at the lower end of the range.

AND FINALLY...

