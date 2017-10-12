NXT-ID Has A Path To Profitability

But there is probably further dilution on the way.

NXT-ID (NXTD) is a small company that is quickly ramping up revenues from almost zero last year to $15M in the first six months of this year, mostly through the acquisition of LogicMark.

Let us go through their main businesses and products:

FlyCards (smartcards) delivered to WorldVentures, which ship it to their members.

LogicMark (a company acquired last year)

Fit Pay (a company acquired this year).

Wocket

Fit Pay

What is Fit Pay? From Fit Pay:

FitPay is a proprietary technology platform that adds contactless payment capabilities to wearable and IoT devices—with very little start-up time, no investment in software development and instant access to the leading card networks. FitPay integrates into your wearable and IoT devices, so your customers can use them to buy from more than 10 million merchants worldwide.

Fit Pay is a wholly owned subsidiary of NXT-ID (the companies merged this year) and is nominated as a finalist for the IoT innovator award 2017. Fit Pay had 15 customers at the end of Q2.

At the core, the technology facilitates and authenticates payments and it can be embodied in various form factors.

For instance, they have a partnership with Tokenize, a producer of a secure authentication ring called the Token ring. The company started to take pre-orders at the end of June and activity has been brisk, according to management during the Q2CC. Shipment will begin in December.

In relation to that, the company also collaborates with Visa (NYSE:V), from the Q2CC:

We're the first global token service provider to be approved and certified on the Visa Tokenization Service platform, specifically for embedded secure element.

The company remains in conversation with a number of potential other customers.

Management argues revenues will start to come in from the fourth quarter onwards when the first of those 15 customers goes live, and then next year the others will follow so this will open up a second important revenue stream, and this is just from existing customers.

LogicMark

This is a company that was acquired over a year ago; it provides one button alarm systems for senior citizens, or the PERS Mark, Personal Emergency Response Systems or Medical Alert Systems.

This acquisition is responsible for most of the company's revenue increases, from almost zero last year to almost $15M in the first six months of 2017.

The company will have a pilot program with a major retailer in Q3 and are confident they can convert that into a full launch plan and get into all other locations.

They operate mostly in the non-monitored (no monthly fees) and monitored (monthly fee) segments, and distinguished themselves with putting the communication directly in the pendant. See here for an Amazon review.

There might be opportunities for technological leverage, here is Kevin O'Connor who used to be CEO of LogicMark, from a company presentation a year ago:

the thing that really excited us was the technology with encryption, miniaturization, and sensor development, and taking and being able to leverage that into some of the products that we currently have and the markets that we serve.

A year onwards and this is still future music, but perhaps this is a little harsh as product development takes more time than that.

Smartcards

Since November last year until the end of June this year, the company has shipped between 80,000 and 90,000 FlyCards to WorldVentures (a travel company). The full general release to customers will be somewhere late in 2017 and then these numbers will increase materially.

We must point out that there has been a considerable postponement of plans. Here is what the CTO of WorldVentures Michael Remedios argued at a NXT-ID company presentation on September 20, 2016 (our emphasis):

Later in the year, towards Christmas, we are scheduled to get a total of about 150,000 cards, minimum. If the sales go better, or that we get even stronger support than we think that we are already anticipating, that number may go up and we expect to get strong sales based on the excitement that we've heard from our field. Obviously, we can't guarantee how many will be sold

The company has also created a digital account issuance program (re-loadable cards) in collaboration with Sunrise Banks, Cascade Financial and MasterCard (NYSE:MA), per the Q2CC:

And essentially what that is going to allow us to do is instantly issue digital prepaid accounts on to our device partners' specific devices and attract not only different users, different demographic of user, specifically millennials, to those accounts and have them preload value rather than card out of their pocket, but also generate new revenues on behalf of ourselves and our partners since we'll be participating in the fees and interchange rates that are part of the card issuance and card usage of those specific accounts.

Management also said that they can't disclose every deal that's in the works, Token was a little unique as they were announcing six months ahead as part of a presale campaign. Nevertheless, the company is expecting to have some announcements in the latter part of Q3 and Q4.

Wocket

Wocket is their smart wallet solution and their main product before the acquisitions of LogicMark and Fit Pay. So far, it hasn't been successful. From their website:

NXT-ID’s premiere consumer product, Wocket® is the world’s first smart wallet, and the next evolution in smart devices. Wocket is designed to protect your identity and replace all the cards in your wallet, without needing a smart phone or internet connection. Wocket stores hundreds of your cards, records and other data, and can be used virtually anywhere you can pay with a credit card today.

If they become more established with their smartcard business this could perhaps be revived, even if this seems a bit of a long shot to us.

Figures

From the 10-Q:

Some observations:

There already is a positive operating income ($1.7M) for the past six months.

The interest expenses are really quite considerable, but these are likely to be reduced (see below).

The preferred stock dividend will cease after Q3.

Revenues are likely to rise from all three sources.

There will be considerable dilution, hardly surprising after digesting two acquisitions.

Another thing that is important to realize is that LogicMark enjoyed considerable profitability prior to its acquisition, from PR:

For the year ended December 31, 2015 LogicMark had audited revenue and net profit of $ 11.1 million and $ 3.1 million respectively. For the three months ended March 31, 2016, LogicMark had unaudited revenue and net profit of $ 3.3 million and $ 1.0 respectively.

We see little reason why this could not continue under NXT-ID's ownership. Indeed, from the Q2CC:

LogicMark had our strongest first half performance in the history of the Company.

This does make it likely the company is liable for up to $5M in a 2017 earn-out pay (see below).

Debt

Debt is a main problem for the company, which didn't produce any meaningful revenues until the acquisition of LogicMark, the debt is related to that acquisition. In total, the company has some $15M in debt on the books. From the 10-Q:

On July 25, 2016, in order to fund part of the acquisition purchase price of LogicMark, the Company and a group of lenders, including ExWorks Capital Fund I, L.P. as agent for the lenders (collectively, the “Lenders”), entered into a Loan and Security Agreement (the “Loan Agreement”), whereby the Lenders extended a revolving loan (the “Revolving Loan”) to the Company in the principal amount of $15,000,000 (the “Debt Financing”). The Company incurred $1,357,356 in deferred debt issue costs related to the revolving loan. At June 30, 2017 the unamortized balance of those deferred debt issue costs was $87,179. The initial maturity date of the Revolving Loan was July 25, 2017, and the Revolving Loan bears interest at a rate of 15% per annum.

That's 15% interest a year. No wonder management sees opportunities to reduce the interest burden through refinancing later this year.

While there are no guarantees, this shouldn't be too hard given that they entered into debt agreements as a revenue-less company and then added to that debt acquiring another company. With $15M in revenues in the first six months of the year and prospects for more, the company is really on another level already.

Despite the debt levels, the company managed to pay off $250K out of cash flow on the ($2.5M) Note they inherited from LogicMark, and it was paid off in full in July this year.

There was a considerable private placement in relation to changing some of the conditions of these Notes, from the 10-Q:

On July 13, 2017, the Company closed a registered direct offering of an aggregate of 2,170,000 shares of the Company’s common stock, and pre-funded warrants to purchase 230,000 shares of common stock. The Company sold the shares at a price of $1.43 per share and received $1.42 per pre-funded warrant. The Company received gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting placement agent fees and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company, of approximately $3,429,700. On July 13, 2017, the Company also closed on a concurrent private placement with the same investors for no additional consideration, of warrants to purchase 1,800,000 shares of common stock.

The share count is also increasing a lot, from the Q2CC:

So the share count after the conversion of all of the floating rate preferred and the acquisition of Fit Pay is now approximately 15 million shares. And so it's not our intention to raise equity in the process of refinancing.

Earn-Out Payments

The acquisitions of Fit Pay and LogicMark contain residual commitments that could amount to a considerable liability.

The acquisitions of LogicMark and Fit Pay also sets the company up for additional 'earn-out' payments, from the 10-Q:

we may be required to pay the LogicMark Sellers earn-out payments of (i) up to $1,500,000 for calendar year 2016 and (ii) up to $5,000,000 for calendar year 2017 if LogicMark meets certain gross profit targets set forth in the Interest Purchase Agreement. The LogicMark Note originally was to mature on September 23, 2016 but was extended to July 15, 2017. The earn-out payment related to 2016 and the remaining balance owed on the LogicMark Note including accrued interest were both paid in July 2017.

And with respect to Fit Pay:

In addition, the Company will be required to pay the Sellers an earn-out payment equal to 12.5% of the gross revenue derived from Fit Pay’s technology for sixteen (16) fiscal quarters commencing on October 1, 2017 and ending on December 31, 2021.

In total, these contingent considerations amount to $10.56M on the balance sheet, even if the real value isn't yet known (as we don't know the future revenues of Fit Pay).

During the Q2CC, management also said this:

We recently had a raise to fulfill our payment obligations to LogicMark sellers.

We assume this is referring to the private placements mentioned above the earn-out payments required. Indeed, in the 10-Q (our emphasis):

In July 2017, the Company paid the 2016 earn-out payment in the amount of $1,500,000 to the LogicMark Sellers. In addition, in July 2017, the remaining balance of $594,403 owed on the LogicMark Note, including accrued and unpaid interest, was purchased by certain investors in exchange for $594,403 in principal amount of convertible notes of the Company and warrants exercisable for 297,202 shares of Common Stock. See Note 9 hereto.

On the cash flow statement in that 10-Q, there is a provision of $4.055M for the earn-outs. The fact that they made the 2016 earn-out payment makes it likely they'll have to pay up the 2017 one as well. The company argues it has sufficient cash for the year going forward but might have to tap the markets beyond that.

Valuation

The company roughly has a market cap of $32M but the enterprise value is considerably higher at $47. Revenues are likely to exceed $30M for the year, which would provide the company with an EV/S of just above 1.5.

The company isn't actually that far from profitability, and there are considerable gains from refinancing the $15M revolving credit; we think interest expense could be up to halved.

The one analyst following the company expects revenues to accelerate to $47.3M in 2018 and the company to break-even. That is somewhat speculative, but not impossible.

Revenues, mainly from LogicMark, have steadily increased the last four quarters (from $3.09M to $4.56M to $6.68M to $7.66M) and it seems certain that the other two businesses are also going to contribute next year.

If they manage to achieve that, the shares are actually fairly cheap.

Risk

For now, almost all company revenues come from LogicMark. While these revenues are growing, and the company would be profitable like LogicMark was before the acquisition if not for the huge interest bill on the debt related to that acquisition, this seems a market with low barriers to entry to us.

For instance, competition could come from the Alexas of this world, that is, home smart assistants. While they do not necessarily cover all spaces, compared to the LogicMark pendants one wears on the person, it could still eat into its market.

This is a small company with a fairly limited sales and marketing budget; they could be outspent by a bigger competitor, even considering the fact that they already have a considerable position in the market.

The other businesses we don't really consider as displaying too much risk at the moment as they don't really produce much revenue (although this is likely to change when those 15 Fit Pay customers go live from Q4 onwards).

The main risk here is that the company keeps developing products that don't gain traction in the market, wasting resources.

The company also has a history of paid promotions; we are not exactly fond of that. We surmise this was in order to reduce dilution, as the company didn't have much revenue to speak of before the acquisitions, and had to issue shares in relation to these, but it could also be an avenue to improve the economics of insider selling.

As it happens, this isn't the case; in fact, there is only insider buying the last two years although none of these seem to be open market transactions so these are compensation related. But still, no sales so that isn't likely to have been the motivation behind paid promotions.

Conclusion

Revenues are likely to grow significantly as the other two businesses are going to add to the growth of LogicMark. With lower interest expense after a refinancing, that could bring the company close to a profit. After all, LogicMark, which is responsible for almost all revenues, was already profitable before its acquisition.

But one has to understand that in a small company like this, investing is always on a rather uncertain future and accompanied by considerable risks. There are also the earn-out payments to the previous owners of LogicMark and Fit Pay, which are quite substantial ($10.6M) if the conditions are met (which seems very likely). The company might very well experience some further dilution for honoring these obligations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NXTD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.