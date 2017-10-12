Stock issuance will drive the stock below 13 over the next 12 to 18 months, a 25% decline from the current price.

Operating cash flow doesn’t cover the dividend when you count the stock that is issued in place of a cash payout.

The long track record of issuing stock and debt to fund CAPEX and pay the dividend shows no sign of ending.

Investment Thesis - Sell USA Compression Partners L.P. (USAC) - cash flow doesn't cover the full dividend & a deteriorating leverage ratio will lead to stock issuance and an 25% decline in price over the next 18 months.

Business Overview

USA Compression provides compression services to shale oil and gas fields in the United States. They operate large horsepower compression units to transport natural gas product and for gas re-injection into crude oil wells. Contracts are primarily fixed fee and are independent of the volume of production. Market cap is $1.06B at 17.46 close on 10/11/17.

Perpetual Negative Free Cash Flow

The long track record of issuing stock and debt to fund CAPEX and pay the dividend shows no sign of ending. Over the last 3.5 years, cash distributions have been consistently higher than free cash flow resulting in a $571 MM deficit. USA Compression funded this deficit by issuing $598 MM in debt and stock. Free cash flow = EBITDA + adjustments for one-time earnings hits - CAPEX.

In order to fund around $200 MM in growth capex, USA Compression is expected to have to raise an additional $174.3 MM in debt by the end of 2018 per the model below. The model is based on information provided in the following sources: 2Q 2017 Earnings Call, 2Q 2017 10Q, 2Q 2017 Earnings Release, and August 16th Investor Presentation

You could make the case that USA Compression is in the "investment phase". However, this would hold more water if free cash flow was on the horizon. Instead, there is an on-going need to re-invest in new capacity. The high HP compressors they buy aren't perpetual assets. They depreciate in value both from operational wear and tear and from better models coming into the market making older models obsolete.

Operating Cash Flow Doesn't Cover the Full Dividend

Operating cash flow doesn't cover the dividend when you count the stock that is issued in place of a cash payout. Stock is issued to a major shareholder (39% owner) that has agreed to participate in a DRIP plan and accept 50% of its dividend in stock. Additionally, shares are issued due to the vesting of phantom units. In 2Q 2017, operating cash flow was $27 MM. They paid out a total of $35.4 MM in total distributions - $26.8 MM in cash, 309K shares as part of the DRIP program (~$5.3 MM @ $17/share), and 135K shares for vesting of phantom units (~$2.3 MM @ $17/share).

Stock Issuance On the Horizon

An increasing leverage ratio will force USA Compression to issue stock in the 2nd half of 2018. In March 2016, a 3rd amendment was issued to USA Compression's Revolving Credit Facility - see notes section of 2016 10Q. This amendment modified the leverage ratio covenant to 5.5 at quarter ended 6/30/17, 5.25 at the end of quarters ended 9/20/2017 & 12/31/2017, and 5.0 thereafter. The leverage ratio is equal Total Debt Outstanding / Adjusted EBITDA. As you can see from the forecasting model below, this ratio will get extremely close to the 5.0 limit in the 1st half of 2018.

USA Compression will have to raise equity to avoid breaching this covenant. An equity raise will have a large negative impact on the stock - adding to a dividend payment that is already underfunded. Stock issuance will drive the stock below 13 over the next 12 to 18 months, a 25% decline from the current price of 17.46.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.