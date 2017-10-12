Primoris: Fairly Valued After Recent Rally

Primoris Services (PRIM) is a small-cap infrastructure play that has not seen a lot of positive price movement over the past several years. While the company did post a near vertical rally post-Trump election (as did every company with ties to domestic infrastructure), it had been basically dead money until a recent rally put a little life into shares. Expectations are clearly moving up, given revenues have flat-lined since 2013, and GAAP net income has been cut in half. The recent earnings beat in Q2 of this year was the first beat on analyst expectations since 2014, so it did not take much to move the needle in a positive direction. Weakness did not just fall on earnings, as cash flow generation has not been any better. Primoris has been plagued with large negative working capital adjustments since that time as well, as Primoris has dealt with some inventory build, as well as customers stretching out accounts receivable.

Perhaps it is unfair to lump all the past negatives on the company at once, as positive aspects are starting to appear. The company posted record Q1 and Q2 revenues of $562mm and $631mm, 34% increases over the same period last year. This followed another massive y/y comp back in Q4 2016 on the top line. The recent earnings beat seemed all but assured, as prior quarters both had bottom line misses, but importantly, the company did not chase revenue at the expense of pricing. Margins seemed destined to return to normal. Consolidated backlog reached a record of $2,800mm, and the recent reorganization of the company’s operating segments, away from geographic breakdown to one based on industries served, should improve visibility. New management seems to be taking clear steps to turn this one around. David King was appointed CEO in August of 2015, so it is right around the time that some of the new initiatives he put into place start to bear fruit for shareholders.

Business Overview

As a specialty contractor with a wide base of operations, Primoris serves several end markets. The company’s expertise in construction, fabrication, maintenance, and replacement of high-end parts and infrastructure has far-reaching exposure, from utilities to petrochemical firms to midstream energy pipelines. While the company can trace its roots all the way back to 1960, Primoris really began to gain size through major acquisitions post 2008 IPO, mostly via expansion into the energy markets. In 2009, the company acquired James Construction Group (Southeastern highway and environmental construction), followed by the acquisitions of Rockford (2010, natural gas pipelines), Sprint Pipeline (2012, pipeline construction), and Q3 Contracting (2012, pipeline construction).

After the recent business reorganization, Primoris now operates under four operating segments: Power, Industrial and Engineering (“PI&E”), Pipeline and Underground, Utilities and Distribution, and Civil. Revenue is split relatively evenly between the four segments, but Pipelines and Underground have seen greatest revenue growth, as well as controlling the largest percentage of the company’s backlog. By and large, most contracts are unit price (item cost plus a fixed profit), but fixed price bidding also controls a substantial portion of the contract structure, particularly within the PI&E segment. Given the lack of use of so-called “cost-plus” contracts, there are risks to margins and profitability if Primoris does not forecast underlying project costs correctly.

The Four Segments: Pros and Cons

The company really is almost a tale of two firms, with two segments holding enormous opportunity in my opinion, and two with some lingering issues. The strongest segment is Pipeline & Underground, which is set to grow extensively over the next several years. I’ve written extensively on natural gas in the past, and how the plethora of shale-sourced energy, despite aggressive expectations, is still being underestimated in just how much change these projects will bring to American industry. Logically, for that to happen, the infrastructure has to be in place. After a year or two of restrained capex driven by weaker energy markets, new expansionary projects that were delayed are now being readied. This is a massive market, with hundreds of billions of dollars of infrastructure expected over the next two decades. Most of Primoris’ current operations are located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, well-performing markets set to see extensive incoming pipeline construction from either the Gulf of Mexico or northeastern shale. Early this year, Primoris announced a massive $680M contract award to construct and lay nearly two hundred miles of pipe to bring natural gas to Virginia and North Carolina for electric generation (supporting Duke Energy (DUK) plants). This project will not begin until 2018, but it will be a big supporter of the business next year, but the business is more than healthy in the short term. Through the first half of 2017, $318mm in revenue has been booked within the segment, compared to $402mm for the entirety of 2016. Gross profit came in at $67mm through the first half of the year, compared to $11mm in 2016. While some of this revenue pulled forward a few quarters due to some excellent Florida weather, it is still set to be great several years for Primoris’ energy businesses.

PI&E will also see healthy growth over the next several years. The segment serves construction needs for chemical processing facilities, utilities, and refineries. Primoris has several large projects currently in progress, including a petrochemical facility in Lake Charles, Louisiana, along with two gas turbine plants in California and Georgia. Deep industry relationships exist that span decades with many of the biggest names (Chevron (CVX), Valero (VLO), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B)), so revenues tend to be less lumpy here versus other segments, albeit less growth. The backlog is at a record, and Primoris views this segment as one it will focus on when it comes to acquisition activity. The company has begun to nibble in that respect, acquiring the assets of a small EPC solar construction company, which gives the company greater exposure to the renewable energy markets. In the interim as the company continues searching for the right deal, the company has formed a new project development and construction firm (“PD&C”), which will move the company up the industrial project cycle, more towards new project development and construction, and more away from renovation or retrofits. In line with this, Primoris recently announced a $22mm contract win to own and operate solar power systems for a Californian school district.

Several operations do have problems. The Civil segment, for instance, is probably the top sore point. Within Texas, the company’s Heavy Civil division won contracts for significant work in Belton, Texas for the Texas Department of Transportation. The company line here is that, through no fault of their own, the projects have been hit with project delays and productivity issues related to work done in coordination with the Texas DOT. In 2016, the company booked a $37.3mm charge in relation to these projects along the I-35 corridor, and at the same time announced its intentions to sell the Texas division. Unfortunately, management felt they could not find a buyer at the right price, so the company is keeping the business. The outlook for Texas spending does appear stronger given a little time (via Prop 7 funding bill, which will drastically increase the state highway fund), and the firm believes it has an excellent case for the recovery of the initial $37.3mm impairment charge – but it will be several years before this is fully adjudicated.

Profitability has been weak within the Civil division for years, but the company is taking some steps. Primoris hired Mark Buchanan to run the entire business unit, and he has made some measurable and firm steps to right the ship. Even with the asset sale falling through, the division has shifted away from Texas and Louisiana roadway construction, and more towards port work (land and air). Roadwork is highly competitive (5% margin), but the company can generally see nearly double the margin on port work. Construction and infrastructure companies have a bad reputation of chasing project wins over margin, and this shift is a good one to see.

The Utilities and Distribution business isn’t a bad one, but it isn’t a great one either. This is where the company sees most of its master servicing agreement (“MSA”) work, in which Primoris customers (primarily gas utilities) contract out maintenance and replacement. The business is stable, even through downtimes, as utilities generally have a relatively easy time passing on the costs of the work via rate cases raised with public utility commissions. Given the relatively low growth rates at utilities (low single digits at best, even in high growth areas) and stable spending plans, Primoris is going to have a hard time growing the business quickly, particularly given the competitive nature. Nonetheless, MSA utility business is as steady as she goes business line, and it could do wonders to smooth out revenue and cash flow versus the lumpy nature of the rest of the business lines, which can often rely on high profile contract wins. Most of the company’s MSA exposure lies in the Midwest, and management has disclosed that they have been in talks to expand into the MSA business in other geographies (I suspect the Southeast).

Financial Profile

What should be comforting to investors here is the conservative capital structure. The company has $241mm in total debt, but $149mm of this debt is equipment notes, which is non-recourse to the company (only the equipment can be seized in event of default). In fact, only the company’s senior secured notes ($93mm, due 2022 to 2025) are secured by all the company’s assets. After factoring in the company’s cash ($111mm), the debt load is incredibly light. The company has a $125mm untapped revolver, as well as a 50mm shelf facility, to fund acquisitions. Net debt/EBITDA leverage is less than 1x in any case, even considering all of the company’s debt.

Tahira Afzal (analyst at KeyBanc) put management on the spot during the Q4 conference call on margin, given all the positive trends I highlighted earlier. The Street, much like myself, is particularly keen on what management’s expectations are for the company’s margin profile over the next few years, particularly given the contraction we’ve seen in operating margin from 6.5% to 3% from fiscal 2013 to fiscal 2016:

So, is there a change that if execution goes well, you could end up again at that 6.5% operating margin sort of profile in 2018, or do we need to have some more power gen replacements coming through to really get there?

CFO Peter Moerbeek responded in turn:

Not sure if we're ready to commit to whether that's a 6% or a 6.5%. I think we probably need to get a little bit more operating room at kind of where we are currently, but I don't think it's impossible for us to start approaching those sort of numbers.

I understand management’s reservations. While it seems like a small task to move operating margin up 300bps at most of the industrials we’ve covered, investors do need to keep in mind that this is a near doubling of underlying margin for Primoris. I think project mix is going to play a big part of it, as the company moves away from highly competitive bidding areas and more towards jobs that require specialty expertise (pipelines, large-scale utility work, petrochemical). Operating cost (general, administrative) leverage will play a role as well, as the company finally starts to book revenue growth (Street expects double-digit growth this year, a high single next year, which may be low).

Valuation, Takeaway

Management’s 2017 EPS guidance of $1.00-$1.20/share puts potential EBITDA for 2017 at $200mm at the mid-point. As a result, shares trade at 8x management’s own 2017 guidance. Working capital has also improved materially this year, an abnormal development in the industrials space, which usually sees customers stretching out payment times after paying up into the year-end close. Free cash flow has been a sore spot for Primoris for years, and while it has not been touched on by management in recent conference calls, it seems likely that it is beginning to be a focal point after a little bit of recent neglect.

The firm comps favorably to peers, including industry stalwart Fluor (FLR), which trades at 9x 2017 EBITDA estimates, despite poor growth outlook (low single digits annually), overseas exposure, and declining backlog (government, mining). Prior short candidate of mine Tutor Perini (TPC) trades at 7x 2017 EBITDA, but that company has significantly more exposure to civil contract awards and “specialty” contracting (electric, plumbing), which is not what really interested us as part of the Primoris story.

The market really has historically done a poor job of estimating cyclicality in these businesses and generally values them at 7-9x on a trailing basis, regardless of short-term future outlook. $200mm in forecast GAAP EBITDA and an 8x multiple points to a fair enterprise value of $1,600mm for Primoris, with other opportunities for catalysts to the upside (Texas DOT settlement, new engineering business, acquisition/contract wins). Shares are now valued at $1,626mm, so the shares appear fairly valued after the rally.

This idea was one of Industrial Insights' May ideas, at the time given $200mm in forecast EBITDA for 2017, as well as a return to median trading multiples (8x), coverage on Primoris was initiated with a forecast of a 27% near-term return, which was reached in October.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.