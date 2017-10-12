CBS: A Compelling Buy On Multiple Catalysts

Investment Thesis

CBS (CBS) is one of the "Big Four" television broadcasters with more than 200 television stations and affiliates reaching nearly every home in the U.S. I believe the opportunities for CBS to drive its revenues and cash flow are multiple which I'll delve into below. 1) Higher ad pricing received by CBS for its programming; 2) a shift in ratings measurement allowing CBS to be paid for ad viewing up to 35 days; 3) less dependence on linear advertising as CBS shifts to higher margin OTT platforms primarily via CBS All Access and Showtime; 4) increased content production and licensing as CBS monetizes its programming for its own OTT platforms and competing skinny bundles; 5) continual growth in retransmission and reverse fees; and 6) An ad-driven political cycle in 2018 buoyed by increased political spending both on the national and local levels.

CBS' business is divided up into five segments, Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, Local Media and Corporate/Eliminations. Entertainment revenue in the quarter may be driven by a continual shift toward C7 ratings, and All Access sign ups driven by Star Trek: Discovery. I estimate Entertainment revenue will be $2.18 billion in Q3 with operating income of $382 million. Cable Network revenue could be augmented by continued OTT sub growth and continued content licensing deals, as well as a one time benefit from the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight accruing to Showtime. I predict Cable Network revenue will be $643 million with $302 million in operating income. Publishing revenue could be $250 million with operating income of $49 million. I estimate Local Media revenue will be $425 million with $123 in operating income, buoyed by strong scatter pricing demand, and increased monetization of programming domestically and the launch of new programming. Corporate revenue could be a loss of $105 million with operating income of -$78 million.

While CBS could experience a short term pullback along with the broadcast sector dependent upon NFL ad ratings, I would encourage a pullback as a buying opportunity to accumulate shares. I rate CBS as a Buy with a $77 price target, implying 34.9% upside.

Getting to the Core of the Matter

eMarketer estimates that US TV ad investment will increase 0.5% to $71.6 billion, lower than their Q1 estimate of $72.2 billion. They conclude that TV's share of total media ad spend in the US will drop to 34.9% in 2017, reaching 29.4% in 2021. The rise of cord cutting is attributed to the deceleration in US TV ad spend. Digital advertising is expected to represent 40.5% of US advertising spend in 2017, followed by TV at 34.9%, with radio, out of home and print accounting for the rest.

According to TVNewsCheck, core advertising ex-political will rise 0.5% in 2018, slightly augmented by the Winter Olympics. They expect the headwind to ad sales driven by the auto, retail and fast food verticals will not be offset by anticipated better performing categories of telecom, professional services, home improvement, and political. BIA/Kelsey reported that the automotive category represents an estimated $16.3 billion of local ad spend in 2017 and that the average auto dealer selling domestic brands has only increased ad spending 1.5% this year to $244,835.

With auto being a category of outsized importance, several CBS affiliates have given commentary around their auto advertising performance and outlook. Sinclair Broadcasting (SBGI) reported in its Q217 earnings their auto ad numbers were flat, but they were pacing to an increase in Q3. Gray Television (GTN) noted auto slowed a bit in the quarter with similar pacing in Q3, attributing part of the decel to a mix shift toward digital advertising. Scripps (SSP) mentioned auto was down 5% in Q12 and will likely be down in Q3. Tegna (TGNA) offered commentary stating that "it's no secret" that automotive has hit a cyclical slow spot, but longer term they were confident about auto ad spending on the television vertical, given its importance. With Sinclair seemingly being the outlier, auto certainly looks challenged in the near term, but I believe CBS will perform well in spite of category headwinds and a slowing TV ad growth environment. The pricing increases for their programming as well as industry shifts toward better ratings measurement should augment CBS's ad outperformance.

About 40% of CBS' revenue in Q217 came from advertising, as the CEO Les Moonves mentioned on the Q2 call. CBS has a tremendous slate of programming including, "NCIS" "Star Trek", Stephen Colbert, The Big Bang Theory, Big Brother, Criminal Minds, Survivor, and 60 Minutes. This in addition to having NCAA Tournament rights with Turner through 2032, and NFL broadcast rights through 2022. In the television upfront this past year, the annual window where marketers can buy ad space several months before the television season begins, CBS received pricing increases for programming in the high-single digits. Les mentioned on the call they also received morning and late night pricing increases up double digits. With core advertising expected to be up only 0.5% in 2018, high single digit pricing increases are a noted positive for CBS for the upcoming year and speak to the value of their programming, as advertisers are willing to spend more in advance of the TV season. NBC (CMCSA) and ABC (DIS) also got high single digit pricing increases, with Fox coming in at mid to high single digit growth on flat volume. CBS also commented that their scatter demand pricing was up double digits, further displaying advertising strength. NBC echoed strength in the scatter market, in contrast to Viacom who called it "decent."

CBS also benefits from an industry shift towards C7, from C3. C3 and C7 ratings are the average commercial minute ratings of a program plus three (or seven) days of time-shifted viewing, representing the currency through which all national TV networks get paid from advertisers. As more content viewing shifts on-demand, C3 ratings are diminishing in importance. CBS noted in their Q2 call that 75% of their advertising deals last year were C3, and "a great deal" of that has shifted to C7 as the standard now is for advertisers to pay CBS based on C7 ratings. Management pointed out that total content ratings really only include video on demand and DVRs, not the majority of digital viewing. Additionally, demonstrating the value of CBS content, management pointed out on the Q2 call that for some deals, CBS gets paid for C35 ratings for the first time. Les stated that in some cases such as The Big Bang Theory, using C35, ratings are up over 50%.

With an expanded window of viewing options available to viewers at their leisure, measuring content over a span of three days paints an incomplete picture in my opinion. I'll personally catch "Billions" on Showtime usually 2-3 weeks after it airs. I don't rush watching it when an episode airs, because I know it'll be available whenever I so choose. While still in the early innings, I believe these ratings measurement shifts represent notable longer term monetization opportunities as C35 and digital viewing become increasingly adopted in content rating measurement.

Accessing the Potential for OTT...It's ShowTime!

In 2014, CBS launched their OTT streaming video service, CBS All Access. CBS also launched a standalone OTT service for Showtime in 2015. Parks Associates concluded that 65% of U.S. broadband households subscribe to an OTT service, and that one-third of broadband households subscribe to multiple OTT services. Statista estimates that revenue in the US subscription video on demand market will equate to $8.6 billion by 2022, up 38% from 2016, for a CAGR of 6.3%. They estimate the number of users to be 99.4 million by 2022.

CBS reiterated on the Q2 call that their conservative long term goal was 8 million subscribers for CBS All Access and Showtime combined by 2020, and by year end they should easily surpass 4 million subs combined between the two platforms. Variety reported earlier in the year that Showtime OTT reached 1.5 million subs, with All Access approaching the same figure. The cost for CBS All Access is $5.99 a month with ad-support, and $9.99 ad-free. Showtime's cost is $10.99 per month. The ad-supported bundle for both services is $14.99 monthly, and $18.99 ad-free. Assuming an even 2 million sub split between All Access and Showtime at their lowest possible standalone prices of $5.99 and $10.99 per month would result in $144 million annualized revenue for All Access and $264 million annualized revenue for Showtime OTT. The combined $408 million in annualized revenue equates to a 6% 2017 estimated market share in the SVOD market using Statista's figures. By 2020, if the revenue figure doubles based upon CBS' conservative 8 million domestic subscriber number to $816 million, this would equal 10% US market share.

CBS is also included in several skinny bundles, including DirecTV Now, Hulu, and YouTube. This should bode well for CBS as viewing habits shift to OTT platforms, and management commented on the Q2 call that OTT subscription services are "beginning to make a meaningful contribution" to results given the favorable economics. CBS has valuable programming content from its original programming, to the NFL that should augur the growth of All Access and Showtime going forward. Variety reported that All Access increased its revenue 1.8x on October 1, and the CBS app increased downloads by 2.5 times, buoyed by CBS' "Star Trek: Discovery". Management commented on the Q2 call that several entities wanted to pay "a lot of money" for Star Trek, but they chose to put it on All Access. It's worth noting however, that Netflix did pay for the worldwide rights to Star Trek, further showing the demand for the series. All Access will also be launching internationally in the first half of 2018 starting in Canada, opening up another revenue stream for the company.

I believe CBS 8 million subscriber number could prove conservative given if the number of shows produced by CBS' studios continue to increase both domestically and internationally, as management noted on the Q2 call they are producing 54 shows in contrast to 33 shows two years ago. Content licensing and distribution increased by 12% in Q2 buoyed by domestic and international deal volume. Over 600 episodes are planned to be monetized domestically by CBS, and that figure excludes 20 new series that CBS will launch in this TV season. 10 million subscribers by 2020 composed of 8 million domestic and 2 million international wouldn't sound unreasonable, and while subscriber growth depends on the quality of CBS' content, they certainly seem capable of getting there. They have guided to $800 million from OTT, and $200 million from skinny bundles by 2020. CBS has made their 24 hour digital news streaming service, CBSN available on All Access. Streams on CSBN were up 38% in Q2, and management reported on the Q2 call that the average age of viewers is 20 years younger than the CBS Network. Growth in younger viewers should aid in driving subscriber growth, and with CBS also launching a 24/7 live sports streaming channel in the year, that could also aid in the process.

Disney is also launching two new OTT apps, one for Disney branded content, and another for ESPN. According to a May 2017 SVOD survey of 2,267 18 year old adults in the U.S. by Fluent, 34% responded by saying low cost is the main reason for subscribing to a service, followed by streaming device ability at 26%, original content at 20% and breadth of programming at 13%. Les Moonves seemed to suggest that Disney overpaid for the technology to create an OTT service, and noted CBS built their technology internally. Taking the survey into account, at a $5 price point, I estimate Disney could garner in the neighborhood of roughly 1 million subs in its first year for the Disney OTT app. However, given the $1.5 billion cost to purchase 75% of BAMTech, Disney may need to raise the price of the service to recoup the financial investment.

Likely due to existing agreements, the ESPN OTT app won't include any NBA or NFL content. According to the Fluent survey mentioned above, 23% of consumers say they'd pay for a streaming service that would allow them to watch sports on any device, but 74% of consumers said football is the sport they'd pay for on streaming, and 49% cited basketball. I believe this will be a massive deterrent to sign ups, and that next year when the app launches, it could likely be at a $15-$20 price point and gain 100,000-200,000 subscribers.

"Transit Me Up Scotty"

While core advertising has become less of a factor to TV, according to Kagan, retransmission fees have become more of a growth driver. They estimate that TV station owners; retrans fees from MVPD's are expected to grow to $9.3 billion in 2017, up from $7.9 billion in 2016. They expect retrans fees to reach $12.8 billion by 2023.

CBS noted on the Q2 call that by year end, retrans and reverse comp (compensation that broadcasters pay for the right to affiliate with a network) will exceed the halfway mark to their $2.5 billion revenue goal by 2020. Most of their retrans and reverse deals come up for renewal in three years. The company previously mentioned by 2020 they expect to make $3 per sub from retrans and $2 in reverse comp from affiliates. Les Moonves mentioned on the call that CBS as a standalone network generates over 10% of the total ratings across TV, but the company gets only 2% of the distribution fees. Moonves compared the $2 subscriber fee CBS receives to the $7 for ESPN and says the gap will narrow. The company did achieve 25% growth in retrans and reverse compensation in the quarter and I expect retrans to be a continual source of growth for the company, especially on the non-traditional retrans side.

Management estimated CBS gets $4 from a skinny bundle and $6 from OTT per month relative to $2 from a traditional cable company carrying CBS. While it's likely that the ESPN-CBS gap will narrow and that CBS will likely work its way up to $3 a sub, even without the gap, CBS retrans revenue stands to benefit from the inclusion in skinny bundles at a higher price point in my opinion. I also note that DirecTV Now didn't strike a deal with CBS to air the latter on its skinny bundle until August, 9 months until after DirectTV Now launched.

While I'm sure DirecTV (T) would have valued CBS's programming to be available at the service's launch, it's unlikely CBS wanted to complete a deal that wasn't accretive to retrans margins. CBS was the last company to reach a deal with DirecTV Now among the "Big Four" broadcasters, also including NBC, ABC, and Fox. Terms of the CBS-DirecTV Now deal weren't disclosed, but retrans is included within CBS's Local Media segment, and in 2016, Local Media operating margin was 34.7%, its second highest margin segment. I would think CBS kept the margin profile of the segment in mind when negotiating with DirecTV.

Kagan also reported that networks are getting increasingly aggressive in affiliate negotiations, expecting that reverse retrans as a percentage of affiliate gross retrans will be 50% this year, increasing to 59% by 2023. Les Moonves has defended asking CBS affiliates for $2 in reverse comp by referring to the costs of airing programming, notably the NFL, Grammy's and Steven Colbert. I believe the CBS affiliates understand the high cost of programming and ultimately view their affiliation with CBS as a valuable asset, as Gray Television for example, renewed their affiliation agreement with CBS in 32 markets. Most of Gray's stations are first in their markets and have been affiliates for over 50 years.

There's ample runway to go for CBS on the retrans side. Producing 10% of the ratings across television, yet receiving only 2% of the distribution fees seems to be a highly unreasonable gap. I note that CBS' current carriage agreement with DirecTV was hostile during negotiations, and relative to the other MVPD's, DirecTV may be on the lower end of retrans fees it pays to CBS, contributing to why the $2 per sub fee isn't higher. But that could trend higher, noting the CBS - DirecTV Now deal, and the likelihood that DirecTV paid CBS a price that satisfied them given CBS held out longest among the Big Four networks.

Are You Ready for Some Football?

When CBS renewed their TV rights deal with the NFL in 2011, Sports Business Daily reported likely 60% increases across the board in payments to the NFL from CBS, Fox and NBC, and that the average payment for each broadcast network would be at least $1 billion. This excludes the reported $300 million that CBS pays each year for Thursday Night Football. CBS' total minimum payments to the NFL annually are likely ~$1.3 billion. There's been a variety of opinion about NFL ratings declining. According to a J.D. Power survey, 30% of respondents watched less football in 2016 due to player protests, with 24% indicating game delays, and a 3 way tie with 18% citing domestic violence issues, excessive ads, and presidential election coverage.

I'm not convinced that player protests are a significant issue affecting NFL ratings. The Hollywood Reporter cites that 31 of the top 100 programs last year were NFL games. A game on Fox between the Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos was up 18% w/w, a Monday Night Football game between the Lions and Giants drew 12.3 million viewers, up from 11.4 million the prior week. I believe ratings for NFL games are primarily based on the level of perceived star power and the competitiveness of each contest. Several popular NFL stars have retired or seen a decline in performance from Peyton Manning, Bret Favre, Michael Vick, Drew Brees, etc. A likely reason for a ratings decline could be the new crop of current NFL stars like DeShone Kizer, Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, Cam Newton and others, aren't resonating as much with fans as prior stars once did.

I think it's too early to draw any long term conclusions about NFL ratings. When CBS and other networks renewed their contracts with the NFL, likely paying them each a billion per year into the next decade, I'm highly skeptical each of the network executives thought, "NFL ratings will surely go up forever without any decline whatsoever because that's impossible." Nothing goes up forever. In 2011, average viewership was 17.5 million and the next year it declined to 16.6 million. But it rose to 17.9 million by 2015, before falling to 16.5 million in 2016.

This isn't unprecedented territory for the NFL to have a decline in ratings, and they'll likely rebound over to the 17 million range over the medium to long term. If season ratings lead to a decline in ad revenue for CBS, and/or if they have to pay advertisers in the form of makegoods as they did last season, I suspect CBS will try to offset the loss by driving operational leverage within the company.

Political Spending May Trump Previous Years

As I mentioned above, TVNewsCheck estimates that core advertising ex-political will only grow 0.5% in 2018. However, including political, it's estimated to grow 12.8%. While TV broadcasters were disappointed with the lack of political ad spending in 2016, CBS was enthused, pointing out its advertising performance in down ballot races in California. Spending trends indicate that 2018 could be higher than 2016, a positive for CBS. Outside spending through October 11, 2016 for the 2016 election cycle by all groups was $39 million. Outside spending through October 11, 2018 for the 2018 election cycle was $59 million according to OpenSecrets.

As CBS noted its California presence, I decided to take a look at the likely most competitive political races in 2018, as ad spending in the California market benefits the company. The L.A. Times mentioned the two most intense races are likely to be in Districts 25 and 49. In District 25, the incumbent is Steve Knight (R) who was reelected in 2016 in a race where $7.5 million was spent. Issue money could revolve around Knight opposing abortion and comments around Social Security, calling it a bad idea in a debate earlier in the year. This could also be driven by the pro-abortion support of his leading challenger, Katie Hill. So far Knight has raised $435k, and spent $35k. Hill has raised $221k and spent $51k.

In District 49, the incumbent Darrell Issa ((NYSE:R)) is running against Democrats including Mike Levin (D) and Douglas Applegate (D). Issue money could be spent around criticism of Issa's time as the former chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, his embrace of Donald Trump, and a court order obligating Issa to pay Applegate in a defamation lawsuit. Issa has raised $813k so far and spent $471k. Levin has raised $617k and spent $199k. And Applegate has raised $348k and spent $184k. More than $11.5 million was spent between Issa and Applegate in 2016 on the race. The Koch brothers also plan to spend $300-400 million on political advertising over 2017-2018, up from $250 million in the 2016 election cycle, a positive for CBS and the broadcast sector in general.

Risks

CBS faces economic risks associated with overall advertising spending. In the event of an economic downturn, advertising and marketing budgets may be cut to align expenses with weaker business prospects. A slower than anticipated economic recovery could hinder revenue growth. Failure to develop original programming that resonates with viewers, and a declined interest in the NFL may lead to lower ad revenue.

As CBS moves away from a majority exposure to advertising revenue and transitions to OTT, failure to maintain subscriber growth with its platforms of All Access and Showtime may dampen business. A failure to renew network affiliations with local broadcasters and retrans agreements with MVPD's may give CBS less exposure in the television marketplace. CBS is also majority owned by National Amusements via the Redstone family, and can exercise controlling influence over the company's affairs, which may present a conflict of interest with the shareholder base.

Valuation

I estimate CBS will generate revenue in 2017 of $13.8 billion primarily driven by increased ad sales and OTT subscriber growth and operating income of $2.95 billion based on higher sales and more profitable OTT subs. Shares trade at 12.9x my estimated Adjusted 2017 EPS of $4.42, 16.5x my estimated 2017 Free Cash Flow and 10x my estimated Adjusted Operating Income. Assigning a blended multiple of 17x estimated 2017 Adjusted EPS, a 22x 2017 Free Cash Flow multiple, and a 13x 2017 Adjusted Operating Income multiple, results in a price target of $77, implied upside of 34.9%.

Closing Remarks

CBS has performed well in diversifying revenue streams, and shifting its business to become less reliant on traditional advertising via OTT services. Even so, the value of its programming continues to be in demand with higher fees from advertisers, content licensing, and retransmission fees. I suspect this will only continue as newer methods of content measurement become increasingly adopted. CBS also stands to benefit longer term from an uptick in political revenue. Any short term pressure brought on by lower NFL ratings should be temporary in nature and represent a great opportunity to buy one of the most compelling investment opportunities in the media landscape.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.