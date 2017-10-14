The Land Where Cash Is King

There are also key themes both for the long term - value, small caps, high dividend payers - and the nearer future - natural gas demand - on his mind.

It's a common meme to say stockpickers underperform indices and even dartboard throwers in their stock selection. And in a bull market that may never end (right?!), it may be that all of the above work well.

Many investors are unsatisfied with a loose approach, though. Darren McCammon reminds us in the interview below that there are themes that have worked over time - value, small caps, dividend payers. Even more fundamentally, he gears everything he does to the most basic theme - cash, and whether companies are generating it. Which makes sense since his Marketplace service is called Cash Flow Kingdom.

In this Marketplace Roundtable, he discusses how he approaches the market, how he measures cash flow (his own version of a DCF), and a couple examples of this philosophy in practice.

Seeking Alpha: You seem to approach the market thematically, whether with the You Must Be Crazy (YMBC) High Yield portfolio or the Search for Value, or your digging in the MLP space. Is that an accurate description of your approach? If so, what's the thinking behind it?

Darren McCammon, author of Cash Flow Kingdom: I do sometimes approach the market thematically. I learned from a 7-Eleven franchisee a long time ago (I have provided financial advice to corporate executives and small business owners for over 25 years) that once you are pretty sure something is true, you need to follow that where it goes, even if it leads you to some conclusions which seem strange at first. In the investing world, this translates to using historical studies, and current macro aspects to try to put yourself in a space that is likely to do well.

For example, Cash Flow Kingdom itself is a thematic approach to choosing investments. There have been numerous studies over the years showing on a risk adjusted basis: value tends to outperform growth, dividend payers tend to outperform non-dividend payers, higher dividend payers tend to outperform low dividend payers, and small cap stocks tend to outperform large caps. When all these studies are considered together, the path leads you towards small cap value stocks which pay dividends. If you believe these studies are true (as I do), then your investment portfolio should at least partially reflect that. These collective studies, this path, are also why Cash Flow Kingdom tends to focus on small cap stocks which have significant cash flows. Cash flows that more than cover the dividend, and can be used to buy back stock, pay down debt, or grow assets. With this research service and our related portfolios, we’ve placed ourselves in an area which is likely to succeed.

SA: Besides your sector allocation, how else do you pick winners and try to avoid duds?

DM: A major danger in this sector is value traps, stocks which appear cheap, but are actually correctly priced or even still overvalued due to dismal performance and low odds of success. Unfortunately many retail investors, and even some folks who provide paid research, focus on high dividends alone. Dividends are great, but only if they can be supported (and continue to grow) long-term by actual underlying cash flows. Often times a superior firm with a smaller dividend will trade markedly cheaper than an inferior peer with a large payout. We can exploit these opportunities by focusing on firms with strong cash flows as opposed to just doing surface level analysis and buying big dividend payers.

In addition to looking for cash flows that more than cover the distribution, we want management whose interests are well aligned with shareholders, and that consistently display good capital allocations skills. When possible, we favor management that makes choices based on risk-adjusted cash flow based returns. We don’t want to invest with folks who focus on empire building, who have poorly aligned incentives, or who invest based on their “gut” feel for the business. Again, we think this higher level of research helps us to both avoid value traps, and to identify specific investments where we are more likely to succeed.

Thankfully this small cap environment is also an area that is too small for Wall Street to take meaningful positions, and is therefore underfollowed by professional analysts. It’s an area where mispricing really does happen, and can be taken advantage of by individual investors. Indeed, we think this is an area where informed individual investors actually have a significant advantage over Wall Street.

SA: What is the most important theme you're watching now?

DM: There are actually three major macro themes which we are watching now: North American natural gas volume increases, tax reform, and increasing interest rates. I will pick North American natural gas volumes for this discussion, though I consider all three important, and we have select investments which will benefit from all three themes.

North American natural gas volume has grown a little over 4% per year for the last decade, which is already pretty good. However, we think that growth rate is poised to accelerate over the next few years. In part this is due to ongoing production growth: Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHGE) indicates there are currently 1,156 active North American drilling rigs, more than double the number of last summer’s low point. This alone should foster significant production volume growth, but it may not be enough to meet upcoming demand increases.

New natural gas fired plants in the US are scheduled to add over 50 gigawatts worth of electrical generation capacity in the next four years. There are also four separate multi-billion-dollar fertilizer plant openings and expansions which are ramping up (natural gas is a main input to produce fertilizer). Finally, there are numerous chemical and other major natural gas users growing their production. In short, domestic demand for natural gas is going nowhere but up.

Adding to this is what I call the natural gas “relief valve” effect. The US has doubled its natural gas export volumes over the last three years via pipelines to Mexico and initial Liquefied Natural Gas (“LNG”) shipments out of Sabine Pass on the Gulf. These exports are continuing to surge in 2017 and will continue to grow into the 2020s. Various pipeline companies continue to build new infrastructure and are even reversing major pipelines to support export growth. Sabine Pass, ran by Cheniere (LNG), says it will double last year’s export volume by the end of this year. Additionally, there are new LNG export terminals in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, and Cover Point, Maryland scheduled to come online over the next year plus other major facilities planned further down the road.

For these reasons, it is pretty clear that North American natural gas volumes are going to continue rising. Readers can find out more by following my public articles such as, “U.S. Natural Gas: Macro Analysis And Who Benefits”, or if members of Cash Flow Kingdom they can see the four small-cap, high-cash-flow names which I believe are the most likely to benefit from this clear trend.

SA: You talk about DCF*, meaning both distributable cash flow and "Darren's Cash Flow." What is Darren's Cash Flow, and why use that instead of more typical metrics?

DM: DCF is my own proprietary, and hopefully more stringent, version of Distributable Cash Flow focusing on the true cash flow per share available to shareholders for their benefit. It is the stress-tested, cash available to the investor after ongoing business operating and maintenance costs, including any costs necessary to sustain cash flows over the long term. This differs from the typical CAD (Cash Available for Distribution), AFFO (Adjusted Funds from Operations), NII (Net Investment Income), Available Operating Surplus, etc. management will sometimes provide as it includes not just the costs to maintain the equipment but also the costs to replace deteriorating assets or business as necessary to sustain cash flows. In short, we’re looking at a metric that is very similar to FCF (Free Cash Flow), but I’ve added adjustments tailored to each specific company and their expected cost structure.

For example, if a company is in a sector in long-term decline (e.g. newspapers, land line phones, etc.), I include as a cost the amount of money that would be necessary to replace or substitute for natural customer attrition (e.g. ongoing cost of buying other newspapers or phone company assets in order to replace customer attrition). Alternately, if a shipping company has a ship which is 5 years old, but will typically need to be scrapped after 20 years, I include a sustainable maintenance cost equal to the current value of a replacement ship less any scrap value divided by the remaining 15 years of its useful life. This is what I call “Sustainable Maintenance Cost.”

Alternately, I have actually seen specific cases where management effectively sandbags its own DCF (“Distributable Cash Flow” in this example) by doing things like accelerating paydown on debt (which is fine) and then subtracting that amount from DCF (which isn't) reasoning that the cash is no longer available. This may be true, but it is also truly missing the point of DCF. We want to know what kind of cash flow you could pay out to us sustainably in a normalized long-term environment. We are already well aware of what you are actually paying (dividends or distributions).

The nice thing about DCF is you can turn it into a yield, and that yield is not only comparable among companies in the same sector (e.g. two different BDCs), but can also be reasonable compared among different sectors (e.g. a BDC with a shipping company).

SA: On the high yield front, what's the best way to guard against dividend cuts and loss of capital when venturing into riskier equities, in your view?

DM: We focus on significant, sustainable cash flows which more than cover that dividend (see DCF, Darren’s Cash Flow). Although these things are always clearer with hindsight, most of the major dividend cuts were very apparent to folks who took the time to look at underlying operating metrics, overall trends, and considered sector risk. Unfortunately, lots of people are just running around buying high yield instruments without paying enough attention to underlying performance. Also, as mentioned earlier, we focus on well-aligned management teams which have proven their abilities as efficient capital allocators.

SA: Related to that, we're in a market where everything seems expensive, so big yields appear to be especially attractive as a way out of that. Those big yields often come with commensurate risks. How do you keep from reaching for yield in your work (or do you reach because it's worth doing so)?

DM: Big yields scare many investors off, and they should because many of them are in fact value traps and are likely to cut payouts eventually. However, historical studies show these big yields, especially when also small cap, are the best performing area to be in both from a total return and risk adjusted return viewpoint. So, the trick is to participate in the arena, but try to do so using in-depth, cash-flow-oriented research to discern which of these yields are actually sustainable over the long term and which aren’t.

SA: You've written up the case for investing in MLPs. Do you assign MLPs a certain role in your portfolio, or do you view them the same as you would any other stock? Are there any added risks beyond the tax complications that you watch for with MLPs?

DM: I like any small-cap, high-cash-flow equities which are likely to pay me a solid return over time. MLPs are simply one tool in the wheelhouse for trying to accomplish that goal.

They are a particularly attractive tool for those seeking high-cash, tax-advantaged payouts in a taxable account. It is not uncommon for solid MLPs to offer high-single, or even occasionally double-digit, sustainable tax deferred yields. If you happen to be in a situation where you want cash now to support your retirement, but overall are effectively investing for your heirs long-term, MLPs can get even better.

MLPs can payout high, tax deferred distributions to you now, but those distributions lower your tax basis (until it reaches $0, at which point you have to start paying taxes again). Typically, when you sell you recapture these unpaid taxes. In effect the tax isn’t avoided, it’s just delayed. However, there is one potential exception. If you never sell, and instead allow your heirs to inherit these shares, they get a step up in basis. Thus, not only do you get tax benefits while you are alive, but also your heirs may not even pay for them after you die. MLPs are one of the few areas I know of where it's actually possible to beat the tax man with solid planning.

Many people stay away from MLPs due to reporting hassles from the often-dreaded K-1s. I thank them for this; it is one of the things which allows us to capture very attractive investments on a regular basis. In my experience (multiple MLPs held in multiple accounts over dozens of years) the return is well worth the reporting hassle, but each person must make up their own mind. Alternatively, there are actually a few MLPs which do not issue a K-1, and a few MLP CEFs or ETFs which you can invest in and avoid a K-1 also if you choose.

SA: You've been writing up RCI Hospitality (RICK) for a while - that's always seemed like a stock that attracts disproportionate attention for its, ahem, unique business focus, but it's also been a huge winner. Thoughts on how long its success could continue, and on how to find opportunities like this?

DM: Cash flow, cash flow, cash flow. While RCI Hospitality doesn’t pay out a sizeable dividend, it does generate fantastic cash flows and has been a three-bagger for us. Frankly, many sin stocks tend to be high-margin, high-cash-flow businesses, with a moat. As long as they are legal, we love them, and they tend to love us right back: Eldorado Casinos (ERI) was another triple bagger sin stock for us.

RICK owns strip clubs (called "nightclubs" by management which is trying to help bankers that loan to it stay respectable), and has a promising start up breastaurant franchise called Bombshells. These are very high-margin, high-cash-flow businesses. The strip clubs also have significant moats since licensing for one of these clubs is hard to get, is a specialty many would not know how to run, and is typically tied to a specific location.

Because of this, there is a lack of financing in the industry, and a lack of qualified buyers for owners who are retiring and want to sell. So, RICK can buy strip clubs at 4x EBITDA while it in turn trades at 8x+ EBITDA. This is a very accretive and repeatable situation. Additionally, the CEO of RICK is very well aligned with shareholders, having most of his personal wealth in RICK, and shows excellent yield focused, capital allocation skills. To find out more about opportunities like this, including my latest analysis of RICK, I invite readers to subscribe to Cash Flow Kingdom.

SA: What's one of your favorite investment ideas, and what is the story?

DM: I recently spoke about one of my favorite investment ideas on Cheddar TV. Rather than re-typing why I think ArchRock Partners (APLP) is going to do very well over the next few years, I welcome readers to watch that interview.

***

Thanks to Darren for joining us on the Roundtable. We hope you enjoyed the discussion on thematic investing and focusing on high cash flow yields. Follow Darren's account to get alerts on his Seeking Alpha articles as soon as they come out, and sign up for the Cash Flow Kingdom if you'd like to get his best small-cap value ideas. A free trial is available if you sign up in the next week.

Follow the SA Marketplace account if you'd like to get our Marketplace Roundtable delivered to our inbox and stay on top of all of the latest developments on the Marketplace. We have an exciting holiday season ahead of us and would love to have you on board!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Darren McCammon is long RICK and APLP.