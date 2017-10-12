Gabelli Global Small And Mid Cap Value CEF's Rights Offering

The fund has struggled since its 2014 inception, but has had a good year in 2017 as small size and global equity have been showing strong recoveries.

Another CEF Rights Offering

Gabelli Global Small And Mid Cap Value

The latest addition to the recent spate of closed-end fund rights-offerings comes from Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (GGZ). The offering was announced yesterday (Oct 10) and will expire on December 5.

The terms of the rights offering provide each shareholder of record (Record Date is Oct 23) with one transferable right for each share held. Three rights plus $11.50 will be required to purchase one additional common share of the fund.

Yesterday’s closing price was $13.27, so the $11.50 represents a 13.3% discount to the market price at the time of the announced offering. Most recently reported NAV is $15.27, so the offering price represents a -24.7% discount to NAV.

GZ is a small ($148.7M total net assets), thinly traded (average daily volume, 10,650 shares) CEF. The fund opened down -3.7%, but it gained steadily all day and finished up a penny (0.11%) on volume of 332K shares suggesting that the market view of the rights offering may have turned as the day went on. ( chart from Bloomberg)

The Fund

GGZ is a capital gains fund. Its objective is the long-term growth of capital. The distribution rate is variously reported as 0.90% to 1.51%. There is an annual distribution of capital gains and investment income. Or, I should say there may be an annual distribution, because the fund’s only distributions were at the end of 2016 and these totaled $0.12 per share (indicating a 0.90% yield). This sets GGZ well apart from the usual run of CEFs which overwhelmingly emphasize income.

(source: fidelity)

GGZ provides an investor with access to the legendary value investment house of Mario Gabelli in a CEF format. One can see the CEF envelope as uniquely well suited to a small- to mid-cap value fund, an area where investor patience is essential. As the closed-end format removes the need to meet investor redemptions, management is free to invest as their strategies dictate free of the need to close positions at inopportune times as commonly occurs with an open-end format.

Performance

And investor patience has been required for anyone holding GGZ since its inception. For the fund’s first two years it was essentially flat (disallowing the usual post-IPO drop in market price that characterizes any new CEF). (charts from Ycharts)

In the last year the fund had begun to reward that patience as we see by extending the chart from July 2014 through today.

The Portfolio

GGZ holds 290 positions and generates an annual portfolio turnover of 76%. Top ten holdings for a fund with that large a portfolio are not particularly revealing, but here they are (from cefconnect), through the end of June.

All three of the funds targeted investment categories, global, value and small-mid caps, have been out of favor for most of the time since GGZ was started. There are signs that this is turning around. Value and size are, of course, well documented risk premia factors, and most domestic investors could use some enhancement in their global exposure. This table from Morningstar categorizes the fund’s global allocations.

The Offering

The rights offering is intriguing. Unlike the usual offerings, which are based on market or NAV prices at the expiration, this one has a fixed price, and a quite attractive price, I’ll add. At a discount of near -25% the rights offering appears to adequately compensate shareholders for the dilution resulting from the newly issued shares.

Current shareholders should, as always, deal with the rights offering by either exercising their rights fully or selling the rights. One might also consider selling the fund now, taking the gains that the year has brought, and not dealing with the rights at all. From today’s volume, it seems many have decided to do just that.

I’ll be watching GGZ between now and the ex. rights date (Oct 19 or 20). If I were a shareholder I’d be doing the same.

