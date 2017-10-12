Why Ferrari Will Continue To Surprise Many Analysts

A superb brand concept that leads the way for another great year

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) is a global leader in the luxury automotive sector. Ferrari is currently trading at all times high, it closed on Wednesday October 11th at $116.52/share. Even tough Ferrari is trading at all times high, I firmly believe that RACE can reach new highs in the next couple months given the great business model that this company runs, and the solid earnings reported in the last quarter. A key component of the success of this company goes beyond the numbers of units sold, in fact it has to do with its brand.

Ferrari's brand is one of the strongest among any sectors. In fact in 2014, Business Insider ranked Ferrari as the most powerful brand in the world. Since then Ferrari has always been a top five in this particular ranking every single year. One key characteristic of this company is longevity. Ferrari was developed from a segment of Alfa Romeo in the years after World War II. Since then Ferrari has always been a remarkable leader of the automotive industry. There are few reasons why this firm is one of the most loved and powerful in the world. First of all Ferrari is the leader in racing sports. Quickly after being perceived, Ferrari began to become famous thanks to its presence in the racing competition. Since its first race in 1950 Ferrari has raced for more than nine hundred races, which is the longest streak currently in an any racing sport, won sixteen construction championship and fifteen drivers championship.

Besides being a leader in Formula One, Ferrari has appeared in the famous racing competition " 24 Hour Le Mans", in Formula Two, and in GT racing. It's quite astonishing to realize that a car that was made to race, quickly became the most powerful and loved brand in the World. Ferrari has always been and always will be a luxury for many. And this is the main reason why this brand is so powerful. Only a few lucky individuals (of course people that can afford to pay that kind of money for a car) can own a Ferrari.

Ferrari doesn't simply sells great cars, or accessories, Ferrari sells dreams to people who love this brand. The dream to belong to a successful company who has been around for so long is the main reason why this brand is powerful. Ferrari has a great business model behind its brand. Besides making luxury cars and participating in Formula One, Ferrari was able to boost its profits by allocating stores around the globe, and supplying engines to other vehicles. According to an article from CNN, published on may of this year, the company owns 16 retail stores that sell hats, shirts and mugs emblazoned with the Ferrari logo. There are also 30 franchised locations. In April it opened a new 70,000 square meter theme park in Spain to go along with its other theme park in Abu Dhabi. Ferrari also started a multi-year licensing deal with sunglasses maker Ray-Ban. Ferrari's bottom line also benefited from sales of its engines to the Italian automaker Maserati which uses them in its cars and SUVs such as the new Maserati Levante.

Also what is unique is that Ferrari doesn't need to spend a lot of money in advertising to achieve those numbers.The major source of advertisement for Ferrari comes from Formula One. Formula One is the most watched racing sport in the world, counting millions of supporters throughout the globe. This represents a great exposure for a company that has always been a key component of this sport. Every year Formula One gives a total amount of money to each team based on previous performances. Ferrari always results to receive the biggest amount of bonus from the pot. In 2016 the racing team received more than $100 million bonus, compare that to Force India, another racing team, that received only $12 million even tough they were the fourth best performing team and Ferrari was the third best (autosport.com). Besides bonuses Ferrari receives money from its sponsors. Recently the firm extended an agreement with Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) that will generate around $400 million from sponsorship alone.

In analyzing those numbers I strongly believe that the firm has great potential to keep performing well in the upcoming years. Ferrari runs a business model that incorporates different aspects. The strong brand name gives great power to a firm that generates revenue from many different resources, which help the company obtain great profits even on downturns. In fact Ferrari was one of the few automotive firms to register positive earnings during the Great Recession, a period of time that literally killed many firms in the same sectors. Ferrari registered an increase of 300 units sold in 2008, a number that was not achieved in the next years until 2011, which means Ferrari sold more during the deep recession than the recovering years. A reason for that is that people who buy those cars are the one that believe in the brand and trust the company even during trouble years.

In this general intro I wanted to analyze the business model that this company runs for years now, which is unique and gives so much power to this brand that doesn't need a great marketing scheme to be successful.

A look inside the company

RACE is at all times high as of today. On Wednesday the stock closed at $116.52/ share. The RSI on the weekly chart is around 72.19. A number which is close to the famous 80, which is indicative of an overbought scenario. In the daily chart, which is not portrayed in this post, the RSI is at 58.9, below the number given in the weekly chart. The latest EPS value is $0.79. This estimate currently gives a price outlook of $120/share by the end of the year. In comparing RACE to the the automotive sector in the year to date, RACE has grown 93% this year alone, which is way higher than the sector which the stock belongs in that has grown 33.8% so far this year. This number puts Ferrari in the 17% best for percentage growth for this year so far for the automotive sector (Zacks).

Fundamental statements give a sign of strong performance . Ferrari is reducing its debt quarter after quarter, and sales continuing to grow, which is a great confirmation of the increase in price of the stock, and gives hope for investors for another positive quarter, and another positive year.

More insights about the company

Disclaimer: estimates below are from the corporate site of Ferrari

Total shipments of 2,332 units, up 118 units (+5.3%)

Net revenues grew to Euro 920 million, up 13.5% (+12.8% at constant currencies)

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of Euro 270 million, margin now at 29.4% (29.0% without FX hedges (2) )

of Euro 270 million, margin now at 29.4% (29.0% without FX hedges ) Adjusted EBIT (1) of Euro 202 million, 260 bps margin increase to 21.9% (21.5% without FX hedges (2) )

of Euro 202 million, 260 bps margin increase to 21.9% (21.5% without FX hedges ) Adjusted net profit (1) up 30% to Euro 136 million

up 30% to Euro 136 million Net industrial debt(1) down to Euro 627 million from December 31, 2016

Those are really strong numbers that explain the huge success and jump in price of RACE . Ferrari is doing a wonderful job in reducing its debt and increasing marginal profit. Ferrari increased the number of units supplied this year to roughly eight hundreds which is more than the usual seven hundreds that characterized the last few years. U.K. is the leader consumer in Europe, but is outside Europe that Ferrari is finding the best fortune. In fact the main scope of Marchionne (CEO of FCA and RACE) is to expand the business in the USA and in CHINA, where the market for luxury sport cars may reach three million units in the upcoming years. Also Ferrari makes around $90,000 in profit per unit sold which is higher than all other competitors. For example, Porsche makes around $15,000 profit for unit sold. The reduction in debt and the amazing increase in revenue in the year to date confirm my positiveness outlook for this stock, in which a price around $118 to $120 per share by the end of the year is doable.

Conclusion and Future Outlook

After analyzing the insights of the company and giving an idea of how Ferrari's business model is unique and different from the competitors, is time to draw some conclusion. Certainly the future outlook for this company looks bright. Main reason for my optimism resides in two main factors. First of all the brand, as said before Ferrari more than being just a luxury sport car it is a powerful brand that shines away from its competitors. The second most important factor is the business model run by the company under CEO Marchionne. The Italian CEO is doing a great job in running the company. Ferrari as of 2015 is and independent company (it was under the control of FIAT before that), and after the IPO the company has been great in many aspects. The new model, called "Portofino", which will go into market with a price around $240,000 will be a great test for Ferrari. This new model closely resembles the Ferrari California T, and could boost the sales for the upcoming year. Also the Italian CEO pointed out that Ferrari may be working in the future to make a four door SUV, which was an unexpected surprise news given that historically Ferrari doesn't usually go away from the tradition when making new models (I am expecting this to still be a sportive SUV and more powerful than any other SUV in the market). Ferrari is a powerful company that upgrades itself every year. As of a confirmation of such statement, on August Bloomberg announced that Ferrari will present a business plan in 2018 that will run until 2022 with many great innovations, perhaps it will also include the introduction of the new remarkable SUV. All signs point out to a great future outlook for this company that will keep surprising many analysts in the years to come.

