IFRS9: What Banks shareholders should know

An overview of changes:

What is IFRS 9?

IFRS stand for International Financial Reporting Standards and regroup accounting standards both developed and adopted by a standard-setting body called the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). Formerly known under the name of International accounting standards (IAS), each IFRS has a specific area of application during the reporting process of a company. They give us guidelines regarding the scope of application, the definition, objective but also the date of application. IFRS 9 gather all the accounting principles related to financial instruments. This include their classification & measurement, the impairment methodology and the hedge accounting.

Why IFRS 9?

Following the financial crisis, the need for a set of high quality global accounting standards seemed inevitable for all economic actors. The lack of provisions for risky assets and the misrepresentation of certain class of assets held on company’s balance sheet created a consensus among the G20. The focus was especially on impairment of amortized-cost financial instruments. Therefore, the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) and the IASB decided to work hand in hand on the establishment of a set of financial instruments standards. If the will was strong at first, many voices quickly stood up especially in the US against the three stage model for recognition of impairment suggest by the IASB. The IASB therefore continued to develop its three stage approach of impairment that apply in IFRS 9, while the FASB decided to move forward with its “Current Expect Credit Loss” (CECL) Methodology. If early adoption of the IFRS 9 is allowed today, the standard will be effective and mandatory in January 2018.

1 - Classification and measurement:

For more than a decade, most of the accounting standards related to the classification and measurement of financial instruments were based on a publication by the IASB called the IAS 39 (2003). This standard classified financial assets (4) and financial liabilities (2) in six categories while IFRS 9 reduces the number of categories. Nevertheless, most of IAS 39 principles for recognition/de-recognition of financial asset or liabilities will be carried forward.

Under the new standard financial asset will be classified under three main categories admitting they respect certain criteria:

Amortized cost: The objective is to hold the financial asset for periodic cash flows until maturity of the contract.

The objective is to hold the financial asset for periodic cash flows until maturity of the contract. Fair value through other comprehensive income: The objective of the company is both collecting contractual cash flows and selling financial assets.

The objective of the company is both collecting contractual cash flows and selling financial assets. Fair value through P&L: Applies when the financial asset does not fulfill the two previous categories’ criteria. Fair value through P&L is the best category to reduce accounting mismatch and usually applies to short term investments held for pure trading or without significant interest that the company is willing to sell.

The process of financial assets classification can be summarized as follow:

*Note: When an equity investment is recognized using the FVOCI methodology, unlike with Debt investments there is no recycling. This means that when the equity investment is sold, the gain or loss on sales is not transferred to profit or loss but remains in other comprehensive income.

2 - Impairment:

Under IAS 39 standard was introduced the Incurred Loss Model between 1998 and 2003. This model could basically be summarized by three elements: the recognition of credit loss only occurs when there is an evidence of impairment loss (a payment missed or a default), only past events and current conditions are took into account when measuring the impairment and different models for different financial instruments subjected to impairment testing. The main advantage of this approach was that banks and other companies could not artificially record a loss irrespective of an objective reason in order to reduce the profit and at the same time save taxes. The limits of the Incurred Loss Model were highlighted by financial crisis when the truth came to be know and that in many cases losses was incurred suddenly without giving many shareholders the time to react. The IASB subsequently introduced in 2009 a draft to take into account the expected credit losses in interest income which would lead to the Expected Credit Loss approach as we know today under the IFRS 9.

Under the new standard expected credit losses are recognized during each period (regardless of the presence/absence of actual loss event) but also past, present and forward looking information are integrated in the impairment determination process. Unlike the Incurred Loss Model, this model will be applied to all financial instruments subject to impairment testing (this exclude equity investments or other asset elected to the FVTPL classification).

The expected credit loss model from IFRS 9 is defined as a 3 stage model and is aimed to reproduce the general pattern of the deterioration in credit risk of a financial instrument that will default ultimately.

Stage 1: This stage is for healthy financial assets, most of the time at initiation or first recognition on the company balance sheet. The asset at this stage is expected to perform exactly has mentioned in the original agreement. For such financial assets, the impairment recognition is based on a twelve months expected credit losses. Stage 2: Include all financial assets for which the credit risk profile increased and differs significantly compared to the one expected at initiation. The impairment recognition is therefore based on the lifetime expected credit losses of the financial instrument. Stage 3: The last category concerns all credit-impaired assets, with a default already incurred. The impairment recognition will be on the remaining lifetime expected credit losses and conversely to the other stage, the interest recognition is on a net basis.

*Note: The asset quality and stage allocation are largely disconnected. The IFRS 9 model is inconsistent with the probability of default based on the risk management view.

3 - Hedge Accounting:

The last section of IFRS 9 covered by this paper is Hedge accounting. Hedge accounting gathers all optional activities that an entity undertake in order to reduce the business risks resulting from its activities on a day to day basis. This include derivative contracts and other balance sheet immunization activities. Hedge accounting is under the scope of IAS 39 but the critic is that the current standard is too complex, ruled-based and underestimate the entity’s risk management activities. IFRS 9, similar to IAS 39 recognize three types of hedging relationship which are Fair value hedges, cash flow hedges and activities of hedging for net investments in foreign operations. IFRS 9 also kept the general requirements of IAS 39: the item must either be a recognised asset or liability, an unrecognised firm commitment, a highly probable forecast transaction or a net investment in a foreign operation.

The following diagram that I made based on a similar table from the The Treasurer's Handbook summaries the main differences between IFRS 9 and IAS 39 regarding hedge accounting by major topics:

*Note: Regarding the accounting for time value of an option to other comprehensive income there is two specific guidelines:

Transaction related: must be recognized in other comprehensive income with reclassification to profit and loss Time period related: must be recognized in other comprehensive income and amortized over time

Implication for banks:

Following this overview of IFRS 9 and what will be the major differences compared to the current standard IAS 39, this paper also intend to briefly lay the groundwork for potential issues that financial institution might face during and after the implementation of the new standard:

A - Classification & Measurement:

The new approach of classification and measurement is expected to strongly decrease the gap between reality and what the financial institution displays on its financial statements. If this is a plus for the shareholder or anyone with a financial interest on the entity, this new approach will come with a cost: Volatility. Indeed, trying to match as much as possible the reality of the financial asset on the balance sheet will also capture a part of the volatility observed on its market. Some categories like fair value through other comprehensive income or fair value through profit and loss might be significantly impacted by global issues (e.g. political tensions) not necessarily impacting the asset directly or other market anomaly depending on the fiscal year (e.g. January effect).

B - Impairment & Excepted Credit Loss:

The most challenging impact for financial institution will probably be in this section, with the implementation of the expected credit loss. Many agencies including Moody’s and the European Systemic Risk Board (ERSB) agree that the switch to IFRS 9 will result in an increase of provisions held by banks, therefore impacting the capital and the profit. The International Accounting Standards Board is expecting an increase of provision by approximately 35%. IFRS 9 mandatory application in 2018 will coincide with a major step of Basel III Phase-in Agreement: in 2018 financial institutions are supposed to increase there Minimum Total Capital plus conservation buffer from 9.25% to 9.88%. This impact is expected to be different between banks affecting mostly those using the standardised approach versus those using the Internal Rating Based approach (IRB). The reason being that under the standardized approach a rise in impairment depletes the capital adequacy of banks (the reduction of capital resulting from an increase of provision will not be offset by a reduction of RWAs). The following graph extracted from a presentation by the ERSB simulated the impact of an unexpected once-and-for-all shock to credit quality on the non performing loans, P/L, impairment allowances and the CET1. The comparison is done between the four losses models exposed previously: Incurred losses (Green), Discounted one year expected losses (Orange), Discounted life time expected losses (Yellow) and the Expected credit losses (BLUE).

Source: European Systemic Risk Board (ERSB)

Finally, according to some banks and policy experts, the IFRS 9 three-stage approach is likely to increase a secondary market liquidity in loans. A move between stages can help the bank to manage its liquidity:

If an impaired loan was to move from stage 2 to stage 3 instead of calculating the interest revenue on the gross carrying amount, it will be on the net.

If a stage 2 impaired loan is sold to another bank, the transaction will result in no provisions for the seller and less provisions for the new owner because of the standard requiring the loan to be registered at origination in stage 1.

C - Hedge accounting:

Many of the strategies that banks currently use under GAAP of IAS 39 might need to be re-assess if they want to meet the IFRS 9 criteria for hedge accounting. It is expected to be more onerous and have significant system implication for banks. Despite the fact that the majority of elements in IAS 39 regarding hedge accounting will remain unchanged multiple implications will need to be address during the accounting process, especially for options, FX forwards, commodity trades and cross-currency interest rate swaps.



How can an investors take advantage of this change?

In 2018, IFRS 9 will be mandatory. This coincides with the application of Basel 3 new requirements of capital and leverage. The window from November 2017 to February 2018 could be a good time to add some banks in your portfolio as some of them will be under pressure to adjust. The good choice should therefore take in consideration how far is the bank selected from implementing these new requirements. I personally have a preference for banks using the internal rating based approach (or advanced model) and for which the impact will be less severe.

