In Service Oct. 23: Toyota Just Punctured Tesla's Semi Truck Concept Vehicle Story

However, I can’t find any reports on the forums about any VIN numbers higher than 521 actually being photographed in the wild. What gives?

Tesla’s CEO tweets out videos of tiny aspects of Model 3 production, implying that many thousands of Model 3 units are being delivered in the October month.

This is illustrative of Tesla hype: Show some future concept, while low-key, no-hype, real competitors bring product to market at scale and in service years before.

Tesla won’t even show its semi truck concept until November 16. Depending on factory and manufacturing strategy, it could be many years away from service.

While Tesla (TSLA) fiddles with a concept semi truck that is nowhere near production - because it also doesn't have a factory - Toyota (TM) is now less than two weeks from putting its zero emissions semi truck into service with a major customer in California. This pretty much renders Tesla's 15 minutes of semi truck fame over before it had even started.

Toyota's semi truck is a joint project with Kenworth, as the Toyota powertrain resides inside a Kenworth glider. From the outside, the untrained eye may not immediately notice that this giant Kenworth semi truck doesn't run on diesel, but rather contains electric motors and has zero tailpipe emissions: here.

The Toyota zero-emissions semi truck goes into service on October 23 from a base at California's Long Beach Harbor, just South of Los Angeles. It does so with what is substantially a zero-compromise configuration for the task at hand:

-- 80,000 lbs weight capacity (standard Class 8 tractor-trailer)

-- Over 200 miles of range

-- Refill in just a few minutes, similar to diesel

-- 670 horsepower

-- 1,325 lb ft of torque

As I explained in my article from June 16, Toyota was going into testing at Long Beach Harbor: here.

With over 4,000 miles under the belt, this test is now entering the new phase on October 23 when the truck will be entering commercial service. This will be followed in the coming months with additional trucks being built and put into service.

Aside from cost and recharging time, the Toyota-Kenworth solution has one critical advantage compared to what Tesla is likely to demo on November 16: Weight. For a semi truck, the ability to hit that 80,000 lbs number is critical. When the truck comes to pick up the container, you don't have the luxury of asking how much it weighs, or if the tractor-trailer has any limitations or requires special treatment. You need the truck to be qualified for the exact same weight as a regular diesel Kenworth - 80,000 lbs.

In contrast, Tesla is a dollar short and a day late on its semi truck prototype. Actually, it may be a few years late. Unless Tesla partners with someone such as a Kenworth of equivalent, it would need to build a factory, service centers and so forth, all over the place. Building the factory alone would take approximately three years.

Meanwhile, Toyota went to market quickly by partnering with Kenworth. It does not preclude Toyota to working with other semi truck makers as well.

The thing about partnering with other semi truck makers, however, is that they have already shown their concepts for zero-emissions trucking and are likely already on a path to entering the market all by themselves - also years before Tesla. Daimler, Volvo and Scania are some of the major semi truck players globally.

No doubt, Tesla will put on a big show on November 16 as it demos its semi truck concept vehicle. It may perform a drag race pulling a SpaceX rocket down the Hawthorne airstrip, or something along those lines. It would get media attention like nothing else.

It's really amazing how Tesla is managing to get all the attention for something where it is so far behind Toyota and its partnership with Kenworth. Tesla will show a solution where the specs are yet unknown -- but the key number you need to watch is that 80,000 lbs - while Toyota already entered service in California on October 23.

The rise and fall of Tesla's semi truck story perfectly illustrates how Tesla is overhyped. Tesla gets all the attention and noise for showing a concept that may be several years away from production (even a factory), let alone profitability. In the meantime, Toyota works in the relatively quiet with an established volume producer with service and support (in this case Kenworth) to actually put the product in service - in this case many years before Tesla could even complete the construction of a factory.

What is the next milestone for Tesla more broadly?

With the overhyped semi truck story now in the history books, what should be our attention for measuring Tesla's progress? The answer is simple: October month Model 3 deliveries.

Looking at anecdotal evidence ranging from VIN numbers to sightings of new units being delivered - whether at the Fremont factory or elsewhere - so far in the month of October there appears to be near-zero evidence of any new Model 3 units being delivered. Here is the ramp thus far compared to the Chevrolet (GM) Bolt EV:

US sales 2017 Tesla Model 3 Chevrolet Bolt EV July 30 1971 August 75 2107 September 115 2632

As you can see in the table above, Tesla's Model 3 numbers are anemic. The Chevrolet Bolt EV is out selling the Model 3 to the tune of 20x or more. In contrast, the latest Tweets from Elon Musk pointing to his Instagram videos suggest that Tesla is finally building Model 3 units at a decent clip:

here

here

So what do we have here? The Tesla CEO is tweeting out videos of parts of the Model 3 production process, clearly implying that production is moving to the tune of thousands of cars. That's the unmistakable impression that he wants to give here.

Given that the time from manufacturing to delivery should be almost zero with the Model 3 - maybe a few days at the most - as these deliveries of Model 3 cars are almost exclusively to Tesla's own employees at least through November, there can't be any meaningful "in transit" delivery excuse. As such, these videos imply that the October month delivery number of the Model 3 will be in the thousands of units.

If that is the case, we should be starting to see VIN numbers in the wild well into the thousands by the end of October.

So far (as of early Thursday morning, October 12), however, we have seen no in-the-wild VINs above what we had not already seen at least 10 days ago. The highest number seen in the wild appears to be 521. That's what's being reported on the forums.

Tesla had better be delivering many times more Model 3 units in October than in September - when it delivered only 115 units - or else those videos will have proven to be highly misleading.

Meanwhile, all sell-side analysts should be asked to defend what Model 3 numbers they have on the books for each of this quarter's three months: October, November and December.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was long GM and GOOGL, and short TSLA. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers.