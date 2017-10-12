Express Scripts - Tough Times Continue, Is eviCore The Solution?

The company has come under scrutiny from shorts sellers and politicians, and is set to lose some large and profitable clients.

Express Scripts has seen tough times of late and tries to "solve" this with the acquisition of eviCore.

Express Scripts (ESRX) has come under a lot of fire recently. Earlier this year, Citron Research called the company the "Gotti of Pharma." The research firm put a $40-$45 price target on the stock as its executive editor Andrew Left noted that margins of the company are too fat. If those margins contract, the stock could easily fall to those levels, in his opinion. I share that view.

Shares have fallen a long way from levels in the $70s to the current lows around $58, although they still trade above the target level of Mr. Left. The company itself claims that price hikes are caused by drugmakers and that it actually tries to make drugs more affordable in a complicated system. A softer quarter, continued political headwinds and concerns about Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) entering the overall healthcare and prescription markets have weighed on the stock.

As the company has announced a sizable acquisition with the $3.6 billion purchase of eviCore, it's time to look at the investment case.

What Does Express Scripts Do?

Express Scripts buys medicines from drugmakers and uses its purchasing power to reap benefits for the ultimate user, those being the 83 million people for which the company processes over 1.4 billion prescriptions. The company is a so-called pharmacy benefit manager, or PBM, something that has attracted bad headlines. This came as headline prices of drugs have jumped higher in recent years, and the system transformed into one of ever growing discounts/rebates to keep inflation in check. Other tasks performed by PBMs for customers in the plans include plan designs and clinical management, among others.

The company buys drugs to treat MS, pulmonary, diabetes, cancer, inflammatory, cholesterol and hepatitis C, among others. With a growing population, new medications and price inflation, the company has resorted to increased usage of generics to limit the cost increase to the system. Like other PBMs, Express focused on formulary management strategies and value-based contracts.

The company has delivered on impressive growth over the past decade. The company missed out on Caremark in 2007, which was sold to CVS (NYSE:CVS) instead. That did not prevent the company from acquiring WellPoint's NextRx subsidiary in 2009 for $4.7 billion, and acquiring Medco Health Solutions in 2012 for $29.1 billion. These deals allowed the company to roughly double each time when the acquisition was pursued. This dealmaking and some organic growth resulted in revenues increasing from roughly $20 billion in 2007 to $104 billion in 2013. Ever since then, revenues have come in flat around the $100 billion mark.

Are Margins That Excessive?

As Express Scripts is basically a purchaser for end users and functions as a sort of middle man, margins are not very high. Gross margins have come in between 7% and 10% of sales over the past decade, as GAAP operating margins have ranged from 3%-6%, currently trending at little over 5%.

CVS's Caremark is a big competitor, but it's hard to disentangle its margins as it is now part of a conglomerate that also includes retail pharmacies. The same applies for UnitedHealth's (NYSE:UNH) Optum Rx business, as well as many other smaller managed care companies.

Given the revenue rate in recent years, it's hard to argue that Express Scripts has benefited a lot from increased drug prices. Operating margins of little over 5% are right within the 10-year range of 3%-6%, along with the fact that the business is now 5x as large as back in 2007. Furthermore, customers appear -- or, better said, "appeared" -- to be happy with Express' services.

For the year of 2016, Express posted operating earnings of $5.1 billion on $100.3 billion in sales. Following a mere 22% effective tax rate, Express posted after-tax earnings of $3.4 billion, equivalent to $5.43 per share. The company carried a $12.5 billion net debt load as a result of past dealmaking and continued share buybacks, for a 1.7x leverage ratio based on $7.2 billion in reported EBITDA.

While revenues of Express peaked in 2013, shares continued a multiyear momentum run from levels in the mid-$20s in 2009 to highs in the $90s back in 2015. Controversy around pricing in the healthcare industry, the role that PBMs play, and the excesses in the rebate system have weighed on the stock. Shares have lost a third of their value over the past years, prompting management to actually buy back a lot of stock. In fact, the share count has been slashed by 25% ever since the Medco deal closed.

2017 Developments

Shares of the company fell from levels in the $70s at the start of the year to $60 in April. This drop was a response to the release of the first-quarter results in which the number of adjusted claims being processed was down 1%. While the company still posted adjusted earnings growth, investors were shocked to learn that Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) might not renew its contract with Express post-2019. I can understand why Anthem is questioning its contract as Express disclosed that the deal with Anthem generated $2.2 billion in EBITDA on $17.1 billion in sales in 2016, for margins of 12.9%.

This compares to an overall $7.2 billion EBITDA performance on $100 billion in sales, for margins which are far lower. Given that Coventry and Catamaran (NASDAQ:CTRX) might leave as well, another $1.7 billion in sales and $222 million in adjusted EBITDA could walk out the door in the future. That reduces pro-forma sales by roughly 19% to $81 billion, but adjusted EBITDA could fall by 34% to $4.8 billion. If we assume no deleverage (which seems aggressive), adjusted earnings might plunge by a similar percentage to $4.50-$5 per share.

Most of the discrepancy between adjusted and GAAP earnings is the result of amortization charges, which is a non-cash charge, as I am happy to correct for that. It goes without saying that even if the company loses the Anthem contract and sees earnings power being reduced to <$5 per share, multiples do not look very high.

What should be said is that post-Anthem in 2019, pro-forma EBITDA will fall by $2.4 billion to $4.8 billion. As a result, leverage ratios will jump quite dramatically following the decline in profitability, although Express can conserve the current fat profits to keep leverage in check with its long-term 2x target. Based on net debt of $12.4 billion, the leverage ratio could jump from 1.7x to 2.6x EBITDA, corrected for the lost contracts.

The number of adjusted claims was flat in Q2 as the results were pretty solid, but unfortunately the strong performance was driven by the Anthem contract, which will end some nine quarters from now. Despite this upcoming headwind the company has not reduced net debt, which stood at $12.6 billion at the end of Q2, mainly as a result of continued buybacks.

The Deal

Just ahead of the Q3 results, Express announced the $3.7 billion acquisition of eviCore, which will boost pro-forma net debt to $16.3 billion. eviCore describes itself as an evidence-based medical benefit management company. Combined, Express claims that it should be able to tackle rising healthcare costs in a better way.

eviCore manages benefits for some 100 million people in categories like radiology, cardiology and oncology, among others. The remarkable thing is that management did not provide any financial revenue or profit contribution from eviCore in the press release, nor did it host a conference call or make a presentation. Consequently, investors are left guessing until the release of the Q3 results two weeks from now. The deal diversifies the business into the so-called medical benefits and should allow for a "fuller" range of offerings to its customers -- at least that is the theory.

If we assume that a reasonable 12x multiple has been paid, which I cannot verify, EBITDA might jump by $300 million. That results in pro-forma EBITDA of $5.1 billion, for a relatively steep 3.2x leverage ratio based on the pro-forma net debt load. I have to stress that this reduced earnings power already accounts for the lost contracts.

That is on the higher side even as the company is not paying out dividends, as management remains very active in buying back stock, and other customers on top of Anthem might be lost at some point in the future.

Final Thoughts

While Anthem will still deliver on some strong earnings in the coming quarters, Express will become a smaller business post-2019. Assuming that sales indeed do drop to little over $80 billion on a pro-forma basis, and operating margins revert more toward 4% (just below the historical average), operating earnings could plunge to $3.2 billion for, indeed, a $5 billion EBITDA number. Net interest expenses on $16 billion in net debt could come in around $600-$700 million. Combined with a normalized tax rate around 30%, this translates into adjusted earnings of $1.8 billion, or into earnings of close to $3 per share.

If that were to happen, shares are fully valued at 19x as leverage is on the higher side as well. In the meantime, the company can benefit from perhaps some organic market growth, the recent deal and profits generated on the Anthem contract in the meantime. Every 1% move lower in margins could hurt earnings per share by about a dollar. That shows that if the market gets more competitive and other headwinds prevail, which could push margins to just 3%, the scenario of Citron's Andrew Left might easily become viable.

On the other hand, a lot of bad news is already priced in at the moment -- certainly if margins stay where they are, no other customers walk away, and potentially a resolution with Anthem is reached. I am not a buyer yet, but an further dip into levels in the low $50s provide an opportunistic level at which one can start buying into the business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.