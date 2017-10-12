CVS: Post Pullback Play

With rumors circulating about Amazon's (AMZN) potential entrance into the pharmacy space, shares of CVS Health (CVS) have traded down 9% over the past week to now sit at a 14.9x P/E. CVS is a high quality business that maintains an economic moat through its integrated business model where it is present as a retail pharmacy, prescription benefit manager (PBM), and walk-in clinic provider. With so much vagueness surrounding the pharmacy space and Amazon's intentions, investors should be reminded of a great quote from legendary investor Warren Buffett.

"In the business world, the rearview mirror is always clearer than the windshield" - Warren Buffett

A threat of new entrants is never good for the returns of any industry. But, if Amazon were to enter the pharmacy space, CVS's position as an integrated competitor with 23.8% market share in 2016 would make them tough to compete against. Even if Amazon were to acquire a smaller PBM and build it into their online and Whole Foods distribution networks, their market share could take decades to rival that of CVS. Let's not forget that CVS's management would also work hard to adapt to the changing competitive landscape.

A Little about the Company

As of 2016, CVS operated 9,709 retail locations and 1,100 MinuteClinic walk-in healthcare clinics spread throughout 49 states as well as Brazil. With more than 90 million plan members through their PMB (CVS Caremark) and 1.9 billion prescriptions filled in 2016, CVS has approximately 23.8% market share in the U.S. retail pharmacy market. CVS also has a partnership with Target to provide Target retail stores with CVS pharmacies in order to broaden Targets customer offerings. As of 2016, 1,674 of CVS's retail locations were pharmacies located inside a Target location. The 2013 acquisition of Brazil's 8th largest pharmacy chain, Drogaria Onofre, was CVS first move to open up growth opportunities outside the U.S.

A Profitable & Growing Company

Being one of the largest pharmacies in the U.S. has allowed CVS to be highly profitable with return on equity (ROE) and return on invested capital (ROIC) averaging 11.8% and 9.1% respectively over the past decade. This average level of ROE is below my rule of thumb of 15% ROE but has increased in recent years to end the trailing-twelve-month period at 15.4% as can be seen in the graph below. This increase in ROE has been due to greater use of financial leverage which will be touched on in more detail later. The average ROIC over the past decade is above my rule of thumb of 9% which allows me to be confident that, in my opinion, the company is able to maintain and even possibly increase its intrinsic value.

Source data from Morningstar

Significant Returns to Shareholders

While the current 2.6% dividend yield might not be enough to get some potential investors excited, CVS has returned $33.3 billion to shareholders over the past decade through share repurchases. Since 2007, CVS has lowered its shares outstanding from 1,371 million to 1,050 million in the latest quarter. Annual repurchases over the period have averaged 4.1% which when combined with the current 2.6% dividend would bring total shareholder yield up to a solid 6.7%.

Source data from Morningstar

However, the share repurchases have in part been accompanied by rising financial leverage in the capital structure from 1.76x in 2007 to 2.71x currently. While financial leverage has increased, the interest coverage ratio remains healthy with interest expense covered 9.5x by operating income.

Price Ratios Compare Favorably to Peers

With CVS's P/E at 14.9x, it might be hard for some deep value investors to get their head around being an owner at this price. When looking at high growth companies such as CVS, a good tool to use is legendary investor Peter Lynch's PEG ratio. To get an idea of how CVS's market valuation compares to competitors Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) and Wal-Mart (WMT) I have placed them all side-by-side.

Source data from Morningstar

As can be seen, CVS's market valuation reflects favorably to its peers and its average EPS growth has been top of the pack. CVS's PEG ratios of 1.0x (Net Income) and 1.3x (EPS) is also well within Peter Lynch's rule of thumb of being under 2x as a PEG ratio over 2x suggests that earnings growth is already built into the price.

Potential Shareholder Yields

To get an idea of potential returns, the P/E of 14.9x can also be expressed as a 6.7% earnings yield which while respectable, is below the 9% that I like to see. However, investors could also add potential long-term growth to this earnings yield for a company with such a strong history of growth. Adding 3% to represent CVS growing alongside GDP would move potential long-term returns towards 9.7%. In the mid-term, demographic tailwinds supporting healthcare and the company's moderate financial leverage ratio give it more room for revenue growth and share repurchases to drive EPS growth possibly beyond this 3% level.

I also always like to examine the relationship of ROE and price to book value. With the company earning an average ROE of 11.8% over the past decade and the shares currently trading at a price to book value of 2.2 when the price is $73.90, this would yield an adjusted ROE of 5.4% for an investor's equity at that $73.90 purchase price, if history repeats itself. This is well below the 9% that I like to see but adding the same 3% long term growth rate could increase this yield to 8.4%.

Source data from Morningstar

Conclusion

The current uncertainty in the pharmacy space is providing opportunity for contrarian investors to start building a position in CVS. The company is nicely profitable with average ROIC over the past decade of 9.1%. The shares currently trade at a 14.9x P/E ratio and around 1.0 - 1.3x PEG ratios based on 10 year revenue and EPS growth respectively. A threat of new entrants is never good for returns of any industry. But, if Amazon were to enter the pharmacy space, CVS's position as a integrated competitor with 23.8% market share in 2016 would make them tough to compete against. Let's not forget that CVS's management would also work hard to adapt to the changing competitive landscape.

