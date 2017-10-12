JPMorgan Chase Return On Equity Up To 11 Percent

JPMorgan Chase continues to be a strong leader among the biggest banks, not only due to its earnings performance but also because of its continued improvements in loan quality.

Consumer and community banking came in strong in a period in which financial market volatility has reduced trading profits, and this is a good sign.

There are three things in the third quarter earnings report of JPMorgan Chase & Company (JPM) that I would like to emphasize.

First, JPMorgan posted an 11 percent return on shareholders' equity in the third quarter, up from 10 percent one year ago. Since the end of the Great Recession, the bank has posted ROEs in the 9 percent to 10 percent range. It seems to be on the verge of moving this performance up a bit.

Second, the strength of the performance seems to be coming from the “banking” side of the business and not the “trading” side.

For a long time in this recovery, JPMorgan, along with other large banks, has relied on the trading side of the business to keep its returns up. This is generally not a sustainable business, and given the low volatility of the financial markets this year, trading performance has dropped off.

For JPMorgan, bond trading has dropped off 27 percent year over year, and equity trading has fallen by 4 percent year over year.

The strength of the performance in the third quarter of the year is consumer and community banking, which is up by 16 percent year over year. One could note that the consumer and community business at JPMorgan exceeded that corporate and investment banking business in the third quarter of 2017, and this was the first time this has happened since the second quarter of 2016.

Consumer and community banking business is generally a solid and consistent performer, dependent upon a strong, extensive banking infrastructure, and has benefited from the continued efforts of the Federal Reserve to spur on the economy through consumer spending.

Third, the credit quality of the loan portfolio seems to be getting stronger and stronger. Non-performing assets came in at $6.9 billion in the third quarter, down from $7.2 billion a year earlier.

This is a good sign and points to continued stability in the performance of the loan portfolio.

Overall, the earnings per share of the bank continued to rise.

In the third quarter of 2017, earnings per share came in at $1.76, up from $1.58 one year ago. Expectations were for a $1.65 performance.

Fundamentally, I believe that JPMorgan Chase is in a good position. For one, the balance sheet seems to be solid with loan quality getting better. The business plan is aimed at more sustainable corporate earnings. And, there appears to be a lot of activity in moving the organization to the new world of information technology.

Investors are appreciating the advances JPMorgan leader, Jamie Dimon, and the bank are making, and this has been reflected in the stock price. Year to date, JPM is up by 10 percent. Over the past year, the stock price has risen by over 40 percent. And, over the past three years, the stock price has increased by just under 75 percent.

Estimates point to another 8 percent, or so, rise in the earnings per share in the future. This is good, because, given the current term structure of interest rates, I don't believe that any bank is going to do much better in terms of either ROE or EPS.

If the Federal Reserve does not screw up in attempting to reduce the size of its balance sheet or cease its underwriting of the stock market, I believe that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will continue to be a sensible investment. Its performance could also be aided by a pullback in bank regulation, something Jamie Dimon is very much in favor of.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.