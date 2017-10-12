Are There Any Good Deals In The Market? (Q4 Update)

No asset class looks particularly cheap, with yields low across the board.

Graphs show the extent of the “risk on” appetite in the markets.

I look at comparative valuations of various asset categories and compare them to US equities, using basic ratios.

Financial assets have been heavily buoyed by years of low interest rates and quantitative easing in developed economies. The recent synchronization of steady growth in developed economies has helped push risk assets to new highs on a fairly regular basis. Consequently, this has made almost every asset class look unattractive for those looking for forward returns in line with historical norms.

If interest rates stay low, US equities project 5.5%-6% returns over cash long-term (or about 6.5%-7.0% in nominal terms). This isn't terrible, but comes to about 230 basis points in annual yield lower than what US stocks have returned historically in real terms.

In general, all assets compete with other. If bond yields rise, then investors are more incentivized to place more of their money in fixed-income instead of equities, and vice versa.

In this post, I am comparing the value of US equities to other asset classes - bonds of various qualities (denoted by credit ratings), bonds of various durations, European and emerging market corporate debt, and REITs.

The charts show how relative asset prices valuations compare historically. This exercise should not be interpreted as one asset class being "cheap" or "expensive," though it can reflect how current policymaking has shifted incentives and consequent investor behavior.

For US stocks, I use the Wilshire 5000 index, which has over 3,000 components to it. All charts, except when noted, express a ratio of how US stocks compare to a different asset category. A higher ratio denotes stocks are more expensive relative to the asset and vice versa.

Stocks vs. AAA Corporate Credit

(Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve, as are all subsequent images unless otherwise noted)

Stocks are the most expensive they've been compared to AAA corporate credit, surpassing the March 2000 peak just recently and exemplifies the "risk on" nature in the markets currently. The lowering of interest rates and QE has created this disparity, with subpar yields on bonds pushing investors into stocks.

____

Stocks vs. BBB Corporate Credit

BBB is the last notch of investment-grade credit. Stocks look less appealing relative to the October 2007 peak, but are some way behind the March 2000 high.

____

Stocks vs. B Corporate Credit B-rated credit is similar in returns expectations to stocks. This ratio peaked in late-1999 and is currently about 17% under this high.

____

Stocks vs. CCC Corporate Credit

The graph begins to change given CCC corporate credit is of worse quality than stocks on a broad categorical level and hence these bonds carry with them higher returns expectations in the market. During recessions, you generally see the junkiest of the junk bonds perform worse than stocks due to bankruptcies (denoted by the higher relative valuations for stocks during recessions).

In late-2015, stocks increased in relative value as oil and gas firms began defaulting on their debt due oil prices that had fallen more than 80% from their mid-2014 standing.

As crude prices started rising in February 2016, stocks began to look less attractive as CCC-rated default rate expectations began falling, raising their prices with them. This ratio is still lower than its pre-recession level. Neither looks cheap nor expensive relative to the other.

____

Stocks vs. REITs

Stocks and REITs are currently within a fairly standard range. Given housing was a major shakeout in the last recession, stocks' relative valuation saw a spike versus REITs in the 2008-09 period.

In the current business cycle, REITs have not gotten as high relative to stocks as their prior peak in February 2007, and have lost value on net since July 2016 largely due to headwinds facing brick-and-mortar retail.

____

Stocks vs. European High-Yield

Stocks are close to their pre-recession highs according to this metric. Nonetheless, European HY is quite expensive in its own right. On average, it currently has just a 254-bp spread over a spot US Treasury curve.

Some European HY actually yields less than a comparative US Treasury bond due to the ECB's heavy and ongoing hand in the market.

That equities have actually been moving up in relative valuation to European HY suggests that stocks aren't particularly cheap either.

____

Stocks vs. Emerging Market Corporate Debt

EM corporate debt remained steadily valued in relation to US equities from late-2013 to late-2016. But recent confidence in global growth trajectories and central banks' roles in stabilizing the markets has given stocks a higher bid relative to bonds of higher relative quality.

EM corporate debt currently has a 226-bp spread over US Treasuries, the lowest since June 2007's 171-bp spread.

____

Stocks vs. 1-3 Year Duration Bonds

Much like AAA debt, the lowest duration bonds receive very little attention relative to stocks. This has been in effect, uninterrupted, since the February 2016 drop in the S&P 500 down to 1,840.

With Treasuries of 1-3 year maturities yielding in the 1.3%-1.7% range - i.e., not keeping up with inflation expectations - and risks perceived to be low, the ratio for this comparison is about 27% higher than it was at the top of the dot-com boom.

____

Stocks vs. 3-5 Year Duration Bonds

A bit above the dot-com peak.

____

Stocks vs. 5-7 Year Duration Bonds

Between the dot-com and financial crisis peaks. With higher duration comes higher yields, holding all else equal.

____

Stocks vs. 7-10 Year Duration Bonds

Almost an identical graph to the 5-7 year.

____

Stocks vs. 10-15 Year Duration Bonds

Slightly below the financial crisis peak, meaning investors were warier of impending debt issues ten years ago they are now. Though asset valuations are high currently, no debt-related crisis appears to be on the horizon when looking at debt versus cash flow on an aggregate level.

Moreover, net interest expense as a percent of corporate debt has remained low, which is a good sign given recessions are generally preceded by a rise in such.

(Source: Moody's)

____

Stocks vs. 15+ Year Duration Bonds

In line with 10-15 year durations.

Conclusion

Steady global growth, ongoing quantitative easing in the EU and Japan, and large central bank balance sheets in developed economies more broadly have shifted investors into riskier assets due to the associated compressed yields in fixed-income.

Prospective forward returns are almost uniformly low in every asset class, with the highest yielding (stocks) projected at just under 7% long-term nominal forward returns.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long various stocks, bonds, and gold.