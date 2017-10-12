Ackman's Makes 4 Compelling Arguments Why ADP Can And Should Step Up Its Game

Pershing lays out a convincing case, and management as well as the board should take the outside criticism very seriously.

The campaign is about improving margins, which is a type of campaign Pershing has been very successful with.

To convince Automatic Data Processing (ADP) shareholders to vote for his board nominees, Pershing Square's (OTCPK:PSHZF) Bill Ackman launched an hour-long presentation detailing areas of improvement. I've watched the whole thing and I believe that Ackman makes a convincing case. The stock has run up somewhat since Pershing Square got involved, but there's substantial room for price appreciation left if only half of Ackman's assertions prove right. I'll highlight the points he makes that I found most convincing.

Image: Bill Ackman, presentation still

It's all about margins

Activists are generally most effective if they find targets where margins are subpar compared to competitors and their campaign leads to change. Making changes within a business that's run less than optimally is much easier as compared to battling for market share or successfully acquiring and integrating competitors. However, these changes are often also painful for company insiders and therefore unpopular with managements.

That's why activists campaigns can be useful. Pershing Square has historically had success with similar campaigns. The firm also had its share of problematic campaigns like at Valeant (VRX) and Herbalife (HLF), but those weren't traditional margin campaigns. ADP trades at a P/E of 30x, which makes potential margin improvements very valuable. Any additional net income generated gets a 30x multiplier. Ackman's efforts revolve around demonstrating margins can be improved.

Efficiency

ADP generates much less revenue per employee as compared to Paychex, which is really the only really large competitor. It's perfectly understandable that some smaller competitors focusing on a certain niche market have higher revenue per employee, but ADP with its $50 billion market cap and Paychex with its $20 billion market cap should be fairly similar.

Lagging Paychex in revenue per employee doesn't help with EBIT, and the difference there is breathtaking. Paychex generates almost 2x the EBIT margin enjoyed by ADP. Remember that net income is treated to a x30 multiplier, so if this gap could be bridged without much investment, it would result in mind-blowing gains to shareholders.

Sprawl

In several embarrassing slides, Ackman makes the point that ADP is held back by its legacy sprawl. The legacy business model required the company to have physical locations close to its clients, but that's no longer true. Modern, more nimble competitors do not have this sprawl. Different departments are spread across the country, and even ADP's headquarters is spread across multiple physical locations that are a 30-minute drive away from each other. This can't be good to foster cooperation and nimble operation. It looks like the perfect setup for a slow-moving bureaucracy, and Ackman has a point that this should be addressed.

Spin-Offs

Ackman went through two ADP spin-offs that convincingly demonstrate the room for margin improvement. The first was Solera and the second was CDK Global (CDK). The two went from 16%-18% margins to 35%-40% margins. That means they went from the ADP margin level to the Paychex margin level. This seems like a strong indication there's the potential for gains at ADP.

CDK Global outperformed the market markedly since the spin-off:

CDK Total Return Price data by YCharts

ADP also outperformed the market, but without Pershing Square's activist bump the outperformance would almost be negligible.

Management

Pershing Square located an old quote by President and CEO Carlos Rodriguez from the ADP Sanford Bernstein Conference on May 29, 2013:

When you look at ADP's overall pretax operating margin, it's pretty darn good, but when I stack it up against other companies that are in similar industries to us, I think there is plenty of room there. So we have one or two competitors that have higher operating margins than we do [e.g., Paychex] and that would be a good example of how much space, how much room there is. So we believe there is room inherently, but I think there are data points out there that would lead you to believe that a 20% pretax operating margin is nice, particularly for some other industries, but in our world it leaves, I think, plenty of room for improvement over the years.

Even back in 2013, which is four years ago, the CEO admits a 20% pretax operating margin leaves plenty of room for improvement. It just didn't happen. In addition, Pershing Square highlighted management compensation as problematic -- not because it's too high, but because it is tied to the wrong metrics. In practice, it rewards management for making very small incremental improvements over long periods of time. You could even argue it to be punitive if transformational positive margin changes were achieved too quickly.

Interestingly, Morningstar analyst Colin Plunkett writes:

The board awards management annual cash bonuses on its ability to hit a 15% EBIT margin. Management must also hit various thresholds for revenue, booking growth, and client retention. While in general, we believe overly specific quantitative metrics can be abused, we consider a 15% EBIT margin to be a very low hurdle for a company whose EBIT margins have rarely dipped below 18%. We do not fully understand the logic of this performance objective

Overall he rates stewardship as poor, citing underinvestment in technology, among other things. That's a sentiment also echoed by Pershing Square.

Conclusion

Ackman and Pershing Square built a convincing case that there is room for improvement at ADP, and also why it is not being achieved. The story is at least partially backed up by independent analysts. Even if Pershing Square's people aren't elected to the board, shareholders could benefit by stepping up the pressure on the board and pushing for a review of management incentives. These should always be aligned with the interests of long-term shareholders.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.