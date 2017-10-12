Fitbit's Ionic Smartwatch Sales Appear Strong

This article was originally published on my Marketplace site, Invest With A Stacked Deck. It was published Monday.

This update focuses on providing investors with various channel checks on Fitbit's Ionic Smartwatch. A channel check is a method of using disparate sources of information to piece together how sales have fared so far. With salient implications from sales of this watch, and Fitbit (FIT) being the largest allocation across my portfolio, I've been tracking these channels at an incredibly granular level.

So far, all of my channel checks have indicated that demand has been very strong and a number of retailers have sold out of Ionic watches. Moreover, on the Fitbit website, as shown further below, all of the watches are currently on back order. One may think that this is a function of a supply chain problem, but I believe it is primarily due to the outsized demand for this ground-breaking watch.

The first channel check, which gives not only an indication of sales figures, but also how well-received the watch has been with consumers, is by checking Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) site. The Ionic has over 520 reviews, with an average of 4.3/5 stars.

Source: Amazon.com

The pace of the number of reviews that have been showing up on Amazon has been steadily increasing. In my previous channel check update on Friday, October 6th, there were only 61 reviews and over the weekend, the pace of posting of new reviews appears to just be accelerating. It is worth mentioning that these reviews are higher than any of Fitbit's prior products, as shown by the screen shot below. Moreover, the number of reviews is already coming close to the number from other Fitbit products, such as the Fitbit Flex 2, which has 2,768.

Although Fitbit does not break out individual product sales, this is surely a good sign in terms of how strong sales have been within the first couple of weeks of the Ionic's release. This is especially true when you consider that Fitbit has previously announced that its Fitbit Charge 2 was its "best-selling" product (representing its largest amount of sales) and has just over 12,000 reviews. With over 520 reviews for the Ionic already, and the pace just accelerating, it appears that the Ionic certainly has the opportunity to become Fitbit's newest best-selling product.

Source: Amazon.com

Ionic Availability

I've been continuing to check the availability of the Ionic watches from the various retailers that are currently selling it. After speaking with representatives at many retail locations, it appears that demand has been very strong. Moreover, by reviewing the websites of the various companies that offer the Ionic for sale, it appears that sales have exceeded expectations.

Below is a comprehensive review of the online availability for each retailer that is selling the Ionic watch:

First, on Fitbit's website, the Ionic is currently on back order for every one of the models offered.

Source: Fitbit.com

Additionally, there is limited availability at Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) locations in the New York/NJ area.

Source: Bestbuy.com

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) is already out of stock in the burnt orange/slate blue model and is on back order for the silver model.

Source: Verizon.com

Target (NYSE:TGT) locations in the NY/NJ area are also running out of supplies of Ionic watches.

Source: Target.com

REI stores are almost entirely sold out in the NY/NJ area.

Source: REI.com

Macy's (NYSE:M) stores are completely sold out in the NY/NJ area.

Source: Macys.com

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) is nearly completely sold out in the NY/NJ area as well.

Source: Kohl's.com

Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) has some Ionic watches in stock in NJ, but has limited supplies in several NY locations.

Source: Dickssportingoods.com

Finally, to further assess the demand for these watches, it is helpful to check secondary markets, such as eBay (EBA). Several Ionic watches are selling for a premium to the regular retail price, which indicates that demand is incredibly strong. The market for these watches reminds me of earlier iPhone releases when consumers were readily willing to pay significant premiums to get their hands on the newest model.

Source: ebay.com

Conclusion

With demand appearing to be very strong for the Ionic watch, FIT is poised to generate substantial returns for investors. FIT currently has a high short interest as discussed in my prior update, so any announcement from management discussing the preliminary sales data can cause FIT's stock price to gap upwards.