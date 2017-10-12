Are You Overpaying For Growth Prospects With Sirius XM?

The company has still not recruited Howard Stern to moderate quarterly earnings calls, which, although unlikely to add value to the stock, would certainly make the calls more amusing.

Legacy business model

A key question value-oriented investors ask when assessing an opportunity is “What is the reason for this business to exist?” In case of Sirius XM (SIRI), the reason is not so much to fill an underserved need in unique ways that make the business model sustainable, as much as it is to find ways to capitalize legacy assets and contracts. This additionally helps explain why Liberty Media was attracted to Sirius XM in its 2009 investment.

The media and broadcasting industry has undergone a shift due to changes in technology and ways consumers engage with content. Both creation and consumption have shifted from dedicated purpose-built hardware to cloud services interfaced on general-purpose hardware, with value moved into the software layer (Source: Media workflow and content management in a digital era: Unlocking value from your investments). At the same time, distribution is no longer managed through publishers and other gatekeepers. An infinite number of distribution channels exist through “always on” internet and satellite links. While the traditional model has been a top-down delivery, today’s consumers expect engaging content on demand, with the ability to select exactly what they listen to at any given time. Two prominent examples in television and music demonstrated these trends. In television, consumers opt for on-demand Netflix (NFLX) access to watch exactly what they want and when they want it; in music, Pandora (P) has struggled with its stock losing over 60% in the last three years, while Spotify has recently traded in the private markets at a valuation of $16 billion, 23% up from earlier this year. Like Netflix, Spotify allows for on-demand content selection and offline access, while Pandora follows the traditional radio model. In what seems to be an attempt to consolidate "companies that will not be around in two decades," Sirius XM has invested $480 million for a 16% stake in Pandora this year.

Subscription revenue

Based on the company’s calculation of ARPU (average monthly revenue per user), the company has recently had a record quarter in Q2 2017 earning $13.22, a record ARPU and a 3% increase from 12.78 in Q2 2016. However, when measuring only subscription revenue and accounting for connected vehicle services, this figure has steadily declined over the past three years. Although the company does not provide a breakdown of revenue for connected vehicle services, as it is the primary missing piece from provided ARPU subscription revenue breakdown, it is simple enough to back into this number. Management would do better if the company provided detailed statistics on this business segment because at this time there is a demonstrable risk that this is a loss-making venture. At the very least, it would comfort existing investors to understand whether this segment operates at the positive gross margin. The company has been able to generate additional revenue by increasing advertisements, which is only likely to upset existing subscribers who pay a premium price for “commercial-free” radio.

Unsustainable growth drivers

Sirius XM derives majority of their sales from Sirius-enabled vehicle sales, and thus revenues have been boosted by historical car sales in 2016. However, demographic changes are likely to hinder growth in this market over the longer term. According to a McKinsey report on urban transportation, by 2030, 60% of the world’s population will live in cities, up from about 50% today, and over the same period over two billion people are expected to enter the middle class. While many automotive analysts forecast this to increase demand for cars, existing urban infrastructure cannot support such an increase in vehicles on the road. Combating this forecast is the reality that cities are pouring capital into public transit systems which will necessarily take road space away from private vehicles. Further, the growth of e-hailing services like Uber and Lyft, alongside car-sharing programs aim to decrease the amount of private vehicles on the road. As millennials shift spending from possessions to experiences, it becomes more difficult to justify purchasing a depreciating asset with 5% utilization rate (Source: Could Self-Driving Cars Spell the End of Ownership?). Despite the potential for near-term revenue to remain strong, long-term trends imply significant downside for top-line growth.

With the company trading at approximately 18x LTM EV/EBITDA and in excess of 2.11 NTM PE/G, at the current price, investors are overestimating long-term growth prospects of the firm. A more reasonable valuation based on DCF coupled with a comparables-driven terminal value implies a value between $4.75 and $5.05, or 10%-15% downside when accounting for the cost of shorting (ca. 0.77% dividend yield).

Subscriber retention costs

The company boasts a 40% New Vehicle Consumer Conversion Rate and declining Subscriber Acquisition Costs. However, in practice, many consumers extend their subscriptions on the basis of aggressive promotions such as the recent “six months for $30” described by contributor Crunching Numbers. The company reports retention costs as part of Sales and Marketing expense, which has increased in Q2 by 17% YoY as the company is forced to compete with lower cost alternatives like Spotify and Pandora.

Increasing accruals

While paying a multiple in high teens may be appropriate for a growing company, investors are wise to consider whether historical growth can be extrapolated into the future. “Growth Trap” is a term coined by Jeremy Siegel referring to a common mistake of believing a company to be a good investment because there is a reason to assume will grow further in the coming years. However, when this growth is already priced in – as evidenced by a forward PE/G ration of 2.11 – the company must deliver growth beyond current projections in order to provide attractive investment returns. Based on a closer look at accruals, a common proxy for Quality of Earnings, the company has become more aggressive in recognizing revenue. Surprisingly, while the stock was mostly trading flat just below $4 for most of 2015 through Q2 2016, shares have grown over 40% since last June.

It is important to note that increase in accruals may also be indicative of a growing business. Nonetheless, the muted effect of 2015-2016 cash generation on the stock price is a stark contrast compared to the last four quarters. As the company will be required to adapt to recently issued accounting standards ASU 2014-09 (ASC 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers, April 2016 Update), investors should closely monitor effects of this change on revenue recognition.

Ownership analysis

The controlling stake in Sirius XM has belonged to Liberty Media since 2009 when Liberty provided Sirius with funds to avoid filing for bankruptcy by injecting a total of $780 million for approximately 69% of the outstanding shares. Presence of such a large anchor investor will typically help the company weather economic headwinds, but it is less clear how this will support the company from the long-term secular shift. Other notable shareholders include Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B), who acquired a sizable stake of ca. 4% in 2016. However, since the stock has passed $5 mark, Berkshire has sold down nearly a fourth of its exposure in 2017 Q2.

Risk considerations

Sirius XM has a strong balance sheet and is well capitalized compared to competitors, and the management has demonstrated an impressive ability to convert sales to cash. Over the past years, the company has engaged in raising additional debt to repay existing obligations and support stock buybacks. Considering that the firm yields a nominal dividend of 0.77%, investors shorting the stock should be prepared to pay this cost for the duration of the trade. Additionally, free cash flow generation implies the company may continue to share repurchases, creating artificial price support for the stock. However, for existing holders, the risk of continuing exposure to an unsustainable business model at current multiple should create strong incentive to sell the shares at their current price. As investors contemplate the current point of the market cycle they should consider whether a high-growth stock is a prudent choice for their portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in SIRI over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.