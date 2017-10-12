Pop Culture Products Maker Funko Files For $100 Million IPO

We'll need to know more details about IPO terms and pricing before providing a final opinion.

Funko has been growing while increasing gross margin and generating positive cash flow.

Private-equity owned Funko has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO.

Funko (Pending:FNKO) intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A common stock, according to an S-1 filing.

The firm manufactures fun and unique consumer products from movies, TV shows, video games, musicians and sports teams.

Funko’s recent financial performance is impressive, but the firm has a multi-class share structure due to its predecessor entity FAH LLC, so my final opinion will await further details on the IPO terms.

Everett, WA-based Funko was founded in 1998 to manufacture licensed pop culture toys. ACON Investments, a Washington, DC-based international private equity investment firm, acquired Funko November 2015.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Brian Mariotti and Chief Financial Officer Russell Nickel. Brian Mariotti joined Funko in 2005 and became one of the board of directors in 2013. Russell Nickel joined Funko in 2013; before working for Funko, he worked as Vice President of Finance at ClipCard.

Below is a brief overview video of Funko Pops:

(Source: YouTube)

Funko manufactures fun and unique products from movies, TV shows, video games, musicians and sports teams, and Funko has built entrenched and long-term relationships with a diverse base of 100+ studio/content providers and an expansive library of 1,000+ properties.

Currently, the firm's products are available through multiple retail outlets including stores, mass-market retailers, e-commerce, international and direct-to-consumer platforms.

According to the second annual Licensing Industry Merchandiser's Association's Licensing Industry Market Sizing Study, Global retail sales of licensed merchandise, including products that is related to images from or references to TV shows, logos of sports team, rose 4.2 percent to $251.7 billion in 2015, in comparison to $241.5 billion in retail sales worldwide in 2014.

Among the retail sales of licensed merchandise, entertainment/character licensing overall remained the top licensing property type, accounting for $113.2 billion, or 45 percent, up from 44 percent in 2014, of global sales of licensed products at retail.

Major competitive vendors that provide licensed pop culture products include:

Kid Robot

Toki Doki

Vinylmations by Disney

Funko’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Significant topline revenue increases each year

Steady gross margin increases each year

Increasing cash flow from operations

Below are the company’s operational results for the past two and half years (Audited GAAP for full years):

(Source: Funko S-1)

Revenue

H1 2017: $204 million, 13.5% increase vs. prior

2016: $427 million, 86.7% increase vs. prior

2015 (period from Oct. 31, 2015 to Dec. 31 2015 ): $56.6 million

Gross Margin (%)

H1 2017: 36.1%

2016: 34.3%

2015 (period from Oct. 31, 2015 to Dec. 31, 2015): 21.4%

Cash Flow From Operations

H1 2017: $15.8 million cash flow from operations

2016: $ 49.5 million cash flow from operations

2015: $ 14.1 million cash flow from operations

As of H1 2017, the company had $13 million in cash and $158 million in total liabilities.

Funko intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A common stock, although the $100 million figure is a typical placeholder amount that may change depending on investor demand.

Funko says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:



repay the Subordinated Promissory Notes in full; repay an undisclosed amount of the outstanding borrowings under our Senior Secured Credit Facilities, including outstanding borrowings under our Term Loan A Facility, outstanding borrowings under our Term Loan B Facility and outstanding borrowings under our Revolving Credit Facility; the remainder for general corporate purposes.

Listed managers of the IPO include Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, BofA Merrill Lynch, Piper Jaffray, Jefferies, Stifel, BMO Capital Markets and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey.

Funko is a growing player in the licensed pop culture goods market. It has an enviable, diversified licensed property base and sells more than 5,000 products.

Management believes it can drive sales through three strategies:

First, we intend to drive growth in net sales at our existing retail customers by expanding shelf space dedicated to our products, continuing to design products that resonate with pop culture fans and increasing the number of retail customers for whom we curate pop culture selections.

Second, we intend to expand the number of retail doors at which our products are sold. While we believe we have opportunities to add new specialty and mass-market retailers, we also plan to selectively target new or underdeveloped sales channels, such as the dollar, drug, grocery and convenience stores.

Third, given our minimal upfront product development costs, we will continue to increase our product offerings to drive traffic to our retail customers. We continually evaluate product innovations and potential acquisition targets to complement our existing products.

Financial performance has been strong in recent periods, with growing topline revenue, gross margin and positive cash flow from operations.

However, the IPO will be for Class A shares only. Class B shares will be reserved for owners of the predecessor LLC entity.

We don’t yet know the details on the IPO such as expected share pricing, division of Class A and B shares and post- IPO market capitalization.

Funko appears to be an interesting play on consumer pop culture, and the firm has posted intriguing financial performance.

But, the details of the share distribution between Class A and B shareholders and other IPO terms will be critical to determine whether the deal is good for public investors.

I’ll provide an update when we know more.

