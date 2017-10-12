An Interesting Play In The Healthcare Industry

As dividend growth investors, we are often tempted to ignore low-yielding companies such as United Healthcare (UNH). However, both stock price and distribution rose more than 250% over the past five years. This is the kind of growth you can't afford to ignore.

Let's see if there is some upside potential from this supercharged dividend growth stock.

Understanding the Business

As the name says, United Healthcare is a healthcare company and operates via two different platforms. United Healthcare (about 65% of UNH revenue) is a health benefits business. It offers the full spectrum of health benefit programs for individuals, employers, military service members, retirees and their families, as well as Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries.

The second platform, Optum (35% or UNH revenue), is a health services business serving the healthcare marketplace that includes payers, care providers, employers, governments, life sciences companies and consumers. This platform is divided into three segments:

OptumHealth: Population health management and healthcare delivery

OptumInsight: Health information, technology, services and consulting

OptumRx: Pharmacy benefits manager

Both platforms are complementary, as stated in UNH's 2016 annual report: "United Healthcare utilizes Optum's capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively and create a simpler consumer experience."

As populations age, OptumRx will become a major growth vectors for UNH as more people will use such services. However, this is a double-edged sword as the health benefits division will face additional claims and will have to support its clients longer (as life expectancy is also on the rise).

Revenues

Source: YCharts

As you can see, UNH revenues are going ever higher. Both platforms are doing well as United Healthcare revenue grew by 8.6% and Optum by 9.9% in Q2 2017. The company is well diversified among many sub-segments of the healthcare industry, giving it several growth opportunities.

Earnings

Source: YCharts

The company isn't only growing its revenues; earnings are following along the way. This is a real growth story. The latest earnings jump is attributable to the Optum platform with an earnings growth of 20.5% for the latest quarter.

Unfortunately, it is difficult to predict if the company will be able to maintain such profitability in the future. New regulations in the healthcare industry are expected with the current administration in the U.S. UNH's business model and profitability are highly dependable on federal laws. We will have to wait and see what happens before making any predictions.

Dividend Growth Perspective

UNH successfully increased its dividend payment for seven consecutive years. The company is well positioned to become a Dividend Achiever in three years. This makes it part of the elite Dividend Achievers list. The Dividend Achievers Index refers to all public companies that have successfully increased their dividend payments for at least ten consecutive years. At the time this article was written, there were 265 companies that achieved this milestone. You can get the complete list of Dividend Achievers with comprehensive metrics here.

Source: YCharts

I know many income seeking investors may ignore UNH as its dividend yield is quite low. Over the past five years, it has rarely surpassed the 1.5% mark. However, keep in mind that UNH raised its distribution by an annualized rate of 28.69% during this period. Its stock price followed a similar trend with a CAGR of 29.44%. This is definitely a growing company.

Source: YCharts

While the dividend payment keeps rising, both payout and cash payout ratio are well under control at 31% and 20%, respectively. Management benefits from lots of room for future increases. Overall, UNH meets my seven dividend growth principles.

Potential Downsides

As I already mentioned in the past, modification in the current regulations add a level of uncertainty with regard to UNH's future performance. It is hard to determine how those changes will affect its business model and how management will react. Nonetheless, UNH is a leader in its industry and benefits from a strong business model. Regulations alone are not a good reason to ignore this company.

Valuation

I like the company and its growth potential. The great complementarity between both platforms gives UNH a strong business edge. However, since the stock price went from the $50's to nearly $200 in five years, there might be no upside. When you look at the history P/E ratio, it looks like the market is getting all hyped about it:

Source: YCharts

Since UNH has never traded at such a high multiple, I'm not too keen in entering into a new position now. I'm going to use the Dividend Discount Model to see if UNH shows more value as a dividend growth stocks.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix Inputs Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $3.00 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 10.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 7.00% Enter Discount Rate: 9.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 8.00% 9.00% 10.00% 20% Premium $502.66 $248.88 $164.40 10% Premium $460.77 $228.14 $150.70 Intrinsic Value $418.88 $207.40 $137.00 10% Discount $376.99 $186.66 $123.30 20% Discount $335.11 $165.92 $109.60

Please read over the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

I've used a 10% dividend growth rate to play it a bit more conservative. I think management will continue to increase its dividends in the double digits for a while, but I am uncertain about how regulations will affect UNH's profitability in the future. UNH doesn't seem to trade at a bargain now.

Final Thought

I think UNH is on a roll for more growth. As people use Optum services, UNH will benefits from more data to offer even better products through its United Healthcare platform. I would be tempted to wait a little as the stock price doesn't seem to offer much upside potential at this time.

Disclaimer: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I do not hold UNH in my DividendStocksRock portfolios.