Southern Company Facing Pressures In Georgia And Setbacks In Mississippi

While the stock remains safe, it is worth watching to see if opposition makes inroads with the Georgia Public Service Commission, and whether it can reach agreement with Mississippi's PSC.

Investors are showing little concern, as measured by the company's recent stock performance.

In Mississippi, Southern Company's Mississippi Power failed to speed up a decision on how to pay for its Kemper gasification project that has now been abandoned.

A tea party group is raising pressure and opposes ratepayers continuing to pay for construction of Southern Company subsidiary, Georgia Power, nuclear Plant Vogtle Units 3 & 4.

The Augusta Chronicle (Georgia) has published a report that the conservative political group the Atlanta Tea Party Patriots is joining liberal opposition to a state law that allows Southern Company's (SO) subsidiary, Georgia Power, from charging ratepayers for the still uncompleted nuclear project, Plant Vogtle, Units 3 & 4.

In 2009, the Georgia General Assembly passed Senate Bill 31 that allowed Georgia Power to recoup the nuclear expansion costs at Vogtle by charging ratepayers while the plant was still under construction.

Tea Party Opposition Not New But Sees a New Opportunity

The Atlanta Tea Party opposed the legislation at the time, and President Debbie Dooley believes that now is the time to successfully repeal the law.

"I think there is a bigger demand for it this time because it is in the news," she said to The Augusta Chronicle. In the past, "I think people wanted to give Georgia Power the benefit of the doubt. But there's no benefit of the doubt now."

In response, The Augusta Chronicle quotes Georgia Power spokesman Jacob Hawkins as saying passing on costs to customers during construction actually lowers the cost of the project overall and phases in the impact.

On the Atlanta Tea Party Patriots Facebook page, the group posted a link to the following table purportedly showing money spent by Southern Company in its lobbying efforts.

Far Right and Far Left Find Commonalities

Debbie Dooley finds herself in agreement with environmental groups, such as the Sierra Club, which also opposes expansion of Plant Vogtle.

"This is the issue that transcends political ideology: Who wants to reward failure? Who wants to bail out irresponsibility?" she said. "There are some issues where the left and right on occasion line up."

Ms. Dooley has lined up with environmental groups in the past, and in fact, has been a continued supporter of solar power rather than the large power generation projects of Georgia Power.

In an interview with YaleEnvironment360 in 2015, she explained why she supported solar power over large energy projects like Plant Vogtle:

The reason I am so focused on solar now is because I believe that solar empowers the people. I believe that solar equals energy freedom. The average person cannot go out and construct a new power plant, they can't put a nuclear reactor on their rooftop, they can't go out and build a big windfarm. But they can install solar panels on their rooftop and become energy independent.

Changes possible in November 2018 election

Opposition to ratepayers continuing to fund the Plant Vogtle project is also mounting after Georgia Public Service Chairman, Stan Wise, announced that he will not stand for re-election in 2018.

Georgia Public Service Commissioners serve staggered 6-year terms, and in November 2018, voters in PSC Districts 3 & 5 will have an opportunity to choose their commissioners. Both districts represent areas in and around the Atlanta metro area, where opposition to Georgia Power is greatest.

If those two commission seats go to individuals opposing the Plant Vogtle expansion, they, along with current Commissioner Lauren McDonald, would be sufficient to change PSC's attitude towards Plant Vogtle.

In 2019, Georgia Power is due for a review of base electric rates. Even if the Plant Vogtle expansion is too far along by that time to halt it, commissioners might be less likely to approve higher base rates.

Southern Company stock

Over the past 30 days, Southern Company's stock price has outperformed its peers with the market ignoring negative news.

In Mississippi, Southern Company's Mississippi Power subsidiary failed to speed up a decision by the state's Public Service Commission over whether customers or shareholders should pay for costs related to the utility's failed Kemper gasification project. The state's Public Utilities Staff, which is independent of the PSC, would like to see a rapid decline in rates, while the company is proposing no rate increases.

In South Carolina, negative news stories continue to be published as a fight has broken out between former partners SCANA Corporation (SCG) and Santee Cooper over their failed nuclear project, which was being built using the same technology as Plant Vogtle's Units 3 & 4. Previously, The Post and Courier (Charleston, SC) reported that SCANA misled investors over the project.

Southern Company's generous dividend yield, which currently is more than 4.5%, is certainly at least partially responsible for investors sticking with the company. That adds pressure on company officials to resist any effort to cut the dividend, a move that could turn investors against the company.

The current relatively good performance of Southern Company stock is in contrast to its longer-term performance as has underperformed the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) index over the past year.

On November 6, Georgia Power is expected to appear before the PSC and outline its arguments for continuing construction at Plant Vogtle. A final decision by the PSC is expected in February.

It remains to be seen if opposition can make inroads or whether the PSC will maintain its support for Georgia Power's plans.

In Mississippi, the state's Public Service Commission has set its next hearing regarding the Kemper project for December.

As I wrote back on October 4, short-term, Southern Company stock is safe, although the stock can still have downward surprises in the future. That outlook remains unchanged.

