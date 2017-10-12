U.S. Economy On The Cusp Of Major Breakout

After years of sluggish growth, it looks like the U.S. economy is finally the verge of breaking through the proverbial ceiling. Not only have several key areas of the economy shown significant improvement in recent months, but it looks like a major breakthrough is coming within the next several months. We'll review some of those indicators here, and if the rate of progress continues in each of them then 2018 will almost certainly be a year to celebrate for most Americans.

The pace of growth in the U.S. economy since the end of the Great Recession in 2009 could perhaps best be described as somnambulant. Indeed, the recovery has at times been a painfully slow, dull, grinding affair and for many Americans in the middle and lower classes it has been far from uplifting. At around 2% per year, America's real economic growth rate is decent, but below what it should be given where we are in the current business cycle.

A growing number of economic indicators, however, suggest that critical improvement has taken place in just the last few months. The Associated Press reports that the Trump Administration has withdrawn or delayed 860 proposed regulations in its first five months as of August, with the intent of boosting economic growth. These changes can only be good for business, though it may take several more months before we witness the positive impacts. With the regulatory environment for U.S. business as favorable as it has been in several years, 2018 could well be a breakout year for small business in particular as well as the broad corporate economy in general.

Let's start our survey of the economic indicators with the National Association of Credit Management Credit Managers' Index ((NYSE:CMI)). The CMI has been an incredibly useful tool for predicting and confirming strength or weakness in the U.S. economy due to the sensitivity of credit conditions to changes in the business cycle. The NACM's monthly survey asks participants to rate whether factors in their monthly business cycle-such as sales, new credit applications, accounts placed for collections, dollar amount beyond terms-are higher than, lower than, or same as the previous month. The results reflect the entire cycle of commercial business transactions, providing an accurate, predictive benchmarking tool.

Although there are several components to the CMI, the Manufacturing and Service Index Levels are the most critical aspects of the index. Commenting on the impressive changes to the latest CMI released on Sept. 29, NACM Economist Chris Kuehl said, "The Purchasing Managers' Index is as robust as it has been in a year, with readings above 57. There has been positive growth in the capacity utilization numbers, although these are still a bit short of ideal." The combined score for September's CMI is 56.5, which is the best reading of the year to date. See chart below.

Source: https://nacm.org/

As can be seen here, the service component of the CMI is accelerating and is pointing to what could be a breakout year ahead for the U.S. service sector. This is just one of many crucial indicators which suggest that economic momentum has increased to the point where middle class Americans will soon be able to feel their prospects improving.

On the real estate front, data provider CoStar's Commercial Property Price Indices highlights commercial real estate pricing trends through August 2017. Based on 1,050 repeat sale pairs in August 2017 and more than 182,000 repeat sales since 1996, the CCRSI offers the broadest measure of commercial real estate repeat sales activity and is also a leading economic indicator. Here's what the trend for commercial property prices looks like as of the latest reporting period.

Source: http://www.costargroup.com/

Commenting on this positive trend, Scott Grannis of the Calafia Beach Pundit blog observes, "You hear a lot these days about how shopping malls are dying all over the country (thanks to predators such as Amazon), but this suggests that things are not necessarily bad at all in general."

The indicator which has most accurately reflected overall levels of spending within the U.S. retail and small business economy in the last decade is the New Economy Index (NEI), shown below. NEI is my own measure of the real-time U.S. consumer retail and business shipping economy. It comprises several leading consumer discretionary, business transportation, and employment provider stocks. Among its components are: Amazon (AMZN), EBay (EBAY), Wal-Mart (WMT), FedEx (FDX), and Kforce Inc. (KFRC). It encompasses all major segments of the U.S. economy, including both segments of the middle class. NEI is a forward-looking measure of the retail economy based on the leading publicly traded retailers, business service, and business transportation providers.

As can be seen here, the NEI has made a series of new all-time highs throughout this year with the latest one being in July. As of last week, however, NEI is on the cusp of making yet another new high. The following graph shows the actual NEI (blue line) along with its 12-week (red line) and 20-week (black line) moving averages.

Chart created by Clif Droke

The NEI has shown less volatility while trending higher this year than in any previous year since the Great Recession. This is not without signification for the big-picture economic outlook. It shows that consumers and businesses, by and large, have been anything but subdued with their personal and business-related spending. This reflects more positively on the underlying state of the economy than any consumer confidence poll or government statistic.

The combined testimony of these three leading indicators paints a bullish picture for the coming months. With a much-improved regulatory environment for U.S. business heading into 2018, the next several months should see the long-awaited commencement of higher growth rates. Businesses and individuals shouldn't be surprised if next year finally witnesses a major economic breakout.

