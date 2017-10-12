The Only Way To Explain Tesla - Reflexivity Applied

There is a plethora of analysis on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) ranging from production issues to going to Mars and what it means for the company. The funny thing is that all of that doesn't matter according to the reflexivity theory on financial markets developed by George Soros. Yes, Soros, that old guy who has one of the best track records in history and that pops out here and there with ideas almost as crazy as Elon's ideas.

Nevertheless, if you dig into Soros's work you will find the perfect explanation of Tesla and how the company managed to survive amidst piling losses and negative cash flows.

The main premises of the reflexivity theory is that we are all fallible, thus our opinions and analyses are always wrong because we don't have the capacity to comprehend this world and that fundamentals reflect on stock prices and vice versa, creating self-reinforcing and self-correcting trends in boom and bust cycles.

I discuss how the theory explains Tesla, how you should go about and what to watch if you are long, short or just thinking of doing something of that.

Enjoy the video and I'm looking forward to your comments. At least in this article, there shouldn't be comments about whether the Model 3 will become the most driven car in history because it doesn't matter if you are an investor, at least according to the reflexivity theory.