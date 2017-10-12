Sky Plc's (SKYAY) CEO Jeremy Darroch on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sky Plc ADR (OTCQX:SKYAY) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call October 12, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Jeremy Darroch - CEO

Andrew Griffith - COO & CFO

Analysts

Allan Nichols - MorningStar

Doug Arthur - Huber Research

Jeremy Darroch

Okay. Thank you. Good morning, everybody. You'll have seen the release this morning. So, I'll just quickly go through the highlights and then we'll take your questions.

In terms of headlines, it's been a strong start to the year and we've continued to make good progress in our plans right across the Group. Our financial results are strong. Group revenue grew by 5%, EBITDA was up by 11% and excluding our investments in opening up new markets, it's up 15%. The investment choices that we've been making start to come through.

We're seeing strong customer demand for our products and services. So, we added 160,000 new customers in the quarter. It was about a 50% higher than this time last year. We sold more than 800,000 subscription products, taking the total number in our base comfortably above 60 million and the customers -- and customers have made almost 10 million pays across sports and entertainment buys, which was up 12% year-on-year.

Our investment on screen is working well. We've had an exceptionally strong quarter with viewing to Sky's channels up by 10% versus the prior year and within that our home-grown drama Riviera became the highest ever Sky original commission. Game of Thrones has become the most [walk] series ever, averaging almost 8 million viewers per episode.

X Factor in Italy has had it's best ever start with initial viewing up 7% and we're pleased with the strong progress we're making having launched Sky 1 in Germany and Austria. So, building on that momentum, we're going to be investing something like 25% more of the share in our own Sky Originals and that means that customers can look forward to four major original dramas each and every year.

Now this is all part of our strategy to build a valuable content business for the longer term that provides greater differentiation on our platforms and at the same time wider monetization opportunities.

It's also been a strong quarter of innovation as we continue to enhance our products and services. In Germany last year we launched our Sky Service up [Mind Sky] and in Italy we've added super high definition for our most popular programs such as X Factor and Moto GP.

In the U.K. we're pleased with the start of our new loyalty program with over a million customers having signed so far and we've giving our sports fans an even better more flexible experience with the launch of our new sky sports service and packaging.

In addition, our top end platform Sky Q has continued to grow well. Since we launched the service 18 months ago, over 1.6 million households have taking it, driving improved customer satisfaction and loyalty and we continue to make it better, launching a number of innovations including voice control.

In the next few months, we'll build on this success by rolling out Sky Q to Italy and then we'll follow it up by launching Sky Q in Germany and Austria in the first half of 2018. We'll also launch a new customer loyalty program in Germany and Austria as well following our launches in Italy and the U.K. And then finally, our customers can look forward to the launch of Sky Soundbox in November to count on the sound experience with TV in the U.K.

Alongside all of this, we continue to invest in our future growth, so our entry in the U.K. mobile market is -- mobile phone market is going well and we grew about 50% faster in Q1 than we did in the previous quarter adding 180,000 new customers and we successfully entered two new territories with the launch of direct-to-consumer streaming services in both Spain and Switzerland.

So, in summary, the five key things to take away from today are, first of all, it's been a strong start and we remain on truck for the full year. Secondly, we're seeing good customer demand for our products and services. Third, our investment on screen is working and we're plumbing to scale Sky Originals this year.

Fourth, we have a big pipeline of innovation as we continue to enhance our products and services to the customers. And then finally, we've delivered strong growth in revenues and profits whilst continuing to invest for the future. Now obviously, we're only 13 weeks in and we've got our busiest trading quarter of the year yet to go, but we're pleased with the year so far.

So, with that, as we move to questions, I just need to remind you, we're currently constrained by the takeover code as a result of the 21st Century Fox bid and we're limited on what we can say about it. So, we hope, you'll understand. If we can't answer all of your questions.

But with that, I'll hand you back to the operator to take your questions. Thank you.

Allan Nichols

Hi Jeremy. Thanks for having the call. Couple of questions. First, you mentioned in the press release, the German football was off to the best start in four years. I was wondering about the Premier League. How is it doing?

On the takeover, once the U.K. Secretary of State for Digital Culture, Media and Sport receives the recommendation from the Competition Markets Authority, how long does she have to make a decision and is there anyone else that she can defer this to -- refer this to, to continue to defer making a decision?

And then, is there any more color you can give us on the launches in Spain and Switzerland, thank you?

Jeremy Darroch

Yeah sure. Morning Allan. I'll ask Andrew to take the last one because he's got responsibility for those. The Premier League has got off to a good start this year. Viewing is up nicely. It's not quite back to where it was two years ago, but I think as we work through the season, my expectation it should be there or thereabouts.

In part, I think that is a reflection of slightly stronger lineups this year in the Premier League. We lost one or two top teams last year who came back. So that's helped it a bit and I just think it's been a better start to the season. And the Premier League is coming back.

In terms of the takeover, it's been just 30 days basically. So DCMS process -- CMS process I should say is 24 weeks. That would take us to March. You'll have 30 days after that and know there's nowhere else to go to and at that stage it is a decision.

Andrew Griffith

And good morning, Allan. On our two direct-to-consumer launches, we're excited about both. It's very early days. We see them both as good markets, probably for different reasons. Spain is a big market. It's Europe's largest -- fifth largest population. It's got 46 million households. It's obviously a growing European economy and we think that Pay TV in Spain is underpenetrated.

So, our proposition is simple. It's entertainment-focused. It's largely a app-based or a purely digital business rather than launching satellites and boxes and launch so far seems that we started to get some traction albeit in a market we've not previously operated in.

Swiss sounds a bit different. Switzerland our services are sports led, direct-to-consumer over-the-top offering. It builds on what we've actually established over the years as a strong portfolio of like sports Switzerland partly because of the adjacency to the German market. So, we've got the German Bundesliga, the UEFA Champions League, some handball tennis, Formula One and Golf.

And what we're selling our set of sports policies either on a daily or a monthly basis. So, in each case, we've only been in the market for a number of weeks. We're pleased with how these launches have gone and there is a long way to go ahead of us.

Allan Nichols

Great. Thank you.

Doug Arthur

Yeah. Good morning. I know it's early in year and I am playing a little catch up here on the numbers, but is there any updated thoughts on your capital investment plans for the year. My general understanding was that after a period of pretty intense investment that was supposed to come off a little bit in this fiscal '18 and '19, I'm wondering if that's still the case, thanks?

Andrew Griffith

Hi. Good morning. It's Andrew. Yeah, we've got two, we've got two sources of capital investment. Our core technology or physical infrastructure capital investment should be flat to down this year. The second full part is obviously the capitalized set-top boxes that we've put in consumer's homes, the [CPA] like in US cable terms.

And that's much more of a volume play. So, at the moment, we're still ramping up the volume of Sky Q customers in the U.K. We're getting good demand though and we're going to launch Sky Q set-top boxes in Germany and Italy over the balance of the year. So that number I'd expect to increase this year in terms of our core CapEx, I think it will be a bit more flat to down.

Doug Arthur

Terrific. Thank you very much.

Andrew Griffith

Thank you.

Jeremy Darroch

Okay. Look, thank you, everybody for joining the call today. So it's a strong first quarter 13 weeks and I think the business is in good shape and we're headed in sort of busier Christmas quarter. We're on track for the full year and we look forward to talking to you next time around. So, have a good day. Thank you.

