13 Straight Distribution Hikes, Insiders Buying, 9% Yield, Big Deal Just Completed By LP

We've been watching, with great interest, how new developments have unfolded in 2017 for CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL), a US company which sells fuel on a wholesale and retail basis and also owns and leases gas station/convenience stores.

We've covered CAPL in previous articles - this article will update that information. CAPL's management has been steadily transitioning the company from operating retail fuel/convenience stores to a more stable, rental fee-based business.

The wholesale segment grew to represent 76% of CAPL's gross profit in Q2 '17, vs. 72% in Q2 '16. In addition, the company's rental profits increased to 43% of total gross profit vs. 39% in Q2 '16, as management converted more company owned and operated locations to rental properties:

In June 2017, CAPL and its parent company, CST Brands (CST), were acquired by a subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCPK:ANCUF), one of the largest fuel wholesalers/retailers in North America.

"As of June 30, 2017, Couche-Tard’s network comprised 9,424 convenience stores throughout North America, including 8,077 stores with road transportation fuel dispensing. Its North American network consists of 18 business units, including 14 in the United States covering 42 states and four in Canada covering all 10 provinces. In Europe, Couche-Tard operates a broad retail network across Scandinavia, Ireland, Poland, the Baltics and Russia through 10 business units. As of June 30, 2017, Couche-Tard’s network comprised 2,754 stores, the majority of which offer road transportation fuel and convenience products while the others are unmanned automated fuel stations which only offer road transportation fuel. Couche-Tard also offers other products, including stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel and chemicals." (Source: Couche-Tard site)

Here's a breakdown by location of the company's revenue and gross profit contributions from motor fuel and merchandise/services:

Couche-Tard has a good history of growing its gross profit over the past several years, hitting 17% CAG since 2012:

In addition, EBITDA and free cash flow also have shown good growth, with 23% and 17% CAG, respectively:

Couche-Tard now controls the GP of CAPL and owns 100% of its Incentive Distribution Rights in addition to owning 21% of the limited partner units. CAPL owns a 17.5% interest in Couche-Tard's CST Fuel Supply business." (Source: Couche-Tard site)

One of the big attractions of the deal is that it gives CAPL more future growth opportunities in that Couche-Tard has many assets that it could drop down to CAPL.

First Dropdown: In August, CAPL's management announced its first dropdown deal with Couche-Tard - it entered into a "definitive agreement to acquire certain assets of Holly Pond, AL based Jet Pep, Inc. for a total consideration of $72 million. The assets consist of 102 commission operated retail sites, including 92 fee sites, five lease sites and five independent commission accounts. The locations sold nearly 91 million gallons of unbranded fuel in 2016."

"In addition, Circle K Stores, Inc., a subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-Tard and the general partner of CrossAmerica, has also agreed to purchase certain other assets from Jet Pep, Inc., including a fuel terminal, associated trucking equipment and 18 other retail sites for an undisclosed amount."

CEO Jeremy Bergeron said on the press release,

"This acquisition expands our presence in the South, and demonstrates our ability to execute on strategic M&A opportunities with our new general partner sponsor."

The acquisition is expected to close in the calendar fourth quarter of 2017. The Partnership expects the acquisition to be accretive to distributable cash flow to limited partners.

The two companies also are currently reviewing these additional assets for a potential dropdown to CAPL. CAPL's management's strategy is to streamline the relationship with the Circle K assets via an exchange of assets, so that each company ends up with a more concentrated, simpler asset structure:

Another plus from the Couche-Tard buyout is that CAPL's management expects to save $10M in cost synergies in the first year. The two companies have complementary assets which can greatly expand CAPL's footprint:

Distributions:

Management has steadily increased the quarterly distribution for 13 straight quarters, growing it from $.5125 to the most recent payout of $.6225.

CAPL pays its distributions in the usual Feb-May-Aug-Nov. cycle for LPs, and issues a K-1 at tax time. It should go ex-dividend next in early November. It currently has an attractive high yield of 9.4%:

Note: Investing in LPs and MLPs may present tax complications when done in an IRA. Additionally, since LPs usually make tax-deferred distributions, you'd reap more tax benefits by holding them in a non-IRA account. Please consult your accountant about this issue.

CAPL's distribution coverage dipped in Q1 '17, to a sub-par .82, but rebounded to 1.01x in Q2 '17.

Management is targeting a DCF/distribution coverage factor of at least 1.10x.

Earnings:

CAPL's transition to a more stable business model has been a bit lumpy on a quarterly basis, with a weak Q3 '16 serving to depress its trailing figures. But, moving forward, we expect to see better growth, as the company works in its new assets and cost synergies.

Sequentially, Q2 '17 saw increases in revenue, gross profits, EBITDA, and especially in distributable cash flow, which rebounded strongly vs. Q1 '17:

CAPL's wholesale margin/gallon grew 4% in Q2, and its operating fuel margin/gallon grew 7%, to $.097.

Management has kept a lid on unit growth over the past four quarters, while distributions/unit have grown over 5%, but distribution coverage slipped from 1.08x to .99x. On the Q2 earnings call, management said, "we're targeting 1.1X coverage, looking to get there in short order."

Management has been able to achieve strong growth in DCF and EBITDA annually over the past few years, with EBITDA growing 89% and DCF growing 108%, as it built the company's asset base. Distributions have grown by 39% since 2013:

Risks:

Leverage - Like any LP, there's a chance that CAPL could take on too much debt in order to fund future growth. So far, however, management appears to be keeping the debt levels on a sustainable path. Its earnings presentation did state that it will target funding growth with a 50/50 debt/equity mix.

Merger Execution - Management must execute properly to glean the cost and operational synergies from the Couche-Tard deal. Particularly key will be the choices it makes as to which assets to keep and which ones to acquire from Couche-Tard.

Analysts:

CAPL is ~2% below analysts' lowest price and nearly 14% below the average target price of $30.14.

CAPL price/unit has trailed the market over the past year and year to date.

We compared CAPL's valuations to another wholesale/retail fuel company, Sunoco LP (SUN). CAPL is getting premium valuations over SUN, a company which took on a great deal of debt, in order to fund a series of large dropdown acquisitions from Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP), in addition to other acquisitions.

Here's how the two companies compare in terms of distribution yields and coverage. SUN has a higher yield and slightly better coverage but hasn't been able to increase its payout for the last four quarters, as it struggled with digesting all of those new assets and the heavier debt load. (The jury is still out on whether SUN's management will be able to maintain its current distribution or not - it is in the process of selling retail assets in order to deleverage.)

Although the debt/equity ratio increased, management was able to bring down the company's net debt/EBITDA leverage from 5.1x in Q1 '16, to 4.36x in Q2 '17.

SUN's management has struggled mightily with debt over the past year, selling off assets in order to bring down its debt leverage to stay within its debt covenants. Due to high, non-cash depreciation charges, neither company has positive ROA or ROE ratios, although CAPL's ROA and ROE do look better than SUN's. In addition, it has a better operating margin, albeit still at a low level.

On the earnings call, management commented upon the company's current debt leverage - (it uses an annualized EBITDA figure, which is slightly higher than the trailing EBITDA total we used to obtain the net debt/EBITDA ratio of 4.36). The company was in compliance with its debt covenants as of 6/30/17: "We're at 4.25x, which is basically flat with the first quarter. We can carry up to 5x for several quarters after acquisitions."

Insiders:

Two of CAPL's directors bought a large amount of units in August-September. In addition, the CEO bought 1,500 units in August. Director Topper owns a 25% limited partner interest in CAPL. (Note: There's a chance that some of these units may have been purchased in order to maintain %'s of ownership.)

Summary:

We rate CAPL a long-term buy based on its attractive yield, and for the future growth, it can glean from being allied with a strong industry leader like Couche-Tard.

