Cocoa Breaks Out On Strong 3Q European Grindings

The 6-year high in demand is a bullish signal that suggests a bottom could finally be in place for the price of cocoa.

Looks like my rotational trade on iPath Bloomberg Cocoa SubTR ETN (NIB) is coming to an end.

In earlier posts I claimed that the volatility in NIB had little to do with fundamentals and a lot more to do with trading mood and sentiment. While waiting out the turbulence, I decided to launch a rotation trade around my core position by buying NIB around $22 and selling around $24 to $25. That price level now represents the top of what has become an extended trading range dominating the technicals for much of 2017. This trading range included roughly 6 breakouts above resistance at the 50-day moving average (DMA) and an all-time low.

The iPath Bloomberg Cocoa SubTR ETN (NIB) broke out above its 200DMA as it nudged marginally above the primary trading range that dominated 2017 trading.

Source: FreeStockCharts.com

On October 11th NIB broke out above 200DMA resistance. At $25.66 it is 11 cents above the closing top of the presumed primary trading range and 1 cent below the intraday high of the top of the trading range. NIB first broke out above its 200DMA at the end of September. This second breakout confirms this important trend line as support. Absent surprise shocks, I now assume the chances of a descent back to $22 anytime soon are small.

The headline driver for this strong move was the European Cocoa Association ((NYSE:ECA)) which released very strong numbers for cocoa grindings for the third quarter. European grindings increased 3.0% year-over-year to 353,544Mt, a bullish 6-year high.

European cocoa grindings have not been this strong year-to-date since 2011. Third quarter grindings are also at a 6-year high.

Source: European Cocoa Association (ECA)

Since the large dip in 2012, European grindings are in a slight uptrend. This year's increase in grindings does not soak up the production surplus, but it does provide a bullish signal. The increase likely reflects well upon the broader European economic recovery and suggests that low prices could be motivating incremental demand. Such price-driven buying is a good marker for a bottom. My interest in cocoa has long been the secular growth story in demand buffeted by the occasional supply constraints. Perhaps now the secular demand story for cocoa can start to dominate the headlines of production surplus.

Be careful out there!

Disclosure: I am/we are long NIB.

