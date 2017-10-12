The Lower Volatility Stock Portfolio For Retirees And Others

We'll have a look at the portfolio composition and will continue to track the portfolio moving forward against the underlying indices.

I recently had a look at SPDR sectors through the last two major market corrections in search of lower volatility or drawdown.

In this article, I researched The Lowest Volatility Sector for Retirees. The two sectors that demonstrated the lowest drawdown in the last two major market corrections, were Consumer Staples (XLP), and Healthcare (XLV). So what would happen if the Dividend Growth Retiree Investor built a stock portfolio around those two sectors.

Let's have a look at the top holdings of those two sectors and search for enough dividend growth longevity and yield. Here are the top holdings for the healthcare sector XLV. In some cases there were periods when dividends were kept constant for many years. Those companies were given the benefit of the doubt and the sustainable dividend is reported. An asterisk (*) signifies that the company is in the portfolio. Keep in mind past performance does not guarantee future returns. And past dividend payment and dividend growth history does not guarantee future dividends or dividend growth rates.

Company Div History Yrs Payout Ratio Yield % Johnson & Johnson* 54 53.6 2.58 Pfizer* 7 91.3 3.59 United Healthgroup* 7 30.96 1.53 Merck & Co* 5 101.47 2.94 AbbVie* 44 60.82 2.88 AmGen* 6 38.78 2.47 Celgene 0 0 0.00 Gilead* 2 21.43 2.57 Medtronic* 39 58.37 2.37 Bristol-Myers Squibb* 7 55.76 2.45 Lilly Eli* 2 92.47 2.43 Abbott Labs* 44 158 1.99 Thermo Fisher Scientific 6 10.41 .32 Allergen 0 17.30 1.37 Biogen 0 0 0 Aetna 10 with hold 32.43 1.26 Danaher 3 16.78 .65 Anthem 2 24.20 1.47 Cigna 10 .44 .02 Stryker* 6 36.41 1.20 Beckton Dickinson* 45 81.55 1.49 Boston Scientific 0 0 0 Intuitive Surgical 0 0 0 Express Scripts 0 0 0 Vertex Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 Humana 6 11.4 .66 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 McKesson Corp* 10 with hold 4.96 .89 Baxter 0 div cut 32.19 1.02 Alexion Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 Zoetis 3 23 .66 Illumina 0 0 0 Bard CR* 45 13.27 .32

Now off the top, you'll see the healthcare index is not a growing garden of plentiful dividends. It's more than sketchy on that front. I will admit this indexer and index skimmer was more than surprised. For my US holdings I skimmed 15 of the largest cap Dividend Achievers (VIG) and it included Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Abbott Labs (ABT) and Medtronic (MDT). We see references to other Aristocrats such as Bard and Abbie Vie. I assumed there would be a sizeable dividend menu. But no, it's slim pickings. In that article on the lowest volatility sectors you can see that Healthcare finished #2 for lesser drawdown in the last two major market corrections. There's a lot of sustained and repeatable earnings and revenues in the sector, after all the need for healthcare does not diminish in recessions or because of stock market corrections. But many of the companies are continually using cash flow to continually develop new products and revenue streams. There is obvious fierce competition and creative destruction. Here's the trend and projection of healthcare costs, from Avalon health economics. The trend of an aging population that will require greater levels of care is certainly on the side of the investor in the healthcare sector.

Perhaps the retiree who seeks to benefit from the sector should consider simply buying the sector ETF to capture a larger portion of the earnings and potential share price appreciation? This is a low yield index with a current yield of 1.43%. The potential magic of the sector is stability and growth from share price appreciation, not dividends and dividend reinvestment.

But true to my penchant for index skimming and dividend growth, what happens when we build a portfolio seeking dividends and that dividend growth history? Now given the 'slim pickins' for dividends, the selection process if very lax. I've included some popular names that show some very high payout ratios. I had to cut some serious slack here to create a portfolio.

Here are the 15 companies selected from the Healthcare sector the retiree dividend portfolio. Yes, I know 15 might be overkill for the index skimmer.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Pfizer (PFE), Merck (MRK), United Healthgroup, (UNH), AbbVie (ABBV), Amgen (AMGN), Gilead (GILD), Medtronic (MDT), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), Lily Eli (LLY), Abbott Labs (ABT), Stryker (SYK), Becton Dickinson (BDX), McKesson (MCK), Bard CR (BCR).

And now moving onto the Consumer Staples sector I would think or guess that we'll find a more than plentiful selection of juicy dividends and dividend growth; let's have a look.

That's a pretty good start for the top ten. I will be able to stay true to my index skimming ways and not apply any further analysis. I'll just add the top 15 holdings after I exclude the Tobacco companies. Now that is certainly a great benefit of index skimming or individual stock portfolio construction, we can skip over a company that does not align with our ethics or morals. Karma and conscience would not allow me to own companies that promote death and ill health. Remember, when we own a company we support that company.

Off the top we then have 8 companies from the top 10. They are Procter and Gamble (PG), Coca-Cola (KO), PepsiCo (PEP), CVS Health (CVS), Wal-Mart (WMT), Costco (COST), Walgreens (WBA) and Colgate-Palmolive (CL).

Next up from the list of top holdings are Mondelez International (MDLZ), Kraft Heinz (KHC), Kimberly-Clark (KMB), Constellation Brands (STZ), General Mills (GIS), Sysco (SYY) and Estee Lauder (EL). No evaluation is required for this index skimmer. The easy part is sometimes you only have to be able to count up to 10, or 15. Ha :)

Let's have a look at a few metrics for the Healthcare 15. Courtesy of portfoliovisualizer.com, here is the Healthcare portfolio vs the underlying index ETF XLV, from January of 2014 through to end of 2017. Keep in mind there is survivourship bias. The companies were selected from today's list not the list in 2014. Portfolio 1 is the Healthcare Portfolio. Of course past performance does not guarantee future returns.

We see the volatility (standard deviation) is comparable. The best year and worst year for each portfolio are also almost equal.

But even with a more recent time frame and hence 'lesser' opportunity for survivourship bias the Healthcare 15 has outperformed the underlying index in 2017. In searching for stability by way of the divining rod of dividends and dividend growth, mission accomplished for 2016 where the Healthcare 15 dividend portfolio generated positive returns while XLV had a year of losses.

Here were the top holdings from 2015. There has been a lot of stability within the index tops holdings over the most recent years.

On survivorship bias, that event might be quite minor in the Consumer Staples sector. From a January of 2015 Seeking Alpha article on XLP, here are the top holdings in 2015. Look familiar?

And let's have a look at the performance and characteristics of the Consumer Staples 15 Portfolio vs the underlying index ETF XLP. Here's the Staples 15 as Portfolio 1 vs XLP from January of 2016 through to end of 2017. As expected the Portfolio of 15 tracks very close to the total ETF. The Portfolio of 15 can only be tracked from 2016 due to Kraft Heinz being a new stock creation in late 2015. The Consumer Staples 15 is Portfolio 1.

Just for kicks, and certainly there is survivourship bias at play, we'll strip out Kraft Heinz and run the other 14 companies through the last recession. Here's the Portfolio of 14 Consumers Staples (the full list minus Kraft Heinz) from January of 2007 through to end 2011. The portfolio is equal weighted and rebalanced annually. The Consumer Staples 15 is Portfolio 1.

While the metrics for the above 5 year period are almost equal, the Consumer Staples 14 then starts to pull away coming out of the recession.

From January of 2015 through to end of September 2017, here's the returns of the individual assets compared to the benchmark.

Some of the largest mega caps are underperfoming compared to the sector, and when we go down the list to some of the 'lesser' caps, we find that outperformance. That is an event we will track moving forward.

Back to portfolio asset allocation, the two lowest volatility/drawdown sector portfolio would have treated retirees quite well. Here's a 50/50 XLP/XLV Portfolio, rebalanced annually with the retiree spending at a 4% annual rate, inflation adjusted from January of 2000 through to end of September 2017.

The lower volatility/drawdown Consumer Staples / Healthcare mix certainly performed quite well and is recently once again increasing in value. But the portfolio was certainly flirting with disaster in 2009. Given that, a bond component might be in order.

For the same period and spending scenario we see the Lower Volatility Portfolio 1 vs the Vanguard Wellington Fund that offers a Balanced Growth model.

Given the lower volatility nature of the Staples/Healthcare portfolio, it might not be that hard to match or beat the Vanguard model. Here's the Portfolio with the addition of some long term treasuries (TLT). Given the limited availability of TLT the time horizon is January of 2007 through to end of September 2017, once again spending at that inflation adjusted 4% of initial portfolio value.

We can see the Balanced Growth Lower Volatility Portfolio take that wonderful Vanguard Portfolio to school. The drawdown is much less. The ending portfolio value is considerably greater. Once again, past performance is not guaranteed to repeat. The key of course is not the income in the portfolio, but the overall portfolio growth in a lesser volatility model. In a lower volatility portfolio, can the dividend growth model play a role in the improvement of performance for the retiree? That's what we'll explore as we track the performance of that lower volatility sector dividend growth stock portfolio. For the consumer sector side of the ledger I will also track the success when we overweight or add some of the consumer staples "higher yielders". It is my suspicion that the yield will have little or no effect. We may simply be adding an additional ingredient that is not required. But we'll see, and time will tell.

Please always know and understand your risk tolerance level, and invest within your risk tolerance level. Always know all of the tax implications and consequences. Investors might also research and consider the benefits and risks of international diversification.

