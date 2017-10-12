Why I Just Doubled Down Again On This 8.9% Yielding Commercial Mortgage REIT

The commercial mortgage REIT covers its dividend and has high-quality core earnings with a low degree of volatility.

Starwood Property Trust (STWD) is a 'Strong Buy' at today's price point. The commercial mortgage REIT makes a compelling value proposition based on its high-quality core earnings and consistent excess dividend coverage. What's more, I think there is a chance that Starwood Property Trust will be able to increase its dividend payout as interest rates rise. I consider Starwood Property Trust to be lowly valued on a run-rate core earnings basis, and the entry yield of 8.9 percent is very appealing, too.

Starwood Property Trust's shares have not done a lot for shareholders this year (besides paying a dividend that is). Starwood's shares have dropped 1.1 percent year-to-date and slipped 5.7 percent from their latest 52-week high @$23.01. As a matter of fact, Starwood Property Trust's shares have been in a narrow trading range for a couple of months now.

Starwood Property Trust's Dividend Is (Relatively) Safe

The number one reason why income and even DGI investors may want to consider Starwood Property Trust is because the commercial mortgage REIT has high-quality core earnings with a low degree of volatility that have covered the company's dividend consistently.

As income investors we want to be sure that our investments will continue to pay a dividend next months, or next quarter. While there is no guarantee, of course, that a company will pay the same dividend in the future, strong dividend coverage stats obviously tilt the odds in favor of dividend continuity.

While I don't think that Starwood Property Trust has a 'risk-free' dividend, the commercial mortgage REIT surely has produced good enough dividend coverage stats in the past that suggest that the company will be able to maintain its current dividend rate, if not grow it.

Here is Starwood Property Trust's per-share excess dividend coverage.

And here is Starwood Property Trust's dividend coverage stats in percent over time (Starwood has consistently achieved dividend coverage above 100 percent).

Starwood Property Trust has paid a stable $0.48/share dividend for fourteen quarters straight, and the REIT will pay the 15th $0.48/share dividend this Friday. That said, though, there is a chance that Starwood Property Trust could grow its dividend down the road again under the condition that the Federal Reserve keeps pushing rates higher.

Real estate finance companies and commercial mortgage REITs have aggressively grown their origination businesses in the last several years, partly aided by big banks cutting back on risky commercial lending. Starwood's lending business - which is the most important for the mortgage REIT in terms of core earnings contributions - is poised to profit from rising interest rates.

First-mortgage loans - typically shorter-term loans that are floating-rate and held for investment purposes - have gradually become a bigger business for Starwood Property Trust over time.

First mortgage loans now make up the majority of Starwood Property Trust's loan investment portfolio in the lending segment. Floating-rate loans account for 92 percent of all loans.

Higher interest rates are poised to benefit Starwood Property Trust. As a matter of fact, I see positive interest rate-sensitivity as the single biggest catalyst for a dividend hike.



Quality Attracts Capital

Starwood Property Trust has attracted investor capital thanks to its covered dividend, high-quality earnings, and robust underwriting with zero realized loan losses. As a result, STWD has been a top performing stock compared to other mortgage REITs.

How Much Do You Have To Pay For Starwood Property Trust's Dividend Stream?

Shares are very reasonably valued: They sell for 10.4x Q2-2017 run-rate core earnings. A bargain considering what Starwood Property Trust brings to the table.

Your Takeaway

I couldn't care less if a high-quality dividend vehicle like Starwood Property Trust went sideways for a year or two. Starwood's low valuation on a core earnings basis makes for a good opportunity to gobble up a couple of shares for a DGI portfolio that includes some high-yielders with covered dividends. Starwood Property Trust's lending segment is the most attractive part of the commercial REIT's business in a rising rate environment: Its large floating-rate asset base will produce higher net interest income which in turn could trigger the first dividend hike in more than three and a half years. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

