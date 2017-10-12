GeoInvesting Micro Insights: Back And Better Than Before

(Editors' Note: This article is meant to introduce GeoInvesting Micro Insights, a Marketplace service by The GeoTeam)

When we started GeoInvesting a decade ago, the world was a little different than right now.

The iPhone had just launched. There were no other real smart phones, and no App Store. The App Store in the first half of 2017 crushed Apple's ENTIRE 2007 net revenue ($4.9B for the half to $3.5B total). Thousands of companies have come into existence because of this.

Google had recently bought YouTube for $1.65B. Revenue for this unit of Alphabet are expected to reach ~$10.2B this year. Last year the Top 10 channels earned over $70 million in revenue and there are dozens earning over a million a year now.

Seeking Alpha was just getting started.

The Cubs hadn't won the World Series since before radio broadcasts, let alone TV.

So we at Geo have evolved, because the alternative is to go the way of the dinosaur and the VHS tape.

We have built an awesome reputation for our short game, as evidenced in the movie "The China Hustle". But we aren't shorts per se.

We have had great success with our "Run To One" campaigns, finding securities trading very low for various reasons that are fundamentally strong the we believe will cross the $1 per share threshold. But we aren't pure penny stock players either.

At our core GeoInvesting remains as it always has been: an Information Arbitrage organization specializing in microcap stocks. We use mathematical models and screens in addition to reading all the 10K's and 10Q's, listening to the conference calls, and talking to management in addition to other due diligence to find opportunities for mis-priced securities. Like Peter Lynch, we turn over tons of rocks, and like Benjamin Graham we have no problem getting involved as appropriate.

