OPEC: Massive Oil Stock Reductions On The Way

With the possible exception of the US oil market, perhaps nothing is more significant for determining the future of oil prices than what transpires within OPEC. In what follows, I will dig into some recent data involving the group, straight from the horse's mouth, as well as some other macro-style data, that gives a rather nice, in my view, perspective of where the market is and where it seems to be going. While not everything is perfect, the overall picture is undeniably bullish according to the organization.

OPEC's production rose... just a little

A fear some market participants have is that OPEC may not stick wholly to its agreement to keep oil production constrained. Truth be told, some members have not done what was asked of them, instead deciding to keep producing more than expected while other nations had to pick up the slack. It's this very strain within the group that has been at the forefront of the bearish argument, namely that some nations will get tired of being betrayed and say to heck with the agreement.

While there is always a risk of this taking place, I don't think it's so high that investors should worry too much about it. After all, it's in OPEC's best interests to comply with the deal. For the most part, this is what has happened, with most of the trouble coming from the two countries that were made exempt from cuts or a ceiling. Over the past month this trend continued, with Libya and Nigeria both reporting higher production than the month before. As you can see in the image below, Libya's oil output grew by 53.9 thousand barrels per day to 923 thousand barrels per day. Nigeria's increase was just a little smaller, rising by 50.8 thousand barrels per day to 1.855 million barrels per day.

*Taken from OPEC

Except for these two nations, the only material offender over the past month, in my opinion, was Iraq. As I've talked about before, Iraq has been OPEC's problem child, despite promises from the nation that it had met, and even exceeded, the cuts it committed to last year. Moving away from the troublemakers, there was one other nation I wanted to bring up: Venezuela. Unlike the others I've talked about in this piece, Venezuela actually saw its output fall, dropping 51.9 thousand barrels per day and bringing OPEC's total rise in output to just 88.5 thousand barrels per day. This seems to be a bright spot for oil bulls. As the country plunges further and further into economic crisis, its own government is finding it impossible to keep even oil production, its most valuable economic activity, propped up.

Some positive news

I'm not going to lie to you. The fact here is that any sort of increase in production from anywhere is a negative for oil bulls. That said, even though OPEC did report a modest increase in output, there was a slew of good news the group reported. Take, for instance, the case of demand. If their estimates are correct, global oil demand this year should be higher than expected. The group raised this metric by 30 thousand barrels per day, increasing total 2017 demand growth from 1.42 million barrels per day last month to 1.45 million barrels per day now. Next year, demand is expected to take a step back, but the growth next year should average 1.38 million barrels per day, a bit higher than the 1.35 million barrels per day anticipated previously. The aggregate of these demand differences should result in extra consumption of 43.8 million barrels over the course of 2017 and 2018.

In addition to seeing demand figures improve, the group also forecasted that global, non-OPEC supply should rise less than expected. According to their estimates, non-OPEC output this year should be around 0.68 million barrels per day above where it was last year. While this is a negative in and of itself, it's actually better than their September forecast, which called for non-OPEC supply to grow by 0.78 million barrels per day. This trend should carry on into 2018, with output growing by 0.94 million barrels per day, down from the group's prior estimate of 1 million barrels per day. Keeping all else the same, these supply disparities should result in 58.4 million fewer barrels in oil production coming online.

*Taken from OPEC

What's really interesting is when you look at the data when broken down on a quarterly basis. In the image above, you can see the balance for OPEC production to fill for 2017, and in the image below, you can see it for 2018. If we assume that all these numbers are accurate, and if OPEC output averages the 32.748 million barrels per day it did in September of this year through the rest of 2017 and all of 2018, the results are fascinating. Starting with the third quarter of this year and moving into the future, this would mean that we would have an aggregate deficit through the end of 2018 of 219.79 million barrels. Now, it's impossible to know if some of this will affect developing nations. If so, the end result is unknown, but if there is no glut in those countries, then the end result would be oil stocks that will have fallen to around 2.801 billion barrels by the end of 2018.

*Taken from OPEC

Of course, it's easy to say one thing without showing any evidence of it transpiring. That's why, in the image below, you can see precisely what OPEC believes has happened in terms of OECD inventories so far this year. In August (the most recent month for which data's available), it's believed that OECD stocks fell by another 16.1 million barrels, dropping to 2.996 billion barrels. This puts us about 94 million barrels below where we were in August of last year.

*Taken from OPEC

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I must say that I'm surprised the oil market didn't respond more positively to recent developments. Sure, OPEC output did manage to rise, but global inventories are falling at a nice clip and it's possible that, if OPEC is correct, this trend will only continue through this year and into next. If so, and if all of that deficit hits OECD nations (meaning that there is no true glut in non-OECD nations due to strong demand and/or that such supplies were allocated toward government reserves), then it's possible we could come awfully close to where oil inventories should be. At 2.801 billion barrels, we would be somewhere between 100 million and 200 million barrels away from a range where materially-higher energy prices could be justified.

