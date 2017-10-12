Wells Fargo Q3: What To Expect

Earnings growth will not be very high over the coming 18 months, as the account scandal holds Wells Fargo back.

Wells Fargo will, according to the analyst community, not report any earnings growth with its upcoming results.

Wells Fargo (WFC) has powerful long term tailwinds working in its favor, but due to the account scandals growth might be subdued relative to some of its peers. Wells Fargo is thus primarily attractive for income seekers due to its above average dividend yield and dividend history.

Wells Fargo will report its third quarter earnings results on Friday morning, so let's look at what the market expects in the near term:

The analyst consensus sees Wells Fargo earning $1.03 per share in Q3, which would be on par with the company's results from the prior year's third quarter. For the full year analysts are estimating a four percent earnings per share growth rate, and for 2018 analysts are seeing a six percent EPS increase.

Slow Growth

Those numbers are not bad on an absolute basis, but they lag behind the growth estimates analysts have in place for some of Wells Fargo's peers, such as Bank of America (BAC) and JPMorgan (JPM). The reason for that is easily explained: All major banks will profit from industry tailwinds, but Wells Fargo is held back a bit by the account opening scandal that has slowed down its growth.

Wells Fargo has always had a rather high net interest margin compared to its peers (2.90% in Q2), and that margin is poised to grow further as the Fed keeps tightening: Higher Fed funds rates mean that the interest rates for borrowers as well as for lenders are rising, but banks are not rising those rates at exactly the same pace -- the rates for borrowers are increased at a faster pace than the rates banks pay out to lenders, which leads to a widening spread between the two, which means an increasing net interest margin.

As a higher net interest margin is one of the key factors for a bank's net interest income growth (the other one being an increasing size of the bank's loan portfolio), Wells Fargo will profit significantly from continuing rates growth.

2 Year Treasury Rate data by YCharts

When we look at the 2 year treasury rate, we see that it is at a multi-year high right now, which reflects the market's belief that we will see more rate hikes in the coming months. Right now the majority of market members are seeing another rate increase in December, in addition to more hikes that the Fed has been guiding for in 2018.

This further tightening that we are likely to see over the coming quarters will lead to a widening spread between the interest rates Wells Fargo demands and the ones the company pays out, which means Wells Fargo's net interest margin is poised to grow further.

Unfortunately the company's loan portfolio growth has slowed down considerably recently:

During the most recent quarter Wells Fargo's loan portfolio averaged $957 billion, down about one percent from the Q1 number -- as Wells Fargo had been steadily growing its loan portfolio in previous quarters that was quite a disappointment.

Since other banks did not face declining loan portfolios, a likely explanation is that customers are shying away from Wells Fargo (due to its dubious activities regarding its account scandal) and instead getting their loans from Wells Fargo's competitors. The decline rate hasn't been high at all, thus this is not threatening for Wells Fargo, but still this will slow down the company's earnings growth unless Wells Fargo is able to reverse the trend and starts growing its loan portfolio again.

Another factor that is holding back Wells Fargo's EPS growth relative to its peers is its capital return policy: Wells Fargo will repurchase $11.5 billion worth of stock over the next year, which is equal to about four percent of the company's market capitalization, but there is no extra buyback authorization to stop dilution -- the issuance of shares (and / or options) to management and employees thus diminishes the effect of the bank's buybacks, and Wells Fargo's share count will drop by less than four percent through mid 2018.

Other banks are much more aggressive with their share repurchases, such as Morgan Stanley (MS), which will buy back six percent of its shares in the same time frame, or Citigroup (C), which will repurchase a whopping 8% of its shares through mid 2018.

The lower share repurchase rate means that Wells Fargo's share count drops at a slower pace, which means that the bank's earnings per share are boosted by a smaller amount compared to its peers, which further explains why Wells Fargo's earnings growth rate is slower than that of its peers -- despite Wells Fargo having strong fundamentals overall.

Income and a low valuation

Wells Fargo is leading in one segment though, which is the income yield the company offers to its owners: At a 2.8% dividend yield Wells Fargo not only generates much more income for investors than other big banks, the company's dividend yield is also substantially higher than that of the broad market (1.9%).

For investors that are seeking income primarily, Wells Fargo is thus not a bad choice, as the relatively high dividend yield, combined with a conservative payout ratio of just 37% makes Wells Fargo a solid dividend stock.

WFC Price to Book Value data by YCharts

The broad market has been running higher and higher, and thus many stocks are trading above their historic valuations right now, but Wells Fargo trades just slightly lower than its three year median price to book multiple right now. This suggests that Wells Fargo's stock is not expensive at all (compared to the historic valuation), but rather fairly valued to slightly undervalued.

For long term holders which are not seeking capital appreciation primarily, but rather a solid income stream, Wells Fargo is thus not unattractive at the current level.

Bottom line

Analysts are seeing no earnings growth in Q3, and only low earnings growth rates in FY 2017 and FY 2018 -- Wells Fargo is benefiting from tailwinds such as the Fed's tightening, but the account scandal is seemingly holding back Wells Fargo's loan growth, which leads to a slower growth rate compared to the company's peers.

Due to a relatively high dividend yield and a fair and inexpensive valuation Wells Fargo could still be a compelling stock for some investors, just not for those seeking high share price gains primarily.

