Is WPG Really Cheaper Than SPG?

Simon Property Group (SPG) is known as an operator of high class A malls. However, they did not always operate only A malls. In May 2014, they spun off their lower-tier mall assets, and that entity is now known as Washington Prime Group (WPG). At the current point in time, both stocks have fallen tremendously from their highs. SPG is considered a growth at a reasonable price play. It trades at an FFO multiple of 14.5 and a dividend yield of 4.3%. WPG is considered a high yield deep value play. It trades at a FFO multiple of 5.15 and a dividend yield of 11.8%. Which is better?





In this article I do a fundamental analysis of WPG. We will see that the dividend is not as well-covered as it seems, and thus the valuation is also not as cheap as it seems. Further, I assert that we need to moderate our expectations for the results of the redevelopment projects. My conclusion is that investors should not give too much credit to its 11.8% dividend yield and abandon the one metric that truly matters, free cash flow. I advise prospective investors to choose SPG instead of WPG as the best way to gain exposure in the beaten-down mall REIT sector.





If WPG cut their dividend, would their investment returns be different?





The first thing I want to point out is that we should not treat a dividend like it is necessarily better than retained earnings. I pose a question to the reader: if WPG were to cut their dividend completely and operate their business as usual, would the projected total return really change? I argue NO. For a clear example of this, just study the returns of the S&P 500 in recent years. The market is reaching historic price levels but the total return is still within historical norms. I believe this is because payout ratios are some of the lowest in history, and the returns that are normally given through dividends are instead being shown in the prices.





This is a theoretical issue that the reader may choose to keep thinking about. For the rest of this article though, we are going to ignore the dividend and focus on the one metric that matters: free cash flow.





Is AFFO the same as FCF?





Many REIT investors consider Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) to be equivalent to Free Cash Flow (FCF). Let's take a look at how WPG defines AFFO:





Normally when one computes FCF, the basic formula is earnings - capital expenditures. But here we see that WPG is not accounting for capital expenditures!



Let's take a look at their Statement of Cash Flows (look for "Capital expenditures, net" as well as "Net cash provided by operating activities"):











I confirmed that capital expenditures is not already included in the income statement, as Funds from Operations is basically “Net cash provided by operating activities” seen above plus some upward adjustments.





We can now arrive at what is more close to their true FCF (in 000s):



(Chart by Author, data from WPG Annual Report)





I adjusted capital expenditures to reflect those attributable to the common units (the capital expenditures listed in the financial statements seems to include those attributable to limited partnership units).



We notice that the annual distribution of $1/share is barely covered (as opposed to the often cited 160% FFO coverage), but note that this is all before considering repayment of debt. We see that in the past couple of years they have tapped the preferred and debt markets to repay debt:



Debt issuance and repayment (in 000's)







I do not believe that WPG will be able to keep issuing a surplus of debt and preferred shares as readily in the future, as its investment grade rating saw its status changed to negative in June by Moody’s (Moody’s). It is absolutely vital that they maintain this investment grade rating, just see how much CBL Properties (CBL) has worked to earn its investment grade rating so it could avoid a repeat of its 2009 dividend cut ($2/share to $0.58/share, despite “strong” FFO coverage). This means that WPG will have to use cash flows to help repay debt in the future.







Lower the expectations, WPG will never flourish like SPG

SPG spun off WPG for a reason, and I think it’s related to above: They did not want to have to spend so much redeveloping the properties.





Buildings in poor condition can be renovated, but what if the location is just bad? I think this is a point many WPG bulls have not given enough weight to. This puts a ceiling on how much redeveloping the buildings will yield.





I believe that their capital expenditures will continue at this level indefinitely. Extreme WPG bulls will counter that most of the capital expenditures is for growth and that one day they will finish redevelopments.





While it is possible that one day management will report a blowout quarter and declare that they will be able to spend less on capital expenditures, that will require management delivering and delivering big and I really do not believe this will ever happen. I think it is more likely that after they finish their current redevelopments, other buildings will require redevelopments. They need to keep funding these capital expenditures just to sustain their current cash flow.





Looking at the history of CBL, we can see that shareholders are still waiting for such a day:









Trending Value highlighted also discussed this issue here.





Discounted Cash Flow Examples





I believe WPG will see its FCF normalize around $0.90/share, and I do think that this is a tad optimistic.

In my article on SPG I stated that I believed they would be able to grow their FFO at 5% annually. Which then is a better investment?



I believe that SPG is a much safer and more reliable alpha generator, as it has much potential for earnings upside. WPG on the other hand seems to offer "the status quo" as the best case. That said, it may be helpful to show with numbers why based on our current FCF estimates SPG is the better buy:



To calculate the intrinsic value of WPG using discounted cash flows, I assume no growth (again, I believe this is optimistic) and a hurdle rate of 9%.



Intrinsic Value = FCF/ Hurdle Rate = 0.9/ 0.09 = $10

This suggests that WPG is 18.3% undervalued based on its recent trading price of $8.45.



For SPG we again use the hurdle rate of 9%, and assume growth of 5%.



Intrinsic Value = (FCF x (1+g)) / (Hurdle Rate - g) = 8.29 x (1 + 0.05) / (0.09 - 0.05) = $217.61





This suggests that SPG is 34.3% undervalued based on its recent trading price of $162.





You can still buy WPG

I am still long WPG, but I hold no delusions that their redevelopments will suddenly lead to them growing FCF at a reliable 5% rate. Instead I view it as rather risky high yielding security with a lottery ticket (management delivers on redevelopment promises, out of the blue takeover). However, my SPG position is heavily overweight compared to WPG. I am afraid that the very best WPG can return is its $1/share dividend - whereas many might say you are being paid to wait for the redevelopments to bear fruit, I worry that we might be being led along to meet a most certain and eventual disappointment.







Conclusion

If one can look past the high dividend, and recalculate the free cash flow, they will see that WPG is not necessarily a “screaming buy” as compared to the “pricey” SPG. Stick with best of breed.

