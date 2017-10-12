Cracker Barrel: Serving Up Growth And Income

In a prior part of my life, I used to travel a lot. I would frequently be on the road up to 20 weeks a year, and in many different states, throughout the US. One thing that I saw throughout much of the country, was the widespread popularity of Cracker Barrel Old Country Stores (NASDAQ: CBRL). They are basically everywhere. To be exact, the company has 645 stores in 44 states, and they are prepared to expand dramatically in the next few years. With plans to open up a total of between 750 and 800 stores, and to expand their footprint outside their southeastern base, this is a growth story that (with a dividend yield of 3.21%) will pay you to wait for the growth and expansion.

Cracker Barrel plans to open 30 new restaurants between FY 2018 and 2020, primarily in areas outside of their Southeastern base. The first California store will open in 2018.

Financials

Source: Knapp Track Index

The financials for this company look solid. To start with, the company has an attractive valuation. The PE Ratio is 17.8 (TTM) and 17 for the coming year. This compares favorably to the Restaurant and Bar Industry's PE Ratio of 27.7 (TTM) and the S&P 500's PE Ratio of 26.1 (TTM).

In the last few years, the company's revenue has increased steadily while it has maintained its number of outstanding shares at a relatively small 24.1 million. Long-term debt has also stayed fairly constant at levels of between 375 million and 400 million dollars while the company has managed to lower its interest on debt expenses from $ 18 million in 2014 to $14 million in each of the last two years.

Growth for this restaurant, with a close to cult following, is already substantial. Their same store sales are growing at a rate much faster than the restaurant industry as a whole. Earnings per share have grown from $5.55 per share to $8.40 per share between 2014 and 2017 (a increase of 51% in three years).

The company owns the land and buildings for over 400 of its locations, and thus in the tradition of McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) stands to benefit tremendously from the appreciation of the real estate nationwide.

In addition each Cracker Barrel location features both a restaurant and a retail store. The typical retail location generates $427 per square foot, and is responsible for approximately 20% of the total revenue. Sixty percent of the merchandise sold is exclusive to Cracker Barrel.

Management effectiveness also appears to be high, as the chain features far lower employee turnover than the industry as a whole. This reduces training costs, and many believe leads to higher sales, as happy employees lead to happy customers. From a numbers standpoint, Return on Equity (a Wall Street measure of management effectiveness) is currently over 37%. This is stellar.

Dividends

Regular dividends for the Cracker Barrel have increased every year since 2003. The current dividend rate is $4.80 per year, for a yield of 3.24%. However in the last 3 years, the company has also issued special dividends of $3, $3.25, and $3.50 respectively. This has dramatically increased the dividend income from share ownership. While it is not possible to know if the special dividend will continue in to the future, the payout of the regular divided provides a nice source of income in its own right, and the possible special dividend can be seen as a possible gift in addition.

Future

Management foresees average earnings growth of 5-6% for the next 3 years, bringing the earnings per share to between $9.70 and $10 by fiscal year 2020. An effort is being made to broaden the appeal of the company to a younger generation with the creation and expansion of the newer Holler & Dash Brand which according to the company is a "fast casual concept designed to appeal to a younger consumer. Building design utilizes a smaller footprint and is intended for more urban markets. Menu is built around signature biscuit sandwiches that offer a modern twist". Six locations are currently open or in construction in 4 states in the southern US.

Upshot

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is a small to mid-sized company (market cap of 3.6 billion) that has a loyal and cult-like following. Management is moving to continue to grow the company's footprint. They are especially looking to expand in newer areas and to enter yet untapped areas (such as California next year). At the same time, they are broadening their reach by creating a new brand (Holler & Dash) that reaches out to a younger demographic. A business plan that generates revenue through food and retail has helped this company to grow.

Management has managed to create this growth and brand loyalty while keeping debt levels and the share count stable. In addition they have built a large portfolio of real estate that looks to further increase long term appreciation.

Valuations for the company are affordable, and growth looks set to continue. All the while the company pays a nice regular dividend of over 3%, and has added a special dividend in each of the past three years.

This company is a sleeper, that stands to generate nice income, and consistent growth into the future. It is definitely worth the look.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.