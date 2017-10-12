Navient To Acquire Earnest For $155 Million

The deal for Earnest is part of Navient's strategy of diversifying away from its legacy student loan holding and servicing business.

Quick Take

Education loan company Navient (NAVI) has announced an agreement to acquire Earnest for $155 million in an all-cash deal.

Earnest has created a platform that enables students to refinance their student loans at more favorable rates and terms.

Navient is acquiring Earnest to operate it as a distinct brand focused on younger student demographics.

Target Company

San Francisco-based Earnest was founded in 2013 to develop a new approach to providing students and their families with a variety of loan products.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Louis Beryl, who was previously a partner at venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz.

Below is an interview video series of Earnest’s CEO Louis Beryl:

(Source: Earnest)

Earnest’s primary credit offerings include:

Student Loan Refinancing

Parent PLUS Refinancing

Personal Loans

The firm uses past credit scores as well as savings patterns, employment history and growth potential to determine ability to pay and interest rate offers.

Earnest raised $119 million in multiple rounds from investors including Battery Ventures, Maveron, Andreessen Horowitz and an extensive list of individual, corporate and other venture capital firm investors.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Navient said it will pay $155 million in cash for Earnest and will ‘suspend its remaining share repurchase program through year-end 2018 to allocate capital toward growing the education lending business and building book value.

By acquiring Earnest, Navient expects to originate $1 billion in education refinancing loans in 2017.

Earnest’s customer demographics are also favorable. 77% of borrowers have advanced degrees, have an average income over $139,000 and FICO scores of 776. (Source: Navient Presentation)

With the deal, Navient management sees a trillion-dollar market and the ‘ability to protect [the] Navient legacy portfolio from external consolidators.’

The firm will pay for the deal with cash on hand, which stood at $1.15 billion as of June 30, 2017. (10-Q)

As Navient CEO Jack Remondi stated in the deal announcement,

Combining Earnest’s best-in-class data science, digital marketing, and technology with Navient’s industry and capital markets experience create an exciting platform to deliver value for consumers and investors. Together, we will create and deliver consumer-centric education credit products for the digital age.

So, Navient is getting access to a fairly high-quality student demographic in its deal for Earnest, while at the same time acquiring the ability to avoid the downside of external loan consolidation for its existing portfolio of student loans.

Although Navient is under pressure with recent lawsuits over its legacy loan practices, I view this deal as a positive.

As I have written about before, Navient is in the process of diversifying away from its legacy student loan holding and servicing business with an acquisition strategy designed to use its balance sheet to best advantage.

The acquisition of Earnest promises to insulate Navient from the downside of technology-driven market changes and provide it with the opportunity to grow its consolidation business.

