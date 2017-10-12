Strong Oil Exports: A Sign Of Something Bigger In The Market?

It's probable that an increase in exports like this is due to not only strong production here, but also because of a need for our crude as the glut shrinks.

With the US having hit record export levels, some have suggested this may be bearish for oil, but I believe it's quite bullish.

Oil inventories over the past several weeks now have fallen rather significantly. This has been in spite of generally higher oil production in the US and can be chalked up, at least in part, to fairly robust demand and weather-related events that have shuttered output on a temporary basis from time to time. While these are large and important contributors to the drop in oil inventories in the US, another factor, exports, can be thanked for recent material changes. In what follows, I will dig into the export side of the equation and give my thoughts on why this data is both relevant and bullish to long-term investors in this space.

Exports have soared

There's no doubt that these are interesting times to be an oil investor. After the lifting of a 40-year ban on oil exports, we initially didn't see much of a change, but new data out suggests that the time of low export figures has, for now at least, passed. In the graph below, for instance, you can see what the situation has looked like since the start of 2016. Overall, exports have jumped, rising to 1.984 million barrels per day now (using data that came out as of the time of this writing) from the 0.440 million barrels per day seen the same week last year.

*Created by Author

When you really do the math on this, the results are extraordinary. Crude exports, from the start of the year through this time of the year in 2016 totaled 134.97 million barrels. This year, that number has grown to 222.08 million barrels for total growth of 87.11 million barrels, or about 64.5%. In the graph below, you can see how this divergence took hold throughout this year. Of course, while crude exports are important, they don't comprise the whole picture. What good is it to look at exports if you're not including finished petroleum products?

*Created by Author

In the graph below, I decided to look at just that. According to my calculations, total petroleum product exports through this time last year came out to 1.113 billion barrels. Now, that number is 1.261 billion barrels for a jump of around 148 million barrels, or approximately 13.3%. What's interesting about this is that, when you add all of this together, it comes to total extra exports this year of more than 235 million barrels for crude plus petroleum products.

*Created by Author

While exports have soared, what about imports? After all, if imports are falling by an amount that is similar in size to what exports are rising, the effect could be a net zero. If imports are actually growing, it says something about the demand picture in the US, and if they are falling rapidly, it suggests something scary for oil bulls. Fortunately, in the graph below, you can see that, over the past few years now, imports of the sum of crude and petroleum products have been about flat each year. In fact, so far this year, imports are down by just 11 million barrels compared to the same period of 2016.

*Taken from the EIA

Why is this happening?

Recently, I published an article where I looked at the spread between Brent crude and WTI crude. This is an oversimplification of the picture, but WTI oil is basically what the US produces and uses a lot of (because of growing production and historically low imports until recently), while Brent is foreign oil that is considered "European" by origin. Both are classed as being light, sweet oils, but WTI is both lighter and sweeter than Brent.

Because of how refineries have been set up, the US has, especially in recent years, processed a lot of WTI, but if there's a compelling reason, then it makes sense for companies in other nations to take on our crude and process it as opposed to Brent. One such reason why this might make sense is in the event of a widening Brent/WTI spread where Brent's prices are moving higher relative to WTI. Reasons behind this could relate to things like weather and/or changes in supply compared to supply data elsewhere.

Truth be told, I believe both of these still make sense, with the former having a temporary impact while the latter would have a longer-term one so long as current trends persist. After all, when you consider that US production has risen over the past year while some OPEC and some non-OPEC nations have cut their own output, it's logical to assume that any sort of continuation of this trend, especially as demand for oil continues to grow, may cause the spread to widen further.

My goal here, though, is not to rehash those two points. Rather, it's to make a prediction in light of the recent material increase in oil exports. As I showed in a recent article, oil inventories in the US have fallen much faster than expected over the past few months. What's more, trends predicted by the EIA suggest that this will continue through at least the end of 2017. If this holds true, and if part of the reason is that exports are higher, the real issue might actually be rather simple: the global oil glut as a whole, not just in the US, is sinking. If you think about it, companies don't order oil in order to store it forever. No, the answer is likely that demand globally is higher than has been calculated.

Given the rising oil production in the US, combined with the demand picture, it makes sense for the Brent/WTI spread to widen and the natural outcome of this should be that the glut in the US should fall at a quick pace in order to offload excess oil onto other places in the market where it's needed. As inventories adjust among OECD and non-OECD nations, the spread should narrow, but the fact that it remains wide is evidence that we probably aren't done exporting significant amounts just yet.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, the import/export balance in the US continues to rise materially. This is due to high production in the US, as well as a growing Brent/WTI spread. What's more, I suspect that strong global demand, something I have been forecasting for a while now, is very likely to keep this relationship intact and should, if all goes well, help to drain some of the glut that the market has been faced with. If this is correct, investors should expect a rather wild ride moving forward, but it should be a ride that will benefit oil bulls this time, not bears.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.