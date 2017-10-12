Shire Q3/2017: Earnings Preview

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) will report its Q3/2017 results on 27th October 2017. In this article, I will preview the earnings report in comparison with sell-side expectations, to show why I believe Q3/2017 expectations need to be slightly revised down.

Q3/2017 results

Investors seem nervous about Shire's Q3/2017 results:

Street expects $3.74B for Q3/2017 revenues, 8% growth over Q3/2016 sales.

Street expects $3.66 for Non-GAAP EPS per ADS, around 15.5% growth over Q3/2016 EPS of $3.17.

Investors expect that Shire will reiterate existing FY17 guidance (i.e. 2017 Non-GAAP EPS $14.80-15.20).

What sell-side consensus is missing?

I believe Street expectations for Shire’s third quarter results are too high because consensus is missing few factors which have negatively impacted on Cinryze and Lialda in Q3/2017.

To explain my expectations, I started from the revenue in Q3/2016 and then I applied reasonable sales growth assumptions to take into account the dynamics of Shire’s major growth drivers.

Source: My Own Valuation Model

Applying 8% sales growth to Shire’s Neuroscience division, -2% growth to Internal Medicine Unit, 3% growth to Genetic Disease franchise and 5% growth to Legacy Baxalta, I estimate $3.67B of sales for SHPG in Q3/2017, which is 2% below consensus.

The main assumptions behind these estimates are:

In Shire’s Internal Medicine, the company will suffer from the competition of Zydus on Lialda. Consensus is looking for about 30% erosion of Lialda in this quarter, while I believe that the erosion is likely to be at least 50%, driven by a negative dynamic on both pricing and market share.



I assume strong growth for the Neuroscience business (i.e. 8%) as a result of a healthy volume dynamics and a stable pricing environment, in line with the trends reported in the previous quarters.



I am also assuming around $70M of sales for Xiidra. I don’t expect a dramatic improvement in the launch trajectory of this drug, because Shire has still suffered from the lack of coverage in the Part D segment of the dry eye market.



In the Genetic Disease division, the company will suffer from the manufacturing supply shortage on Cinryze, in U.S. and Europe, which will compensate the strong performance of old brands as Replagal, Vpriv and Elaprase. Street expects $184M of sales for Cinryze in Q3/2017, up 11% YoY, while I believe that the sales for the drug will decline YoY, so I estimate around $ 140M of sales for Cinryze in Q3/2017.



Lastly, I assume a health performance for Legacy Baxalta in Q3/2017, up 5% YoY.

To translate my top line expectations into earnings estimate, I assume 37% of Core Operating Margin and a 17% tax rate, so I estimate a non-GAAP EPS of 3.55$, which is 3% below consensus.

Despite that, I don’t believe Shire will revise down its FY 2017 guidance, because the issues in this quarter are largely related to phasing, especially related to Cinryze, and they aren’t reflecting any weakness in the underlying organic growth of the company.

Conclusion

In summary, consensus expectations for Q3/2017 sales growth and EPS should be downgraded by at least 2/3% because Street expectations seem to be ignoring the pressure that Shire is facing this quarter on a few growth drivers.

Nevertheless, the stock is trading at massive discount to peers, as shown by the following table, so I think the negative earnings momentum has already been discounted by the stock.

Source: Bloomberg