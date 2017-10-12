Seven Oil Majors Paying High Dividends - A Comparative Analysis.

While, I do not see any of these companies running into specific troubles in 2017-2019, it is evident that the safest bet is Exxon Mobil for the long term.

These factors have led many strategists to suggest that a bottom in oil stocks has formed already and it is now the right time to start "looking".

The recent quarterly results show a three-year-long ongoing campaign across the entire oil industry to cut costs and capital spending to allow operating profitably in a $45-55 a barrel price.

Investment Thesis:

After three years into a dramatic decline in oil and gas prices, big oil companies - E&P oil companies as well - have successfully demonstrated that they know how to tune their business model to the right frequency to generate positive cash flow, shrink debt levels, and keep paying a sizable dividend.

It was not an easy task, of course, despite some improvement from January 2016 when the price of oil plummeted to a record low of $27.50 a barrel. Oil remains stubbornly depressed, more than 50% lower than it was in June 23, 2014, when the decline really started. That particular day, the Brent oil price closed above $115 a barrel and started its unrelenting plunge into oblivion.

Brent Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

As a consequence, OPEC and non-OPEC countries came up with several agreements to rebalance the ailing oil market, and oil prices are seen as more stable since June 2016.

While many investors continue to have lingering doubts that OPEC will successfully implement these agreements to the fullest, even a partial compliance can do the magic trick, and it seems to work according to the chart above. That said, after three years of cuts in exploration expenditure, the market has gotten much closer to stabilizing on its own anyway.

The recent quarterly results show a three-year-long ongoing campaign across the entire oil industry to cut costs and capital spending to allow operating profitably in a $45-55 a barrel price environment.

These factors have led many strategists to suggest that a bottom in oil stocks has formed already and it is now the right time to start "looking" again in the oil and gas industry.

Today, I will analyze and compare seven Integrated oil & gas companies called Oil majors.

Chart comparison YTD.

XOM data by YCharts

Second Quarter 2017 - Balance sheet and Production in K Boep/d.

Oil Majors 2Q'17 results BP CVX E RDS-A/B STO TOT XOM Total Revenues in $ Billion 57,37 34,48 17,37 72,70 14,94 34,48 62,88 Net Income in $ Billion 0,14 1,45 0,02 1,55 1,43 2,04 3,35 EBITDA $ Billion 5,96 7,31 4,41 9,66 5,67 5,77 8,97 Profit margin % 0,3% 4,2% 0,1% 2,1% 9,59% 5,9% 5,3% EPS diluted in $/share 0,77 0,77 0,01 0,38 0,44 0,79 0,78 Cash from operations in $ Billion 4,89 5,04 3,05 11,29 3,74 4,64 6,95 Capital Expenditure in $ Billion 4,18 3,22 2,40 5,66 11,20 3,32 3,10 Free Cash Flow (Ychart) in $ Billion 0,71 1,81 0,64 5,63 1,61 1,32 3,85 Cash and short term investments $ Billion 23,35 4,76 12,86 23,99 18,58 32,34 4,04 Long term Debt in $ Billion 63,00 42,77 30,97 90,35 32,18 54,62 41,94 Dividend per share in $ 0,60 1,08 0,883 0,94 0,2201 0,6906 0,77 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 3,29 1,89 1,79 4,15 3,24 2,58 4,27 Oil Production K Boep/d BP CVX E RDS-A/B STO TOT XOM Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d 2431 2780 1771 3495 1996 2500 3922

Note: Most of the data indicated above come from YCharts

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow and Upstream Production.

Analysis:

1 - Free cash flow versus Dividend payout.

Free Cash Flow or FCF is an important indicator of a company. It is a measure of how much cash a business generates after accounting for capital expenditures such as buildings or equipment. Basically, FCF = Cash flow from operations - Capital expenditures.

The presence of free cash flow indicates that a company has cash to expand, develop new products, buy back stock, pay dividends, or reduce its debt.

Test: FCF - Dividend

Oil Major Ticker Shares Outstanding (diluted) in Billion Dividend per share (1 year) in $ Total dividend yearly payout in $ billion Free Cash Flow (1 year) in $ Billion Test BP 3.29 2.40 7.90 -4.10 FAIL CVX 1.89 4.31 8.15 3.48 FAIL E 1.79 1.78 3.19 0.03 FAIL RDS-A/B 4.15 3.76 15.60 17.49 PASS STO 3.24 0.88 2.85 4.42 PASS TOT 2.58 2.66 6.86 5.23 ~ XOM 4.27 3.02 12.90 14.59 PASS

Commentary:

In this table, we can see that three oil majors are failing the test. BP is showing a negative FCF that can be explained by the Macondo litigation that cost a fortune for the company.

2 - Long term Debt and Cash on hand. Net Debt.

Net Debt: LT Debt - Cash. (Simplified)

Oil major Ticker Cash LT Debt Net debt Net debt per share in $/ Share Test BP 23.35 63.00 39.65 19.15 FAIL CVX 4.76 42.77 38.01 22.63 FAIL E 12.86 30.97 18.11 17.30 ~ RDS A/B 23.99 90.35 66.36 21.77 FAIL STO 18.58 32.18 13.60 9.93 PASS TOT 32.34 54.62 22.28 21.17 FAIL XOM 4.04 41.94 37.90 9.82 PASS

Again, XOM and STO are doing quite well, while BP, CVX and TOT are obviously lagging behind.

Now let's look again at the Dividend yield.

Conclusion:

While, I do not see any of these companies running into specific troubles in 2017-2019, it is evident that the safest bet is Exxon Mobil for the long term with an attractive price per share.

However, Statoil is quite impressive, but the stock is now really too high to be recommended as a buy. However, most of these stocks have rallied a lot the past 30 days and I recommend to wait for a meaningful consolidation before starting a new investment.

Royal Dutch Shell, Total and BP are good candidates by the debt is still too high and should be reduced aggressively. BP particularly may outperform the group in 2018.

ENI is still struggling with its Free cash flow and Chevron is less attractive that it appears at first glance with the smallest yearly dividend and a large debt.

If you want to review in details one particular company indicated above, please clink on the link provided above that will direct you to my article.

Important note: Do not forget to follow in the oil sector. Thank you for your support, it is appreciated.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM, TOT, RDS-B, STO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade these stocks regularly based on the RSI.